Arsenal have received a huge boost as midfielder Mikel Merino returns ahead of the UEFA Champions League final

The Spanish international offers a major lift for Mikel Arteta in the center of the park

The Premier League champions will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest on May 30

Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of the showdown after midfielder Mikel Merino returned to training.

Merino had been a doubt for the Gunners after suffering a foot injury in January, but his recovery has handed manager Mikel Arteta fresh optimism ahead of the biggest game of the season.

Mikel Merino returns ahead of the UEFA Champions League versus Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Merino returns to training

Mikel Merino is currently training with Arsenal ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 24.

The Spanish midfielder played a key role for the Gunners during the first half of the season, bringing creativity and balance to the team, per Daily Cannon.

The former Real Sociedad star could now be available for Arsenal as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 30.

According to Arsenal’s official website, Arteta described Merino’s return as a huge boost for the squad ahead of the final. He said:

"Mikel is going to start to train with the group tomorrow. Today, he's gone out a little bit, but it was just a reintegration.

"We're going to prepare really well because we need to now lift again our habits and the standards that we normally do things to be in the best possible way to compete."

Arsenal recieved a major boost as Mikel Merino returns ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against PSG. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal fans send messages to Merino

@Iam_Tho6ie said:

"Mikel Merino! He’s scoring the winning goal in the UCL Final for Arsenal🤞🏾."

@jmbuthia2 wrote:

"That winning header at the champions league final is gonna be fire."

@padunck said:

"At least another season, as he's versatile. Besides being an emergency CF, Merino can also play as an attacking midfielder and centre back."

Arsenal to take on PSG in UCL final

Arsenal will take on Paris Saint-Germain in this year's UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on May 30.

The French club defeated Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for their second consecutive season, having pummeled Inter Milan 5-0 last season.

Les Parisiens have scored 44 goals in the ongoing tournament, including five in the first leg against the Bavarians.

The 67,000-capacity stadium has already hosted major European finals, including the 2023 Europa League final (Sevilla vs AS Roma) and the 2020 Super Cup, where Bayern Munich beat Sevilla.

This year's final will feature an earlier kick-off as the match is expected to commence by 5pm (GMT), which is a major departure from the 10 pm start time of most European finals.

How much Arsenal earned for reaching final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal earned a prize fee of €18.5 million after their victory over Atletico Madrid sent them to the Champions League final, as noted by Lukasz Baçzek.

Arsenal earned €18.62m starting fee, €37 million from the value pillar, and €2.1m for each win, €9.9m for finishing first. €11m, €12.5m and €15m for reaching the Round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final.

Source: Legit.ng