Breaking: Powerful Nigerian Judge is Dead as Details Emerge

Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa collapses at home and dies, confirming a shock to the legal community

Burial conducted according to Islamic rites, reflecting his cultural and religious beliefs

Notable rulings included significant electoral challenges from the 2023 general elections

A serving Federal High Court judge attached to the Kano Judicial Division, Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa, has died after reportedly collapsing at his residence.

It was gathered that the jurist slumped in his living room and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel later confirmed him dead.

Powerful Nigerian Judge is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Burial conducted according to Islamic rites

Sources within the Federal High Court confirmed that the late judge was buried on Friday in line with Islamic burial customs.

One court official described him as a diligent jurist who handled several sensitive matters during his time on the bench.

“Yes, the judge died Thursday evening and he has been buried. He was very hardworking during his lifetime. You know he handled many high-profile cases and dispensed justice accordingly,” the source said.

Court confirms death of Justice Yunusa

The Federal High Court of Nigeria also confirmed the passing of the judge.

The Director of Information of the court, Catherine Oby Christopher, said Justice Yunusa died at the State Medical Centre in Kano after the sudden collapse.

During his time on the bench, Justice Yunusa presided over several politically significant cases, including post-election disputes arising from the 2023 general elections.

One of his notable rulings was delivered in a case involving challenges to election outcomes in Kano State.

He also held that matters relating to candidates in Abia State were outside the jurisdiction of his court in Kano.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to make an order for the issuance of certificate of return. They are at liberty to seek redress in the appropriate Division of the court,” he ruled.

Legal dispute involving 2023 elections

The case before him arose from an application filed by Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim, who sought the revocation of certificates of return issued to Labour Party candidates across Kano and other parts of the country.

The respondents in the matter included the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), both of whom were central to the post-election litigation process.

The judge’s death marks the end of a judicial career that featured involvement in several high-profile electoral and constitutional matters.

ADC lawmaker dies

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Hassan Danjuma, the member representing Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has died.

The first-term legislator, elected in 2023, was initially voted into office under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) before later defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng