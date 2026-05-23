Ooni of Ife praises Uzochukwu for completing prestigious leadership programs at Oxford and Harvard

Uzochukwu's dedication to education aims to tackle societal challenges and enhance community welfare

The Ooni expresses confidence in Uzochukwu's future influence on national development and leadership

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has congratulated businessman and philanthropist Stanley Uzochukwu following his completion of executive leadership programmes at the University of Oxford and Harvard Kennedy School.

In a congratulatory letter dated Wednesday, May 20, the monarch commended Uzochukwu for what he described as a strong dedication to continuous education and personal development.

Ooni of Ife Sends Message to Dr Stanley Uzochukwu Over Harvard, Oxford Leadership Feats

Source: Original

Ooni highlights value of knowledge acquisition

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, May 23, the traditional ruler said Uzochukwu’s decision to pursue leadership training at globally recognised institutions reflected his passion for finding solutions to societal challenges and improving lives.

“I have always known you as a lover of continuous education, a personality who dedicates himself to acquiring solutions to societal problems, thereby making life better for the common people,” the Ooni stated.

The monarch further noted that the programmes would strengthen the businessman’s capacity in leadership, governance and enterprise development.

Uzochukwu completes multiple leadership programmes

Uzochukwu recently completed several executive courses at Harvard Kennedy School, including High Performance Leadership, Emerging Leaders, Leadership Decision Making, Leading Successful Programmes Using Evidence, and Strategic Leadership for Personal Effectiveness.

He also concluded the High Performance Leadership programme at the University of Oxford in London.

Monarch expresses confidence in future impact

The Ooni expressed optimism that the newly acquired knowledge would positively influence Uzochukwu’s contributions to society and national development.

“As the world cannot wait for the deployment of the newly acquired knowledge, I wish to congratulate you once again and wish you success in your future endeavours,” the monarch added.

Uzochukwu is the founder and chief executive officer of Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos.

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Source: Legit.ng