How Caleb Martin's family move shaped his rise in the league

Caleb Martin’s family played a big role in shaping his journey to the NBA. He was raised by his mother, Jenny Bennett, and has two brothers: his twin, Cody Martin, and an older brother named Raheem. His mother worked multiple jobs to support them and encouraged him to stay focused on his basketball career.

Caleb Martin at Kaseya Centre on 2 October 2023 in Miami, Florida (L). Caleb Martin at the 76ers Training Complex on 30 September 2024 (R). Photo: Sam Navarro, Mitchell Leff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Caleb Martin's family consists of his mother, Jenny Bennett, his older brother, Raheem Martin and his twin brother, Cody Martin.

The three brothers were raised by their single mother in Cooleemee, North Carolina .

raised by their single mother in . Caleb’s mother worked multiple jobs and made big sacrifices to provide for her sons.

and made big sacrifices to provide for her sons. The family’s move to North Carolina gave Caleb and Cody a chance to play better high school basketball.

Profile summary

Full name Caleb Martin Gender Male Date of birth 28 September 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'5'' Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Chris Martin Mother Jenny Bennett Siblings Caleb, Raheem Relationship status Single School Davie County High School, Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) University NC State University, University of Nevada Profession Professional basketball player Instagram @caleb_martin10

Inside Caleb Martin’s family and their role in his NBA journey

Caleb Martin, an American professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks, grew up in Cooleemee, North Carolina. He is one of three children to Jenny Bennett, who raised them as a single mother. Caleb's rise in the NBA was strongly shaped by his family’s early life and struggles.

The family often faced financial hardships, moving from place to place in search of stability. In a 2019 interview with Bleacher Report, Caleb Martin spoke about how much his mother continues to inspire and motivate him, saying:

She played a huge role in everything that we did and how things panned out for us and how we handle things, whether it’s a good situation or a tough situation… she’s still our motivator, just trying to get to a point where she doesn’t have to work anymore so we can start doing our job to give back.

He added:

How we get through that type of stuff—she's still our motivator, just trying to get to a point where she doesn't have to work anymore so we can start doing our job to give back, and obviously [when] you're giving back, the stuff isn't going to equal out to the amount that she did for us, but just trying to do a little bit at a time as we can.

Below are more details about them.

Caleb Martin with his mother and twin brother, Cody. Photo: @We Love Michael Jordan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jenny Bennett

Caleb Martin's mother, Jenny Bennett, played an important role in his life. She raised Caleb and his two brothers, mostly on her own, after separating from their father. Despite financial struggles, Jenny worked multiple jobs, including a position as a scan analyst at Food Lio and at a local grocery store.

In an interview with The Toronto Sun, Caleb Martin praised his mother’s dedication and discipline while raising him and his brothers. As per TheNetline, he stated:

Our mom was on us. She had three jobs and still found time to be in our ears. That’s really hard to do. We had friends whose parents couldn’t care less what [their children were] doing. [She] kept us on a narrow line, [and it took that] to get to a place like this.

Jenny also played a pivotal role in their career development and supported Cody and Caleb's basketball dreams. The twins were known to have lived in a 300-square-foot trailer during their early years. Caleb often credits his mother for his strong work ethic and determination, saying that her strength and support made him the man and player he is today.

Caleb Martin at American Airlines Center on 31 March 2025 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with the Reno Gazette-Journal, Caleb Martin reflected on the many sacrifices his mother made while raising him and his brothers. He said,

I have a crazy, crazy amount of respect for my mom and all the stuff she’s gone through. Cody and I will reminisce about our childhood and we now notice all of the stuff she didn’t let us in on when we were little, all of the stuff we realize now. It was hard, but she made a lot of sacrifices like not eating certain nights and passing up job opportunities because she had no help at home and had to be there for us.

Chris Martin

Chris Martin is Caleb Martin's father and his twin brother, Cody Martin. However, little is publicly known about him, but it is known that Chris was not very present during the twins’ upbringing, as their mother, Jenny Bennett, raised them primarily on her own.

Caleb Martin’s father is reportedly of African-American descent, while Jenny is of white heritage, making Caleb and Cody biracial.

Who are Caleb Martin's siblings?

The NBA player grew up alongside two siblings, his identical twin brother, Cody Martin, and an older brother named Raheem. Below are more details about them.

Caleb Martin with his two brothers, Cody and Raheem, and his mother. Photo: @We Love Michael Jordan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Raheem Martin

Raheem Martin is the oldest brother of Caleb Martin. He was born in 1992 in Mocksville, North Carolina, United States. Martin graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Greensboro College in 2016. He also played college basketball at Greensboro College from 2013-16, where he earned defensive accolades, including the USA South Defensive Player of the Year in 2013-14.

After his playing days, Caleb Martin's brother transitioned into coaching and player-development roles. He served as a graduate assistant and then coordinator of student-athlete development at the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

In 2022, he joined the coaching staff of Appalachian State Mountaineers (men’s basketball) as Director of Recruiting / Assistant Coach, per App States Athletics. Raheem Martin has always been a big influence on Caleb's NBA career. As the older brother, he supported and guided him, helping Caleb stay focused on basketball and make good choices.

Raheem is credited as an older-brother mentor and the origin of the twins’ pregame handshake. Cody told Nevada Today in 2019:

It's something we do. It's something we've done since we were playing in high school. Our older brother also knows it, and we do it with him, too. It's one of those things that lets us know that when we cross the line, and we step out onto the court, there is a different kind of Cody and Caleb that people are going to see. It's definitely very special to share with Caleb before every game. It's also something that helps remind us both of what we're trying to do once the game starts.

Beyond his family and career life, Martin currently resides in Greensboro with his wife, Abby and their two children, including daughter Sawyer.

Cody Martin

Caleb Martin and his twin brother, Cody Martin. Photo: @cody_martin15 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cody Martin is Caleb Martin’s twin brother and also a professional basketball player in the NBA. He was born on 28 September 1995, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and is older than Caleb by 1 minute. Cody played college basketball at NC State and later at the University of Nevada, where he and Caleb became standout players.

Cody was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 2019 and is known for his strong defence, teamwork, and energy on the court. Off the court, he shares a close bond with Caleb, and the two have supported each other through every stage of life and continue to motivate one another in their NBA careers.

Cody Martin at Delta Centre on 15 January 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Alex Goodlett

Source: Getty Images

In a 2024 interview with Sixers Wire, Caleb opened up on his relationship with his twin brother, Cody. Talking about how often they do talk, he said:

It’s every day. Every day. Every game, we talk. We talk to each other, give each other advice, and keep it real with each other, but also, we're each other's biggest fans and also biggest critics. So we always stay connected every game, and we watch as much as we can and keep up with each other. It's always fun to see my brother. It's always good to see him.

Reflecting on how much Cody supports and motivates him. He said,

He helps me all the time. He just tells me to stay level. Stay positive. Obviously, that's the thing that makes us as good as we are, just being competitive. That competitive spirit. So if you didn't care if you weren't winning or whatever, that, you know, I feel like that'd be an issue.

FAQs

Who is Caleb Martin? Caleb Martin is an American professional basketball player, currently with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. Where is Caleb Martin from? The NBA star was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States. What is Caleb Martin's age? Caleb is 30 years old as of 2025. He was born on 28 September 1995. Who are Caleb Martin's parents? The famous athlete's parents are Jenny Bennett and Chris Martin. Does Caleb Martin have siblings? Caleb has an older brother named Raheem Martin and a twin brother, Cody Martin. Is Caleb Martin's father Kenyon Martin? Kenyon Martin is not Caleb's father. Is Caleb Martin related to Kenyon Martin? The NBA player is not related to Kenyon Martin. Who is Caleb Martin dating? Caleb Martin is not dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed single.

Caleb Martin’s family played a major role in shaping his NBA journey. His mother, Jenny Bennett, worked tirelessly to support him and his brothers, Cody and Raheem, through tough times. Their sacrifices and strong bond taught Caleb resilience and determination, helping him rise and succeed in the league.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lindsay Bercosky's biography. She is a young American mechanic, truck enthusiast, auto detailer, and social media influencer from Pennsylvania. Lindsay has gained popularity for her unique approach to customising and detailing trucks, often showcasing her work through platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Lindsay is the co-founder of Bercosky's Auto Detailing company, which specialises in cleaning services for cars and trucks. Dive into her biography for more about her career, background, and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng