Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon and announced that Eid al-Adha 2026 would be observed on May 27

Morocco approved an additional public holiday on May 29, extending the Eid al-Adha break for government workers and local administrations

Pakistan, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates released official Eid holiday schedules ahead of the Islamic celebration

Several countries have confirmed public holidays for Eid al-Adha 2026 after the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement has set the stage for one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar, with governments across the Middle East, Africa and Asia releasing official holiday schedules.

Muslims in several countries to observe Eid Al Adha 2026 on Wednesday, May 27. Photo credit: @Muslim

Source: Twitter

Saudi authorities confirmed that Dhul Hijjah 1447 began on Sunday, May 17, while the Day of Arafah will fall on Tuesday, May 26. Eid al-Adha is expected to be observed on Wednesday, May 27.

"The crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, the blessed month of Dhul Hijjah will commence tonight, and Eid al-Adha will be observed on Wednesday [May 27, 2026] in shā Allāh."

The announcement was circulated by Islamic platforms including @Muslim and @HaramainInfo on X.

Saudi Arabia confirms Eid timeline

Saudi Arabia also released key dates linked to the Hajj season. The first day of Dhul Hijjah was marked on May 18, while pilgrims are expected to gather for Arafah on May 26 ahead of the Eid celebration the following day.

Another message shared by @HaramainInfo read:

"May Allāh ﷻ grant the hujjāj a safe, accepted and spiritually uplifting Hajj, ease every stage of their journey, and return them home forgiven like the day they were born. Aameen. May Allah ﷻ also allow us all to maximise the blessed first ten days of Dhul Hijjah through dhikr, fasting, du‘ā, charity and righteous deeds, and may He accept all of our worship and efforts. Aameen."

Morocco has also declared an extended break for the festival. Authorities announced that Friday, May 29, will be observed as an exceptional public holiday in addition to the regular Eid holidays on May 27 and May 28.

Government officials said the decision applies to public institutions and local administrative bodies. Morocco has a history of extending Eid breaks when the celebration falls close to a weekend. The arrangement allows families more time for travel and reunions during the festivities.

Pakistan, Ghana announce closures

Pakistan’s federal government approved a three-day public holiday from May 26 to May 28. The schedule was endorsed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and later confirmed in a Cabinet Division notification.

Offices, educational institutions and businesses observing public holidays to remain closed. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

"The notification stated: “All offices, educational institutions, and businesses observing public holidays will remain closed on the notified dates.”"

The decision followed confirmation by Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee that Eidul Azha would be celebrated on May 27 after moon sighting reports emerged from several cities, including Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

In Ghana, the Ministry of the Interior declared Wednesday, May 27, a statutory public holiday across the country.

"The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 27th May 2026, marks Eid-Ul-Adha, which is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."

UAE plans extended holiday break

The United Arab Emirates is also preparing for a lengthy Eid break. Forecasts indicate that the holiday could begin with Arafat Day on Tuesday, May 26, before continuing through Friday, May 29. Combined with the weekend, residents may enjoy a six day holiday period.

According to TimeOutDubai, under UAE law, Eid holidays are determined by the Islamic lunar calendar and cannot be shifted. Final confirmation of dates will depend on official moon sightings closer to the celebration.

Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that based on the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, Eid Al Adha 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was projected for May 27, with dates reliant on final moonsighting.

While astronomical calculations provide expected dates, official confirmation depended on the sighting of the new crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid Al Adha could bring the longest public holiday of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng