Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in the state.

The governor announced that Tinubu polled 280,468 votes to defeat his sole contender, Stanley Osifo, who polled 0 votes, in the oil-rich state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara declares President Bola Tinubu the winner of the APC presidential election primary Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

See the video of the moment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng