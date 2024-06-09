Top 20 famous leaders who are the most influential of all times

The world has experienced numerous inspirational leaders throughout history. Great leaders influence people around them, earning them recognition around the globe. These famous leaders challenged and conquered old ideologies and traditions. These are the famous leaders who are the most influential of all time.

From (L-R) George Washington, Queen Victoria of England and Nelson Mandela are among the most famous leaders in the world. Photo: Smith Collection, Imagno, Chris Jackson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

We compiled the list of famous leaders by examining their contributions to society and their historical significance. We used data from National Geographic, the History Channel, and news sites like The BBC. Note that the list is not in any particular order. This list is not exhaustive, and individual opinions on the significance of each leader may vary.

20 famous leaders of all time

Great leaders have inspired generations with their actions. Famous leaders are known for fighting for great causes that have changed the world. From Alexander the Great to Joan of Arc, here is a list of famous leaders who have walked the earth.

Name Title 1 Alexander the Great King of Macedonia 2 Julius Caesar Roman Ruler 3 Cleopatra VII Queen of Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt 4 Charlemagne King of the Franks 5 Queen Elisabeth I Queen of England 6 Napoleon Bonaparte French Emperor 7 Abraham Lincoln American President 8 Thomas Jefferson American President 9 Mahatma Gandhi Indian political and social activist 10 Catherine the Great Russian Emperor 11 Nelson Mandela South African President 12 Winston Churchill British Prime Minister 13 Martin Luther King Jr. American Civil Rights Activist 14 Vladimir Lenin Soviet Union leader 15 Benito Mussolini Italian leader 16 Joseph Stalin Soviet Union politician 17 Mao Zedong Chinese politician 18 Queen Victoria Queen of England 19 George Washington American President 20 Joan of Arc French heroine

1. Alexander the Great

Alexander the Great in the Battle of Issus, ca. 310 B.C., based on The Battle of Issus Roman. Photo: House of the Faun, Pompeii, Italy.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alexander III of Macedonia

: Alexander III of Macedonia Date of birth : 356 BCE

: 356 BCE Age : 32 years old at the time of death

: 32 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Pella, Macedonia

Alexander the Great is one of the most famous people in the world. He is known for his unparalleled military skills, and throughout his 13-year reign, Alexander the Great never lost a battle.

2. Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar (c100-44 BC) was one of Rome's most capable generals, as demonstrated by his conquest of Gaul in the 50s BC. Photo: Historica Graphica Collection (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gaius Julius Caesar

: Gaius Julius Caesar Date of birth : 12 July 100 BCE

: 12 July 100 BCE Age : 55 years old at the time of death

: 55 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Rome, Italy

Julius Caesar is one of the most famous leaders in the world. He was a Roman ruler described as a military and political genius.

3. Cleopatra VII

Sally-Ann Ashton admires one of the statues of Cleopatra VII at the launch of a new exhibition at The British Museum in London on 10 April 2001. Photo: Adrian DENNIS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Cleopatra VII Thea Philopator

: Cleopatra VII Thea Philopator Date of birth : 70/69 BCE

: 70/69 BCE Age : 39 years old at the time of death

: 39 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Alexandria, Egypt

The queen of Egypt was one of the most dynamic rulers of Egypt's Ptolemaic Kingdom. Cleopatra VII was a diplomatic leader who engaged other rulers like Julius Caesar, who led Egypt through challenging periods.

4. Charlemagne

Portrait of the Emperor Charlemagne, circa 790. Photo by Keystone-France (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Karl der Große

: Karl der Große Date of birth : 2 April 748

: 2 April 748 Age : years old at the time of death

: years old at the time of death Place of birth: Austrasia (now part of Germany)

Charlemagne, also known as the 'Father of Europe', was one of the most famous individuals in history. His leadership qualities led to his becoming the first Holy Roman Emperor.

5. Queen Elizabeth I

Portrait of Queen Elisabeth I. (1553-1603). Around 1575. Painting by Nicholas Hilliard. Photo: Imagno (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Elizabeth Tudor

: Elizabeth Tudor Date of birth : 7 September 1533

: 7 September 1533 Age : 69 years old at the time of death

: 69 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Greenwich, London, England

Queen Elizabeth I was the daughter of the infamous King Henry VII. During the Elizabeth Age, England became one of the notable powers in Europe.

6. Napoleon Bonaparte

Napoleon on Horseback at the St. Bernard Pass by Jacques-Louis David 1801. Located in: Musee du Louvre, Paris, France. Photo: Francis G. Mayer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Napoleone di Buonaparte

: Napoleone di Buonaparte Date of birth : 15 August 1769

: 15 August 1769 Age : 51 years old at the time of death

: 51 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Ajaccio, Corsica, France

The French Emperor rose to power after leading the French Revolution. Napoleon Bonaparte was an inspirational leader who encouraged the French people to believe in destiny.

7. Abraham Lincoln

The 16th American president, Abraham Lincoln (1809 - 1865), sitting and leafing through documents, Washington, D.C. Photo: Hulton Archive (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Abraham Lincoln

: Abraham Lincoln Date of birth : 12 February 1809

: 12 February 1809 Age : 56 years old at the time of death

: 56 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Larue County, Kentucky, United States

Abraham Lincoln was an American politician and lawyer elected the 16th President of the United States on 4 March 1861. Throughout his term, Abraham Lincoln worked to unite a nation torn by the Civil War.

8. Thomas Jefferson

Portrait of Thomas Jefferson by Rembrandt Peale circa 1805. Photo: US National Archives (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Thomas Jefferson

: Thomas Jefferson Date of birth : 13 April 1743

: 13 April 1743 Age : 83 years old at the time of death

: 83 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Shadwell, Virginia, United States

Thomas Jefferson was a diplomat, lawyer, architect, philosopher, and one of America's founding fathers. At 33, he was elected the third president and wrote the Declaration of Independence.

9. Mahatma Gandhi

At Birla House in New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi enjoys a laugh with his two granddaughters, Ava and Manu. Photo: Brettman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Date of birth : 2 October 1869

: 2 October 1869 Age : 78 years old at the time of death

: 78 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Porbandar, India

The Indian activist became the leader of the nationalist movement opposing British rule in India. Mahatma Gandhi helped Indians become independent, earning him the name Father of the Nation.

10. Catherine the Great

Catherine II (1729-96), Empress of Russia, 1749-1782. Creator: Vigilius Erichsen. Photo: Heritage Art (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Catherine II

: Catherine II Date of birth : 2 May 1729

: 2 May 1729 Age : 67 years old at the time of death

: 67 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Szczecin, Russia

Catherine the Great was the emperor of Russia and one of the most famous female leaders in history. She became the longest-ruling emperor of Russia and made Russia one of the most powerful European empires.

11. Nelson Mandela

Former President Nelson Mandela of South Africa speaks to visitors on March 8, 1999, at his residence in Houghton, a suburb of Johannesburg. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela

: Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Date of birth : 18 July 1918

: 18 July 1918 Age : 95 years old at the time of death

: 95 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Mvezo, South Africa

Nelson Mandela was the first black President of South Africa. He was imprisoned for 27 years and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

12. Winston Churchill

British Conservative politician Winston Churchill in April 1939. Photo: Evening Standard

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill

: Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill Date of birth : 30 November 1874

: 30 November 1874 Age : 90 years old at the time of death

: 90 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Blenheim Palace, United Kingdom

The two-time Prime Minister was the voice of Britain during one of its most tumultuous periods. Winston Churchill tried to unite the country and bring it to victory during significant setbacks.

13. Martin Luther King Jr.

A close-up of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Photo: Brettman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Martin Luther King Jr.

: Martin Luther King Jr. Date of birth : 15 January 1929

: 15 January 1929 Age : 39 years old at the time of death

: 39 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Martin Luther King, Jr., is an American philanthropist, minister, and civil rights activist who is one of the most famous leaders in the world. Luther led the civil rights movement, which fought for equality for all.

