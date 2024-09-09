Global site navigation

20 best clear water beaches in Florida for a picturesque vacation
Top Lists

20 best clear water beaches in Florida for a picturesque vacation

by  Mercy Mbuthia 9 min read

Florida has been known as a top choice for people looking for picturesque vacations and luxury retirement options. The city, sitting in the Southeastern part of the United States, boasts about 1,350 miles of coastline with top-tier attractions. However, the high number of clear water beaches in Florida, which have distinctive characteristics, are among the reasons the state attracts millions globally.

Two busy clear water beaches in Florida
Florida boasts stunning white-sand beaches, rich wildlife, and vibrant coastal activities. Photo: pexels.com, @jess-vide, @tirachard-kumtanom (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

While selecting the best clear water beaches in Florida, we considered several key criteria: the clarity and quality of the water, the overall beauty of the beach, available amenities, environmental preservation efforts, and the range of activities each location offers. The list provides options for every traveller, whether seeking a lively atmosphere or a peaceful retreat.

Best clear water beaches in Florida

Florida features some world-class beaches with soft white sand, abundant wildlife, and beachfront recreational points. Some beaches are free to access, while others require a small fee to use their facilities. Here are some of the best beaches in Florida with clear water.

Beach name Elevation length (metres) Elevation length (feet) Known for
Clearwater Beach929.5White sand, turquoise water, and a vibrant atmosphere
Destin Beach826.2Emerald green water, family-friendly activities, and a lively nightlife
Navarre Beach 3.0510The quiet, secluded atmosphere and pristine white sand
Panama City Beach2-3 6.6-9.8Wide, sandy beaches, a bustling entertainment scene, and water sports
Bean Point Beach3.0510Secluded, off-the-beaten-path feel and stunning sunsets
Virginia Key Beach7.9 25.9Urban beach with a laid-back atmosphere and views of the Miami skyline
Juno Beach 7.01 23Pristine waters, sea turtles nesting, and a relaxed vibe
Siesta Key Beach 0.913Powdery white sand, clear turquoise water, and a variety of water sports
Biscayne National Park826.2Pristine coral reefs, mangrove forests, and a variety of marine life
Henderson Beach State Park4.815.7Secluded beach with a dune system and a variety of birdwatching opportunities
John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park929.5Underwater glass-bottom boat tours, snorkelling, and scuba diving
Deerfield Beach3.9613Wide, sandy beach, a vibrant boardwalk, and a variety of shops and restaurants
Caladesi Island3.5 11.5Pristine, undeveloped beach accessible only by boat or ferry
South Marco Beach3.912.8Quiet, family-friendly beach with calm waters and a laid-back atmosphere
Hobie Island Beach5.5 18Popular spot for kayaking, paddle boarding, and other water sports
Whitney Beach516.4Secluded beach with stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico
Jupiter Inlet Beach2.137A popular spot for fishing, surfing, and watching sea turtles
Hollywood Beach 39.8Broadwalk with shops, restaurants, and entertainment
Bowman's Beach2.16.9Pristine, undeveloped beach with a variety of wildlife
Crandon Park Beach3.912.8Wide, sandy beach with a variety of amenities, including a marina and a golf course

1. Clearwater Beach

The Clearwater Beach
Clearwater Beach in Florida is perfect for swimming, snorkelling, and other water activities. Photo: @clearwaterbeachdaily on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 29.5 ft (9 m)
  • Founded: 1890s
  • Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Beach became among the best clear-water beaches in Florida due to its transparent waters and sugar-sand sand. It offers various recreational activities, including swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, and boardwalk strolling.

2. Destin Beach

Destin Beach
Destin Beach on the Emerald Coast is ideal for water sports like parasailing and jet skiing. Photo: @destinbeach on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 26.2 ft (8 m)
  • Founded: 1850s
  • Location: Emerald Coast

Destin Beach runs 100 miles through five Gulf of Mexico counties. Destin Beach is also easily accessible from Northwest Florida Regional Airport, Highway 98, and I-10.

3. Navarre Beach

  • Beach size: 10 ft (3.05 m)
  • Founded: 1920s
  • Location: Navarre

Sitting along the 12-mile Florida Panhandle coastline, Navarre Beach has been hailed as one of Florida's best places for relaxation. It is famous for its 1,545-foot Navarre Beach Pier, which offers breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico.

4. Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach is loved for its many artificial reefs and direct sunsets. Photo: @visit_pcb on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 6.6-9.8 ft (2-3 m)
  • Founded: 1909
  • Location: Panama City

Panama City Beach is one of the clear-water Florida beaches, featuring approximately 27 miles of gin-clear water and sugar-white sand. The 1,200-acre St. Andrews State Park also makes the beach a favourite attraction point for tourists and locals looking for a nature-filled getaway.

