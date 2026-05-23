A married Nigerian lady who is still schooling has opened up about the challenges she faces at school due to her marital status

While people see her and assume things are all rosy, soft and easy, the married lady noted that this is not so, as there is a pain nobody notices

She shared her struggles trying to balance her marital and student life, revealing that she did not get congratulatory felicitations from her lecturers, and she became a negative example for younger students

A married lady, @fay_inpurpose, has publicly shared the challenges she faces in school ever since she walked down the aisle.

In an explanation divided into two parts, the lady walked netizens through her harsh reality as a student, dismissing the assumption that her life got rosy and better as a married student.

A married lady shares the challenges she faces in school because of her marital status. Photo Credit: @fay_inpurpose

Source: TikTok

Lamentations of married student still schooling

In the first part of her TikTok post, she revealed that she did not get a single congratulatory felicitation from her lecturers and was used as a bad example for younger students.

@fay_inpurpose also opened up about the occasion and the uncomfortable stares she gets from lecturers and students, with many also questioning why she got married early.

In the second part of her TikTok explanation, she revealed that some lecturers treat her differently because she is married, making life in school harder for her.

She added that people speak rudely to her, like her feelings do not matter and life as a student became emotionally, physically and mentally draining. She also wrote:

"Married but still in school…my reality💔💔.

"Nobody tells you how lonely it can feel being married and still trying to survive school 😔 People see the ring 💍 and automatically think life became soft, sweet, and easy 🥹✨ But behind the smiles, some of us are carrying pain nobody notices 💔.

"Sometimes I cry silently because people don’t understand how exhausting it is trying to balance being a student and a wife at the same time 😪🤍.

"You’re expected to stay strong, stay respectful, stay focused, stay happy… even when you’re breaking inside 🥀 But despite everything… I still wake up every day and keep going 🌸.

"Still fighting for my education 📖.

"Still fighting for my peace 🕊️.

"Still fighting for the life I dream of ✨.

"So if you see a married student smiling, please be kind 🤍.

"Some of us are carrying battles too heavy to explain."

Legit.ng could not independently verify the authenticity of her claims about her lecturers and colleagues at the time of this report.

A married lady reveals that people gossip about her in school, and her lecturers treat her differently. Photo Credit: @fay_inpurpose

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail married lady's outcry

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's lamentation below:

Victoria Olugbile said:

"You are very strong, and your feelings are very much valid."

👑 king said:

"You are allowed happiness, the world should not be enough to force that privilege away. Stand head high and proud in every waking moment. I know how that school can be."

Voicenotes by Grace 🗣 said:

"Hello sis 🥰, I was once in your shoe. The only difference with mine was that my lecturers and classmates were nice and considerate!! although people will always talk, they'll even question youuuuu, but carry yourself with grace o my sister ....Your hubby can come visit you during weekends (if the distance is not that much), mine did (a 3 hours drive down to my school 🥰)....enjoy yourself and be strong sis."

jumaibaby07 said:

"If you ever need anyone to talk to, I'll always be here baby girl❤️btw we attend the same school.''

Cecilia_Anjie|Content Creator said:

"I wish I saw this while I was still in your school. I’d have loved to be a friend who you could talk to. Overall, I pray you find your peace baby girl. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being married while in school."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student had celebrated becoming the first woman in her department to get married.

Lady who married her lecturer shares clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who dated her lecturer in school had married him in style.

The bride's video captured her wedding ring and uncontainable excitement over getting married to her lecturer. The clip recalled the scepticism and criticism she faced while they were still dating.

According to her, people advised her to end the relationship, stating that the lecturer won't marry her, but he proved them wrong.

Source: Legit.ng