The claim that the Dr. Phil show was cancelled because of his wife has circulated online, but it is not true. Dr. Phil voluntarily ended the show in 2023 after a successful run of more than 21 years. He and his wife, Robin McGraw, are still together, dispelling rumours of marital conflict. They have been married for over 50 years and are parents to two children.

Robin McGraw smiles in a solo picture (L). The TV personality poses with her husband, Dr. Phil (R). Photo: @robin_mcgraw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The Dr. Phil show ended in May 2023 due to his desire to pursue other ventures , contrary to the allegations that his wife caused the cancellation.

, contrary to the allegations that his wife caused the cancellation. Robin McGraw and Dr. Phil have been together for nearly five decades and are parents of two sons, Jay Phillip McGraw and Jordan McGraw .

. While rumour has it that she underwent cosmetic surgery, the truth is that she did not, and her youthful appearance is due to a dedicated skincare routine. She also had an eyebrow transplant.

Profile summary

Full name Robin Jo Jameson McGraw Gender Female Date of birth 28 December 1953 Age 72 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Georgia Jameson Father Jim Jameson Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Phillip Calvin McGraw (Dr. Phil) Children 2 School Duncan High School College University of North Texas, Midwestern State University Profession Author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, television personality Net worth $460 million Instagram @robin_mcgraw Facebook @robinmcgrawofficial TikTok @robin_mcgraw

Was Dr. Phil’s show was cancelled because of his wife? Here’s the truth

When the Dr. Phil show wrapped in May 2023, rumours quickly surfaced claiming that Robin McGraw was responsible for its cancellation. It was alleged that the couple’s marital issues took a toll on them, leading to the end of the show. However, its ending had nothing to do with the couple’s relationship.

The decision to end the long-running programme came directly from Phil McGraw himself. After more than 21 years on daytime television, he stated that he felt it was time to transition into new projects.

Five facts about Robin McGraw. Photo: @robin_mcgraw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier, Dr. Phil shared that he wanted to reach a wider audience and address what he described as pressing concerns affecting American families, with hopes of helping restore core values on a broader platform.

A look at Robin McGraw’s background and early life

Robin Jo Jameson was born in Los Angeles, California, to parents Georgia and Jim Jameson. She grew up alongside four siblings: her twin brother, Roger, and three sisters, Cindi Broaddus, Jamie, and Karin.

Her childhood was not without challenges, as her father reportedly battled alcoholism, which affected the family’s financial stability. Robin has often credited her strength, resilience, and later success to the influence of her mother, who worked hard to raise the children through difficult times.

Robin McGraw attends the Dr. Phil show. Photo: @robin_mcgra on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As for Robin’s education, she attended Duncan High School before enrolling for an undergraduate degree at Midwestern State University. She furthered her studies at the University of North Texas, obtaining a master's and a doctorate.

What does Robin McGraw do for a living?

Robin McGraw has built a multidimensional career as an author, television personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She has written several books over the years, including Self Talk, Soul Talk, Christmas In My Home and Heart, From My Heart to Yours, and Inside My Heart, the latter of which became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

Dr. Phil's wife, Robin McGraw, attends different events in black attire. Photo: @robin_mcgraw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Robin has a successful television career, having appeared in several TV shows, such as Dr. Phil Primetime, The Insider, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Rachael Ray. As a businesswoman, she launched her lifestyle and beauty brand, Robin McGraw Revelation, in 2014, later expanding it in 2016 to include a full skincare and beauty product line.

Her philanthropic efforts are equally notable. Together with her husband, Dr. Phil, she co-founded When Georgia Smiled: The Robin McGraw Revelation Foundation, which supports women and children affected by domestic violence and abuse. Robin also serves as the national spokesperson for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children), advocating for vulnerable and at-risk minors.

In addition to her media appearances, she hosts the podcast I've Got a Secret! with Robin McGraw, where she engages with guests on topics ranging from beauty and fashion to entertainment, health, relationships, and career growth.

Robin McGraw’s net worth: how much is her wealth?

Dr. Phil (R) and Robin McGraw (L) attend the Thalians Winter Gala at The Hollywood Museum on December 03, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

According to multiple sources, including Just Jared, Robin McGraw’s net worth is allegedly estimated at around $460 million, placing her among the wealthiest authors in the industry.

