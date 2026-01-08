Inside Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg's life outside the family spotlight

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg is a drummer, composer, and producer best known for being the son of Donald Wahlberg and Kimberly Fey. Born into music royalty, Elijah has built a name for himself on the American entertainment scene through his band, Pink Laces.

Full name Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg Nickname Streetcar Named Elijah Gender Male Date of birth 20 August 2001 Age 24 years as of January 2026 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Residence Chicago, Illinois, United States/Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Father Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr. Mother Kimberly Fey Stepmother Jennifer Ann McCarthy-Wahlberg Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Madison Jolie Higher education Berklee College of Music Profession Drummer, percussionist, composer, producer Net worth $1 million

Who is Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg?

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg was born on 20 August 2001 in Los Angeles, California, United States. His father, Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr., popularly known as Donnie Wahlberg, is an American singer, actor, and producer who rose to fame as a founding member of the American boy band New Kids On The Block. His mother, Kimberly Fey, is a sound engineer, record producer, and real estate agent.

The young Wahlberg was raised alongside his older brother, Xavier Alexander Wahlberg. Following his parents' divorce and his father's subsequent marriage to Jenny McCarthy, he gained a stepsibling, Evan Joseph Asher.

A look at Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg's age and personal background

Born on 20 August 2001, the American drummer is 24 years old as of January 2026. His zodiac sign is Leo.

He attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he pursued his passion for music. In an interview with Jado Magazine, he revealed how his love for music started.

Both my parents are musical people. Growing up with my mom, she was always playing the guitar or piano. And when she wasn't playing, she was usually listening to Aretha Franklin or Chaka Khan and singing along. You could say I've always loved it...

He began playing drums in middle school. With Dom Howard as his role model and later muse, the young Wahlberg's talent continued to grow. He added,

My relationship with music has evolved and changed a lot as I've gotten "older." Drums got me into playing, playing got me into recording, and recording got me into producing. So now I'm on the writer/producer vibe.

Explore Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg's career

Elijah co-founded the band Pink Laces in 2021. Initially, the band was started as a means to brainstorm with friends. He serves as the band's drummer and primary producer.

Early exposure to music

Elijah was born into a musical family. This became his key to becoming the drumming maestro he is today. His father, Donnie Wahlberg, is a founding member of the boy band, New Kids on the Block.

His mother, Kim Fey, further grounded her youngest son in music. By playing the guitar and piano and listening to musical artists such as Aretha Franklin or Chaka Khan, she gave Elijah firsthand exposure to professional music.

Beyond his parents, Elijah is surrounded by a large and popular extended family deeply rooted in the entertainment and media industries. His uncle Mark Wahlberg is a former rapper and a well-respected Hollywood actor.

On the other hand, his other uncles, Paul, Robert, Arthur, Jim, and Buddy Wahlberg, have worked as actors, producers, and writers.

Creating the Pink Laces sound

As far back as May 2020, Elijah co-founded the band Pink Laces with friends such as Ian Bradford and Noah Vera. Some of the earliest songs released by the band include Shelf Life and Mr Zero Gravity, all released between May and July 2020.

Discography

The following chart outlines Elijah's credits as a composer and performer within Pink Laces. He has three albums with about 15 songs as per his band's YouTube playlist: Disclosures, Shelf Life, and Can We Rise.

Song Release year Role In The Night 2024 Composer Drums, Percussion, Hi- Hat Back To Sleep 2023 Composer Lapse 2023 Composer Love: Mayhem 2023 Composer Daffodils 2023 Composer Mr. Zero Gravity 2023 Composer You & I 2022 Composer Wildfire 2022 Composer Can We Rise 2022 Composer Paradigm 2022 Composer Rose Tint 2022 Composer Disclosures 2022 Composer New Day 2022 Composer Liminal Space 2022 Composer New Day 2022 Composer Dives 2022 Composer

Meet Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg's siblings

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg has two siblings: one biological brother and one stepbrother. His older biological brother is Xavier Alexander Wahlberg, who is a musician. His stepbrother is Evan Joseph Asher, the son of Jenny McCarthy from her previous marriage to John Asher.

1. Xavier Alexander Wahlberg

Full name: Xavier Alexander Wahlberg

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg Date of birth: 4 March 1993

4 March 1993 Age: 32 years (as of January 2026)

32 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Profession: Vocalist, bassist

Xavier Alexander Wahlberg is Elijah's only biological brother. He has followed a musical path similar to his father's but in a different genre, serving as the vocalist and bassist for the Los Angeles-based metal band Upon Stone. Unlike his younger brother, Xavier maintains a very low profile and does not use social media to promote his work.

2. Evan Joseph Asher

Full name: Evan Joseph Asher

Evan Joseph Asher Date of birth: 18 May 2002

18 May 2002 Age: 23 years (as of January 2026)

23 years (as of January 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: YouTube content creator, filmmaker

Evan Joseph Asher is Elijah’s stepbrother, the son of Jenny McCarthy and director John Asher. He has built his own digital presence through his YouTube channel, Gaming USA.

He attended St. Charles East High School and Elgin Community College. Elijah is currently pursuing a career in the entertainment industry as a writer and filmmaker.

FAQs

Who is Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg? Elijah is an American musician, actor, and producer. Who are Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg's parents? He is the youngest son of 1980s boy band member Donnie Wahlberg and his former wife, Kim Fey. Are Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg and Xavier Alexander Wahlberg related? Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg and Xavier Alexander Wahlberg are blood brothers. Is Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg on Instagram? He interacts with his fans through his personal Instagram account, @lijah_wahlberg, and his band's account, @pinklacesmusic. What is Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg's net worth? Elijah Wahlberg is an emerging musician, and his specific net worth has not been publicly disclosed. Does Donnie Wahlberg have any biological children? The American singer has two biological sons, Xavier and Elijah, from his first marriage to Kimberly Fey, and a stepson, Evan Joseph Asher. How many siblings does Donnie Wahlberg have? He has 8 full siblings and 3 rumoured half-siblings, making a total of 11 siblings. Who are Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg's uncles? The drummer is the nephew of Paul, Robert, Arthur, James M., and Mark Wahlberg.

Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg is a legacy child born to two musical artists, Donnie Wahlberg and his former wife, Kim Fey. He has two brothers within his blended family, Xavier Alexander Wahlberg and Evan Joseph Asher. Through his band Pink Laces, he is becoming an active figure in the indie-pop scene.