14. Vladimir Lenin

Portrait of Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin (1870 - 1924) sitting at a table during a meeting of the Sovnarkom. Lenin founded the Bolshevik Party. Photo: Hulton

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov

: Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov Date of birth : 22 April 1870

: 22 April 1870 Age : 53 years old at the time of death

: 53 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Ulyanovsk, Russia

Vladimir Lenin was the founder and leader of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic. Vladimir Lenin was a stout believer in Karl Marx's theories and redistributed wealth and land to the peasants.

15. Benito Mussolini

Benito Mussolini (1883-1945), an Italian statesman in a military uniform. Photo: Roger Viollet

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini

: Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini Date of birth : 29 July 1883

: 29 July 1883 Age : 61 years old at the time of death

: 61 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Predappio, Italy

Benito Mussolini is one of the most famous Italians. He was the leader of Italy between 1883 and 1945. Mussolini won many battles for Italy and became a dictator who joined the Allies during the World War.

16. Joseph Stalin

Soviet leader Joseph Stalin reports to the 8th All-Union Congress of Soviets on the draft Constitution of the USSR. Photo: Hulton-Deutsch Collection

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin

: Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin Date of birth : December 1878

: December 1878 Age : 74 years old at the time of death

: 74 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Georgia, Gori, Russia

The Soviet Union leader who took over after Lenin died was a brutal leader who killed millions of people who opposed him. Joseph Stalin's leadership was divisive, and his policies led to the 40 years of the Cold War.

17. Mao Zedong

Mao Tse Toung (1893-1976), Chinese president, here during the review of the army of The Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution in Pekin, November 3, 1967. Photo: Apic

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Mao Zedong

: Mao Zedong Date of birth : 26 December 1893

: 26 December 1893 Age : 82 years old at the time of death

: 82 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Shaoshan, Xiangtan, China

The Chinese politician and Marxist theorist founded the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party. Mao Zedong implemented measures and reforms that led to China's Great Leap Forward.

18. Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria of Great Britain (1819 - 1901). Original Artist: By T H Maquire. Photo: Hulton Archive (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alexandrina Victoria

: Alexandrina Victoria Date of birth : 24 May 1819

: 24 May 1819 Age : 81 years old at the time of death

: 81 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Kensington Palace, London, United Kingdom

Besides Queen Elizabeth's reign, Queen Victoria's reign was the second longest at 63 years. She was crowned at 18 and survived eight assassination attempts.

19. George Washington

George Washington, portrait painting by Constable Hamilton, 1794. From the New York Public Library. Photo: Smith Collection (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : George Washington

: George Washington Date of birth : 22 February 1732

: 22 February 1732 Age : 67 years old at the time of death

: 67 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Westmoreland County, Virginia, United States

The American Founding Father is one of the most famous people in the world. George Washington oversaw America's victory over British rule and set the two-term presidential limit in America.

20. Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc (c. 1412 - 1431), a French saint and national heroine carrying a sword and a flag on the battlefield. Photo: Stock Montage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jehanne d'Arc

: Jehanne d'Arc Date of birth : 1412

: 1412 Age : 19 years old at the time of death

: 19 years old at the time of death Place of birth: Domrémy-la-Pucelle, France

Joan of Arc is a famous woman in historians' books. She was an inspirational female leader in France who led an army to victory during the Hundred Years' War between England and France.

Who are the famous leaders today?

The world is full of famous people in leadership roles. These men and women have impacted the world in different ways. They include:

Bill Gates

Elon Musk

Benjamin Netanyahu

Barrack Obama

Who are the greatest leaders of all time?

Numerous leaders are described as the greatest in the world. They include:

Mohandas K. Gandhi

Nelson Mandela

George Washington

Winston Churchill

Numerous leaders have shaped the world throughout history. These leaders have led and inspired people through various challenges. Whether positive or negative, they all had an impact that changed the world. And above are some of the world's most famous leaders.

Legit.ng published an article about the richest women in the world. Although wealth is mainly associated with men, women also own a significant share. The world's wealthiest women have become rich through inheritance and running businesses.

Women have been enjoying equal opportunities in the business world, although they are still a minority compared to men. However, there is significant growth in healthy women around the world. Discover who the richest women are and their sources of wealth.

Source: Legit.ng