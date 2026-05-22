Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned the ruling APC about political backlash for the 2027 Muslim-Muslim ticket

Primate Ayodele described the APC's likely ticket for the 2027 presidential election as 'political self-murder' for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party's future

Ayodele claimed that governance challenges stem from foundational errors in the current administration's decisions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) could face serious political consequences if President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima run on the same ticket in the 2027 elections.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, issued through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Ayodele warned that a repeat of the Muslim-Muslim ticket would face strong opposition both within Nigeria and internationally.

Primate Ayodele warns that the APC could face serious backlash if President Tinubu and VP Shettima run again on a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Photo credit: Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

'APC may face crisis' - Ayodele

The preacher described the move as 'political self-murder' for the president and the APC, arguing that it could weaken the party’s chances of retaining the presidency.

Primate Ayodele said:

“It will be a political self-murder for Tinubu and Shettima to be on the same ticket for the 2027 presidential election. Tinubu should see it as an end for the APC as a party because people will stand against it."

Furthermore, Ayodele claimed that even within religious circles, the arrangement would face resistance, adding that it would trigger broader political tensions.

“Even Muslims and natural forces in Nigeria will go against it. Such a ticket will attract national and international struggles for the president, and this will limit the chances of the APC retaining victory in 2027.”

He also cautioned that replacing Shettima as running mate would create a different set of political challenges for Tinubu, placing the president in a difficult position.

Ayodele added:

“Also, not picking Shettima will cost Tinubu a lot; it will cost him what he doesn’t expect, and he will be confused."

According to Ayodele, the current administration’s Muslim-Muslim ticket was a foundational political error that would be difficult to correct, warning that governance challenges would persist.

The said:

“The government is an error right from the moment they decided to do a Muslim-Muslim ticket, and it will be hard to correct… It will be hard for the president; only God can show him mercy."

Ayodele warns Tinubu may face confusion over his running mate choice, calling the Muslim-Muslim ticket a political error with lasting consequences. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

'Only God can stop Tinubu' - Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Samson Okafor of the Glorious City of Mercy Worldwide reshared 20 prophecies.

In a message titled ' 2026 – 2027 Prophecy' posted on his Facebook page, Prophet Okafor said President Tinubu would win the 2027 elections, adding that “only God can stop him."

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng