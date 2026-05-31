Islamic cleric Alfa Iliasu was hacked to death during Quranic lessons in Kwara state, northcentral Nigeria

A mob reportedly lynched a suspect amid unrest in the community following the tragic murder of the cleric

Local leaders confirmed ongoing investigations into the circumstances of the tragic incident in Kwara state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ilorin, Kwara state - Alfa Iliasu, said to be a prominent cleric in Ilesha-Baruba, Baruten local government area (LGA) of Kwara state, has been assassinated.

As reported on Sunday, May 31, by Daily Trust, community leaders confirmed that the cleric, who was widely respected across Baruten and neighbouring communities, was killed under controversial circumstances.

Residents in Kwara state, under the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration, mourn the killing of prominent Islamic cleric Alfa Iliasu in Ilesha-Baruba. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

How Iliasu was attacked, killed in Kwara

Abdulrasheed Ibrahim, a former chairman of Baruten LGA, said preliminary reports indicated that the attack occurred around 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026, while Quranic lessons were ongoing at the cleric’s residence.

He said the religious figure was rushed to the hospital but later died from injuries sustained during the attack, adding that the suspect was subsequently lynched by an angry mob.

Furthermore, Ibrahim stated that the suspect had initially been apprehended and taken into police custody before the situation escalated, leading to mob action and unrest within the community.

The mob reportedly overpowered security personnel at the police station before lynching the suspected attacker.

Police operatives struggle to calm the nerves of irate residents following the killing of Alfa Iliasu, as tensions grip Ilesha-Baruba in Kwara state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Lawmaker, emir react to Kwara attack

Speaking on the incident, Muhammed Baba Saliu, the member representing Okuta/Yashikira constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, said the community was still piecing together details of the tragedy.

The lawmaker said:

“We know the cleric has been butchered and buried.

"Along the line, there are reports that among those who killed him, one of them was killed, another was arrested, and another one went away.

"Many reports are coming in, and I will speak further when I have a fuller grasp of the whole situation."

In the same vein, Halidu Abubakar, the emir of Ilesha-Baruba, confirmed Iliasu's killing.

He explained that religious and traditional leaders immediately intervened to prevent a total breakdown of law and order.

The monarch said:

“One man went and killed a prominent Islamic cleric, Alfa Ilyas, with a machete. Nobody really knows what transpired between them before the attack."

The photo of the slain cleric can be viewed below in the X post:

Read more Kwara state news:

Kwara's Sheikh Al-Adaby is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Abdulkadir Muhammad Kamaldeen Al-Adab.

Abdulkadir was the Khalifatul Adabiyyīn and son of the late Sheikh Muhammad Kamaldeen Al-Adaby, the founder of Azumratul Adabiyyah Al-Kamoliyyah.

Reacting to Sheikh Abdulkadir’s demise, Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central in the National Assembly, released a heartfelt message through his media team, expressing “deep sorrow” over the cleric’s passing.

Source: Legit.ng