Breaking: Gov Fubara Declares Winner in Tinubu vs Osifo in APC Primary in Rivers
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in the state.
The governor announced that Tinubu polled 280,468 votes to defeat his sole contender, Stanley Osifo, who polled 0 votes, in the oil-rich state.
See the video of the moment on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng