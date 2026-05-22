Gunmen on a motorcycle invaded Igando area of Lagos and shot a man identified as Golden dead in a suspected targeted attack linked to an alleged “Yahoo money” dispute

Police confirmed the incident and said the victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead while investigations into the motive are ongoing

An advocacy group claimed the killing may be business-related rather than cult-related, while authorities have yet to verify the cause of the attack

Lagos state - A young man identified simply as Golden has been killed after gunmen stormed the Igando area of Lagos State and shot him inside his residence vicinity in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday in the Fatoki area of the community, leaving residents in shock and fear.

Tragedy as Gunmen Kill Man in His House Over Alleged 'Yahoo Money'

Source: Getty Images

According to information gathered, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and appeared to be searching for the victim before locating him and opening fire.

Victim shot after attackers traced him to location

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the assailants, said to be two in number, rode into the neighbourhood and identified Golden before carrying out the attack, Punch reported.

A police source confirmed that officers were alerted shortly after the shooting.

Police confirm incident, victim later dies in hospital

Confirming the development, a police source said officers responded to a distress call from the area.

“We got a report that someone was shot on Fatoki Street, and when our men were deployed to the scene, the deceased was found lying lifeless in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead and later taken to the morgue,” the source disclosed.

Authorities, however, said the motive behind the killing had not yet been officially established, adding that investigations were ongoing.

While police maintained caution over the cause, an anti-cultism advocacy platform, Confra Naija, claimed the killing was connected to a financial dispute.

The group suggested that the matter was not cult-related, but stemmed from disagreements over what it described as “Yahoo money”.

“The victim in that incident was identified as Golden. Although two cult groups (Aye and Vikings) were mentioned in this incident, sources confirmed that the attack was not cult-related but rather a case of a business dispute involving Yahoo money,” the platform stated.

It further alleged that the attackers shot the victim in the head after locating him on the street.

Police investigation ongoing amid rising insecurity concerns

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command was yet to issue an official statement as calls and messages went unanswered at the time of filing this report.

The killing comes just days after another violent incident in which a shawarma vendor was reportedly shot dead in the Sangotedo area of Lagos, raising fresh concerns about rising gun-related attacks in the state.

Police extradite 'yahoo boy' to US

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force had extradited a suspected internet fraudster, Samuel Ugberease, popularly known as “Putsammy”, “Putput”, and “Sammy”, to the United States to face charges linked to alleged online romance scams and wire fraud.

According to the police, the extradition was carried out through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja after the conclusion of legal proceedings and collaboration between Nigerian and American law enforcement agencies.

Source: Legit.ng