Her income is generated through several streams, including sales of her best-selling books, television appearances, and earnings from her beauty and lifestyle business ventures.

Is Phil still with his wife?

The couple is still together and has been married for over four decades. Rumours of their divorce emerged at one time, but in a 2023 episode of his show, Dr. Phil dismissed the divorce speculations. He revealed that they have never discussed divorce in their marriage. The TV host said:

We made a decision really early on that no matter what we are discussing, no matter what argument we may be having, no matter what disagreement we are talking about, the relationship is never the stake for which we are playing. That is just off the table; that’s threatening somebody with something.

Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw reportedly dated for four years before they exchanged marriage vows on 14 August 1976, in Wichita Falls, Texas, United States. They have been married for nearly 50 years.

Who are Robin McGraw’s children?

Dr. Phil McGraw, Robin McGraw, Jordan McGraw, Erica Dahm and Jay McGraw arrive at the 2007 Starlight Starbright Children's Foundation Gala. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Robin McGraw and her husband, Dr. Phil, have been blessed with two sons. Their first child, Jay Phillip McGraw, born on 12 September 1979, is a television producer and author. He is married to Erica Dahm, and they have two children.

Jordan McGraw, the couple’s second son, was born on 21 October 1986. He is an actor and composer, known for House Calls with Dr. Phil (2021), So Help Me Todd (2022), and That Animal Rescue Show (2020). His wife is Morgan Stewart, and together, they have two children.

What happened to Dr. Phil's wife?

Robin McGraw has spoken publicly about living with folliculitis, a skin condition she inherited from her mother, which causes recurring inflammation and irritation of the hair follicles. Her struggle inspired her to create a gentle yet effective skincare line.

Additionally, Robin McGraw has frequently been the subject of plastic surgery speculation, largely due to her youthful appearance and smooth facial features. While rumours have suggested she underwent multiple cosmetic procedures, Robin has only confirmed one: an eyebrow transplant.

Robin McGraw and her husband, Dr. Phil, smile as they walk on a street. Photo: @robin_mcgraw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She revealed that the procedure helped restore fullness after years of over-plucking. However, the TV personality has not publicly acknowledged any additional surgical work, saying her appearance is maintained through skincare, healthy living, and non-invasive beauty routines.

FAQs

Where does Robin McGraw come from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States, where she was born and raised. What is Dr. Phil's wife's age? Robin McGraw is 72 years old as of 2025. She was born on 28 December 1953. What is Robin McGraw’s job? She is an author, television personality, public speaker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Did Dr. Phil's wife have work done on her face? She revealed she had an eyebrow transplant but refuted claims that she had undergone extreme cosmetic surgery. Why is Robin always on the Dr. Phil show? Throughout the show’s run, Robin regularly appeared as a co-host and women’s advocate, sharing her perspective on marriage, motherhood, and women’s issues. What is Dr. Phil’s wife’s illness? She has publicly mentioned struggling with a skin condition called folliculitis, an inflammation of the hair follicles. Why was the Dr. Phil show cancelled? The show ended in May 2023 after 21 years because Dr. Phil chose to wrap it up, rather than because of marital problems. How long have Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw been married? They married in 1976, and as of 2025, they have been married for approximately 50 years. Who are Robin McGraw’s children? Robin and Dr. Phil have two grown-up sons: Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw. Is there a Dr. Phil show scandal? He has faced two scandals, including an allegation that producers enabled guests to abuse substances and that the show promoted treatment centres in exchange for exposure to a virtual-reality recovery program linked to his family

The Dr. Phil show was not cancelled because of his wife; it ended because Phil McGraw decided to pursue new ventures. Robin McGraw has been married to him for nearly five decades, and together they share two grown-up children.

Legit.ng recently published Allison Butler’s biography. She is best known as the wife of American sports commentator Kirk Herbstreit. The couple met during their college years and later got married in June 1998. They share four children.

Over the years, Allison Butler has stood by her husband through every major milestone in his broadcasting career, and Kirk has openly spoken about the unwavering support she has given him.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng