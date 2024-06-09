Top 20 famous leaders who are the most influential of all times
The world has experienced numerous inspirational leaders throughout history. Great leaders influence people around them, earning them recognition around the globe. These famous leaders challenged and conquered old ideologies and traditions. These are the famous leaders who are the most influential of all time.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 20 famous leaders of all time
- 1. Alexander the Great
- 2. Julius Caesar
- 3. Cleopatra VII
- 4. Charlemagne
- 5. Queen Elizabeth I
- 6. Napoleon Bonaparte
- 7. Abraham Lincoln
- 8. Thomas Jefferson
- 9. Mahatma Gandhi
- 10. Catherine the Great
- 11. Nelson Mandela
- 12. Winston Churchill
- 13. Martin Luther King Jr.
- 14. Vladimir Lenin
- 15. Benito Mussolini
- 16. Joseph Stalin
- 17. Mao Zedong
- 18. Queen Victoria
- 19. George Washington
- 20. Joan of Arc
- Who are the famous leaders today?
- Who are the greatest leaders of all time?
We compiled the list of famous leaders by examining their contributions to society and their historical significance. We used data from National Geographic, the History Channel, and news sites like The BBC. Note that the list is not in any particular order. This list is not exhaustive, and individual opinions on the significance of each leader may vary.
20 famous leaders of all time
Great leaders have inspired generations with their actions. Famous leaders are known for fighting for great causes that have changed the world. From Alexander the Great to Joan of Arc, here is a list of famous leaders who have walked the earth.
|Name
|Title
|1
|Alexander the Great
|King of Macedonia
|2
|Julius Caesar
|Roman Ruler
|3
|Cleopatra VII
|Queen of Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt
|4
|Charlemagne
|King of the Franks
|5
|Queen Elisabeth I
|Queen of England
|6
|Napoleon Bonaparte
|French Emperor
|7
|Abraham Lincoln
|American President
|8
|Thomas Jefferson
|American President
|9
|Mahatma Gandhi
|Indian political and social activist
|10
|Catherine the Great
|Russian Emperor
|11
|Nelson Mandela
|South African President
|12
|Winston Churchill
|British Prime Minister
|13
|Martin Luther King Jr.
|American Civil Rights Activist
|14
|Vladimir Lenin
|Soviet Union leader
|15
|Benito Mussolini
|Italian leader
|16
|Joseph Stalin
|Soviet Union politician
|17
|Mao Zedong
|Chinese politician
|18
|Queen Victoria
|Queen of England
|19
|George Washington
|American President
|20
|Joan of Arc
|French heroine
1. Alexander the Great
- Full name: Alexander III of Macedonia
- Date of birth: 356 BCE
- Age: 32 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Pella, Macedonia
Alexander the Great is one of the most famous people in the world. He is known for his unparalleled military skills, and throughout his 13-year reign, Alexander the Great never lost a battle.
2. Julius Caesar
- Full name: Gaius Julius Caesar
- Date of birth: 12 July 100 BCE
- Age: 55 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Rome, Italy
Julius Caesar is one of the most famous leaders in the world. He was a Roman ruler described as a military and political genius.
3. Cleopatra VII
- Full name: Cleopatra VII Thea Philopator
- Date of birth: 70/69 BCE
- Age: 39 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Alexandria, Egypt
The queen of Egypt was one of the most dynamic rulers of Egypt's Ptolemaic Kingdom. Cleopatra VII was a diplomatic leader who engaged other rulers like Julius Caesar, who led Egypt through challenging periods.
4. Charlemagne
- Full name: Karl der Große
- Date of birth: 2 April 748
- Age: years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Austrasia (now part of Germany)
Charlemagne, also known as the 'Father of Europe', was one of the most famous individuals in history. His leadership qualities led to his becoming the first Holy Roman Emperor.
5. Queen Elizabeth I
- Full name: Elizabeth Tudor
- Date of birth: 7 September 1533
- Age: 69 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Greenwich, London, England
Queen Elizabeth I was the daughter of the infamous King Henry VII. During the Elizabeth Age, England became one of the notable powers in Europe.
6. Napoleon Bonaparte
- Full name: Napoleone di Buonaparte
- Date of birth: 15 August 1769
- Age: 51 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Ajaccio, Corsica, France
The French Emperor rose to power after leading the French Revolution. Napoleon Bonaparte was an inspirational leader who encouraged the French people to believe in destiny.
7. Abraham Lincoln
- Full name: Abraham Lincoln
- Date of birth: 12 February 1809
- Age: 56 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Larue County, Kentucky, United States
Abraham Lincoln was an American politician and lawyer elected the 16th President of the United States on 4 March 1861. Throughout his term, Abraham Lincoln worked to unite a nation torn by the Civil War.
8. Thomas Jefferson
- Full name: Thomas Jefferson
- Date of birth: 13 April 1743
- Age: 83 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Shadwell, Virginia, United States
Thomas Jefferson was a diplomat, lawyer, architect, philosopher, and one of America's founding fathers. At 33, he was elected the third president and wrote the Declaration of Independence.
9. Mahatma Gandhi
- Full name: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.
- Date of birth: 2 October 1869
- Age: 78 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Porbandar, India
The Indian activist became the leader of the nationalist movement opposing British rule in India. Mahatma Gandhi helped Indians become independent, earning him the name Father of the Nation.
10. Catherine the Great
- Full name: Catherine II
- Date of birth: 2 May 1729
- Age: 67 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Szczecin, Russia
Catherine the Great was the emperor of Russia and one of the most famous female leaders in history. She became the longest-ruling emperor of Russia and made Russia one of the most powerful European empires.
11. Nelson Mandela
- Full name: Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela
- Date of birth: 18 July 1918
- Age: 95 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Mvezo, South Africa
Nelson Mandela was the first black President of South Africa. He was imprisoned for 27 years and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.
12. Winston Churchill
- Full name: Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill
- Date of birth: 30 November 1874
- Age: 90 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Blenheim Palace, United Kingdom
The two-time Prime Minister was the voice of Britain during one of its most tumultuous periods. Winston Churchill tried to unite the country and bring it to victory during significant setbacks.
13. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Full name: Martin Luther King Jr.
- Date of birth: 15 January 1929
- Age: 39 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Martin Luther King, Jr., is an American philanthropist, minister, and civil rights activist who is one of the most famous leaders in the world. Luther led the civil rights movement, which fought for equality for all.
14. Vladimir Lenin
- Full name: Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov
- Date of birth: 22 April 1870
- Age: 53 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Ulyanovsk, Russia
Vladimir Lenin was the founder and leader of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic. Vladimir Lenin was a stout believer in Karl Marx's theories and redistributed wealth and land to the peasants.
15. Benito Mussolini
- Full name: Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini
- Date of birth: 29 July 1883
- Age: 61 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Predappio, Italy
Benito Mussolini is one of the most famous Italians. He was the leader of Italy between 1883 and 1945. Mussolini won many battles for Italy and became a dictator who joined the Allies during the World War.
16. Joseph Stalin
- Full name: Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin
- Date of birth: December 1878
- Age: 74 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Georgia, Gori, Russia
The Soviet Union leader who took over after Lenin died was a brutal leader who killed millions of people who opposed him. Joseph Stalin's leadership was divisive, and his policies led to the 40 years of the Cold War.
17. Mao Zedong
- Full name: Mao Zedong
- Date of birth: 26 December 1893
- Age: 82 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Shaoshan, Xiangtan, China
The Chinese politician and Marxist theorist founded the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party. Mao Zedong implemented measures and reforms that led to China's Great Leap Forward.
18. Queen Victoria
- Full name: Alexandrina Victoria
- Date of birth: 24 May 1819
- Age: 81 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Kensington Palace, London, United Kingdom
Besides Queen Elizabeth's reign, Queen Victoria's reign was the second longest at 63 years. She was crowned at 18 and survived eight assassination attempts.
19. George Washington
- Full name: George Washington
- Date of birth: 22 February 1732
- Age: 67 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Westmoreland County, Virginia, United States
The American Founding Father is one of the most famous people in the world. George Washington oversaw America's victory over British rule and set the two-term presidential limit in America.
20. Joan of Arc
- Full name: Jehanne d'Arc
- Date of birth: 1412
- Age: 19 years old at the time of death
- Place of birth: Domrémy-la-Pucelle, France
Joan of Arc is a famous woman in historians' books. She was an inspirational female leader in France who led an army to victory during the Hundred Years' War between England and France.
Who are the famous leaders today?
The world is full of famous people in leadership roles. These men and women have impacted the world in different ways. They include:
- Bill Gates
- Elon Musk
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Barrack Obama
Who are the greatest leaders of all time?
Numerous leaders are described as the greatest in the world. They include:
- Mohandas K. Gandhi
- Nelson Mandela
- George Washington
- Winston Churchill
Numerous leaders have shaped the world throughout history. These leaders have led and inspired people through various challenges. Whether positive or negative, they all had an impact that changed the world. And above are some of the world's most famous leaders.
Legit.ng published an article about the richest women in the world. Although wealth is mainly associated with men, women also own a significant share. The world's wealthiest women have become rich through inheritance and running businesses.
Women have been enjoying equal opportunities in the business world, although they are still a minority compared to men. However, there is significant growth in healthy women around the world. Discover who the richest women are and their sources of wealth.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.