5. Bean Point Beach

Bean Point Beach
Bean Point Beach from Anna Maria Island offers water sports like swimming, fishing, and skiing. Photo: @theamiehouse on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 10 ft (3.05 m)
  • Founded: Early 1900s
  • Location: Anna Maria Island

Bean Point Beach is one of the top beaches on Anna Maria Island. It offers an unobstructed view of Tampa Bay and a relaxed vacation. Its soft white sand is also suitable for sunbathing, especially in the morning or evening.

6. Virginia Key Beach

  • Beach size: 25.9 ft (7.9 m)
  • Founded: 1945
  • Located: Key Biscayne

Virginia Key Beach is located north of Key Biscayne and is ideal for relaxing on blue Atlantic waters. The beach's crystal-clear waters flow from its pure and natural ecosystem, which is supported by the nearby large mangrove forest.

You can swim, enjoy picturesque ocean views, or walk inside the forest watching the native Florida wildlife.

7. Juno Beach

Juno Beach
Juno Beach features excellent facilities, including clean restrooms, outdoor showers, and abundant parking space. Photo: @junobeachpier on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 23 ft (7.01 m)
  • Founded: 1948
  • Located: Palm Beach County

Juno Beach is ideal for those who want to swim with their furry friends. The beach features excellent facilities, including clean restrooms, outdoor showers, and abundant parking space.

8. Siesta Key Beach

Siesta Key Beach
The Siesta Key Beach has the world's finest and whitest sand. Photo: @siestakeyofficial on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 3 ft (0.91 m)
  • Founded: 1912
  • Location: Siesta Key

Siesta Key Beach is about 15 minutes from downtown Sarasota and offers many fun things to do, including sailing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. The beach has the world's finest and whitest sand, which keeps it cool throughout the year.

9. Biscayne National Park

  • Beach size: 26.2 ft (8 m)
  • Founded: 1968
  • Location: Homestead

Biscayne National Park offers beautiful, clear-water beaches with breathtaking underwater visibility. You can dive deep into the waters to view the marine life closely or go on glass-bottom boating as you explore the vast islands. If you prefer staying away from the water, you can hike on the trails as you enjoy breathtaking Biscayne Bay views.

10. Henderson Beach State Park

Henderson Beach State Park
The Henderson Beach State Park is a nesting ground for green and loggerhead sea turtles. Photo: @getontheplanet, @sgodwin725 on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 15.7 ft (4.8 m)
  • Founded: 1991
  • Location: Destin

Henderson Beach State Park is one of the picturesque stretches of the 160-mile Gulf of Islands National Seashore along the Gulf of Mexico. It features about 30 feet of white dunes, which are common on the beautiful Emerald Coast.

The beach is also a nesting ground for green and loggerhead sea turtles, a feeding ground for brown pelicans, and a hub for dolphins.

11. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park
John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is one of the best spots for individuals who live spending time kayaking and paddleboarding. Photo: @hipfig, @funseatravel on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 29.5 ft (9 m)
  • Founded: 1963
  • Location: Key Largo

John Pennekamp Coral Reek State Park features more than 70 miles of beaches in Florida with clear water. It also caters to people with all-natural desires, whether they want to spend time kayaking and paddleboarding or relaxing on the shores with their drink.

12. Deerfield Beach

  • Beach size: 13 ft (3.96 m)
  • Founded: 1925
  • Location: Deerfield Beach

Deerfield Beach is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque beaches to spend your vacation. The beach offers an expansive curve of white sand and crystal-clear waters. Besides swimming, boating, and fishing, you can spend quality time strolling on the Deerfield Beach Boardwalk.

13. Caladesi Island

Caladesi Island
Caladesi Island is unique as it offers secluded vacationing. Photo: @vspc on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 11.5 ft (3.5 m)
  • Founded: 1967
  • Location: Dunedin

Caladesi Island, located just north of Clearwater, is a hidden gem in Florida that offers secluded vacationing. The island is only reachable by boat, offering beachgoers a peaceful escape from other crowded beaches. You can start your day shelling during low tide, swimming during the hot days, and ending the day touring the Scharrer home.

14. South Marco Beach

South Marco Beach
South Marco Beach features a long stretch of powdery white sand and crystal-clear water. Photo: @chichiycl, @jennaclaussenphotography on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 12.8 ft (3.9 m)
  • Founded: 1965
  • Location: Marco Island

If you are looking for the best beaches in Florida with clear water, you can start from this serene South Marco Beach. The beach features a long stretch of powdery white sand and crystal-clear water for your favourite sports. It is also perfect for those looking for a quiet vacation away from the noisy Florida cities.

15. Hobie Island Beach

  • Beach size: 18 ft (5.5 m)
  • Founded: 1950s
  • Location: Miami

Hobie Island Beach is more than Florida's best windsurfer beach. It is also among the best beaches in Miami, with crystal-clear water and a conducive setting. The beach is known for its shallow waters that allow teals, aquamarines, and sea greens to thrive. Besides swimming, fishing, and windsurfing, the beach welcomes those who want to go on vacation with their dogs.

16. Whitney Beach

Whitney Beach
Whitney Beach offers an exclusive spot for people seeking relief from the busy Florida life. Photo: @followmetolongboatkey on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 16.4 ft (5 m)
  • Founded: 1960s
  • Location: Longboat Key

Located on the northwest tip of Longboat Key, Whitney Beach offers an exclusive spot for people seeking relief from the busy Florida life. The beach immerses you in nature as you relax on the shore or deeper into the crystal-clear waters. You can spend your morning collecting seashells that are visible during low tide.

17. Jupiter Inlet Beach

Jupiter Inlet Beach
Jupiter Inlet Beach stands out with its transparent ocean water. Photo: @sendmebackparadise on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 7 ft (2.13 m)
  • Founded: 1950s
  • Location: Palm Beach County

Jupiter, a town in Palm Beach County, is known for its 3.4 miles of beaches with the most transparent ocean water. One of its most frequented beaches is Jupiter Inlet Beach, which offers a range of water sports for beach lovers. While vacationing in Jupiter, you can sign up for yoga classes on the Lighthouse decks or surf in clear blue waters.

18. Hollywood Beach

  • Beach size: 6.9 ft (2.1 m)
  • Founded: 1970s
  • Location: Sanibel Island

Hollywood Beach is a place to be if you prefer spending quality time on the boardwalk during your vacation. The beach features some of the best oceanfront restaurants, such as Bonny & Reads Toucan Hideout, where you can taste Florida's exclusive dishes.

You can also enjoy live musical performances in Hollywood Beach Theatre or spend your evening strolling on the long and lively boardwalk.

19. Bowman's Beach

Bowman's Beach
The Bowman's Beach is preferred by many for its unique seashell collections. Photo: @bowmansbeachhouse on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 6.9 ft (2.1 m)
  • Founded: 1970s
  • Location: Sanibel Island

Bowman's Beach is among the best clear-water beaches in Florida and attracts many seashell collectors from around the globe. Here, you can spend your cold morning stashing shells and lying on the stunning sand to welcome the sun.

20. Crandon Park Beach

Crandon Park Beach
Crandon Park Beach is lined with green palms and features bright sand. Photo: @douglaselliman on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Beach size: 12.8 ft (3.9 m)
  • Founded: 1947
  • Location: Key Biscayne

Crandon Park Beach is in a protected nature reserve with mangroves, ash trees, and seagrass beds. It is lined with green palms and features bright sand, making it a stunning point to stop for vacation.

Besides swimming, the beach offers fun activities like biking, skateboarding, birdwatching, paddleboarding, and hiking.

Which Florida beaches have the clearest water?

Florida boasts a vast number of beaches with clear water. These include Clearwater, Panama City, Jupiter Inlet, Hollywood, and Virginia Key Beach.

What is the prettiest beach in Florida?

Florida is considered one of the best states to visit, with stunning beaches and oceanfront amenities. While most beaches in Florida are among the most beautiful in the world, the prettiest ones to visit include Caladesi Island, Hollywood, Destin, and Siesta Key Beach.

Does Miami Beach have clear water?

Miami Beach has several clear-water beaches, including Hobie Island, Virginia Key, and Crandon Park Beach.

What is so special about Clearwater Beach?

Clearwater Beach is renowned for its stunning combination of pristine white sand and clear and calm waters. The beach also offers playgrounds, picnic areas, and a variety of family-oriented attractions.

What is the cheapest month to go to Florida?

The cheapest month to visit Florida is typically September. September falls within the off-peak travel season, after the summer vacation rush and before the winter holiday season.

Florida offers a wide range of clear-water beaches that welcome anyone looking for a peaceful escape from a busy life. Each beach opens a unique chapter in the visitor's life with its stunning wildlife, soft sand, and cold, clear waters for ultimate exploration. As you plan your next vacation, prepare to explore as many clear-water beaches in Florida as possible.

