Gae Exton, the woman who shared Christopher Reeve's early Hollywood years

Gae Exton, a former modelling executive, came into the spotlight through her relationship with Christopher Reeve before he achieved worldwide recognition. Grounded and intensely private, she is the woman who shared his early, uncertain years, offering a rare glimpse into the humble beginnings of the beloved actor.

Gae Exton and Christopher Reeve during the American Museum of the Moving Image Dinner. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Exton and Reeve were together for a decade, from 1978 to 1987 , but they never married .

, but they . In 2024, she participated in the documentary Super / Man : The Christopher Reeve Story , recounting her memories of Christopher Reeve.

, recounting her memories of Christopher Reeve. Exton and Reeve share two children: Matthew and Alexander Reeve .

. Actor Christopher Reeve passed away in October 2004 at the age of 52.

Profile summary

Full name Gae Exton Gender Female Date of birth 10 January 1951 Age 74 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 168 Height in centimetres 5'6" Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Ex-partner Christopher Reeve Children 2 Profession Former modelling executive

Gae Exton's biography

The former modelling executive was reportedly born on 10 January 1951 in London, United Kingdom. She is 74 years old as of 2025. Gae is a British citizen of white descent.

What was Gae Exton famous for?

Gae Exton gained public attention through her relationship with the American actor Christopher Reeve. In 2024, she made headlines after appearing in the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, where she shared personal reflections on their relationship and his life.

Gae’s son, Matthew Reeve, expressed pride in her decision to open up about his father. Speaking at the September 2024 New York City premiere of the documentary, Matthew praised his mother’s courage. As reported by People, he said:

My mom is incredibly brave to tell her side of the story and I'm proud of her

Top 5 facts about Gae Exton. Photo: Ron Galella/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Christopher Reeve was an actor, director, activist, and author, best known for portraying Superman in the 1978 film that made him a household name. Throughout his career, he earned several major awards, including a BAFTA, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his television work.

A look at Gae Exton and Christopher Reeve's love story

Christopher Reeve had a long-term relationship with British modelling executive Gae Exton, which began in the late 1970s, as he was rising to fame as an actor. The couple is reported to have met on the set of Superman and were partners for about ten years.

Gae and Christopher shared two children, Matthew Reeve, born in 1979, and Alexandra Reeve, born in 1983. Matthew works as a film producer, director, screenwriter, and activist. His sister, Alexandra, serves as the CEO of the Centre for Democracy & Technology, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to safeguarding civil rights and civil liberties.

Gae Exton and Christopher Reeve attend the 55th Annual Academy Awards Governor's Ball. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened between Gae Exton and Christopher Reeve?

After almost a decade together, Gae and Christopher ended their relationship in 1987. Although they never married, they remained close as co‑parents. Their time together was reportedly influenced by the demands of Christopher’s rising fame as Superman. Following their breakup, Reeve married American singer and actress Dana Reeve in 1992.

Who raised Christopher Reeve's children?

After her breakup with Christopher Reeve, Gae Exton became the primary custodian of their children and moved to London. In the early 1990s, Matthew and Alexandra lived part-time in the United States with their father and Dana Reeve, while still maintaining a close connection with their mother.

Reflecting on their upbringing, Alexandra told Nightline, as reported by ABC News:

We were raised in England, and went to school over there, then grew up coming back and forth between England and America.

Gae Exton and Christopher Reeve during the 36th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

The children were with Gae when their father had a horseback riding accident on 27 May 1995 that left him paralysed from the shoulders down. Alexandra recalled:

We got a phone call from Dana very early in the morning, and then we were on a plane later that day. We did not quite know what to expect.

Despite the tragedy, Gae and Christopher continued to co-parent their children until Christopher’s death in October 2004 at the age of 52.

Christopher and Dana Reeve had a son, William Elliot “Will” Reeve, born on 7 June 1992. After Christopher’s death, Will remained in Dana’s care until her passing in March 2006 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York City.

Christopher Reeve and Gae Exton during the "Superman" New York City Premiere. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

According to Fox News, Dana had arranged for her 13‑year-old son to stay with familiar family friends after her death. Will also had the support of his half-siblings, Matthew and Alexandra, and has since become a television reporter and anchor.

FAQs

Who is Gae Exton? She is a former modelling executive, best known for her relationship with the American author and actor Christopher Reeve. How old is Gae Exton? Gae is 74 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 January 1951. Did Gae Exton get married? Gae was in a long-term relationship with Christopher Reeve, but the couple never got married. Did Gae Exton remarry? She reportedly did not, and has largely maintained a private life since her separation from Christopher Reeve. Is Gae Exton still alive today? Gae is still alive as of December 2025. Where is Gae Exton now? She is believed to be based in London, United Kingdom. Who are Gae Exton's children? She shares two kids, Matthew and Alexandra Reeve, with actor Christopher Reeve.

Gae Exton became known for her long-term relationship with actor Christopher Reeve, with whom she shared two children. Though the couple eventually separated, she remained devoted to raising their children. Christopher passed away in October 2004, leaving a lasting impact on both his family and the world.

