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Breaking: Gov Fubara Declares Winner in Tinubu vs Osifo in APC Primary in Rivers
Politics

Breaking: Gov Fubara Declares Winner in Tinubu vs Osifo in APC Primary in Rivers

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in the state.

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The governor announced that Tinubu polled 280,468 votes to defeat his sole contender, Stanley Osifo, who polled 0 votes, in the oil-rich state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the APC presidential primary election in Rivers.
Governor Siminalayi Fubara declares President Bola Tinubu the winner of the APC presidential election primary Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC
Source: Twitter

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCRivers StateNigerian Presidency
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