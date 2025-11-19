Mandana Bolourchi is an Iranian-American entrepreneur, fashion influencer, interior designer, and philanthropist. She is considered one of the most influential fashion influencers in the world, having collaborated with high-end fashion brands like Dolce & Gabbana. Mandana is also recognised as the fiancée of former NBA player Patrick Beverley.

Mandana Bolourchi was born in Tehran, Iran and grew up between Tehran, Dubai , and Los Angeles .

and grew up between . She is best known for her collaborations with high-profile fashion brands like Dolce & Gabbana and for appearing in esteemed fashion publications, including Harper’s Bazaar and Versace.

and for appearing in esteemed fashion publications, including and Mandana is the founder and CEO of Mandana Beverly Hills , a luxury hair care and beauty brand.

, a luxury hair care and beauty brand. In July 2025, she got engaged to professional basketball player Patrick Beverley in Monaco.

Mandana Bolourchi's biography

Mandana Bolourchi was born on 30 March 1994 in Tehran, Iran, making her 30 years old as of 2025. She spent her childhood growing up in three different cities: Tehran, Dubai, and Los Angeles.

Mandana Bolourchi’s father, whose name remains undisclosed, is a businessman and philanthropist. Her mother is called Mitra Bolourchi. The fashion influencer has mentioned that her parents encouraged her creativity. On 23 November 2022, during an interview with Photobook, Mandana said:

My parents played a huge part in who I am today. I am grateful for all the experiences and learning opportunities to which they exposed me early on. I grew up in a house with a huge library, and because my parents encouraged us to read so much, it began to help shape me and allow me to find things that I was interested in.

Mandana Bolourchi often speaks about her father’s influence. Through him, she learned philanthropy and the importance of helping others. She said:

Another aspect of my life that helped shape a big part of who I am today was watching my dad help people. With him becoming a philanthropist gave me the biggest motivation to become one as well, especially being born as a woman in a Middle Eastern country, I became really passionate about specifically helping women.

What does Mandana Bolourchi do for a living?

Mandana Bolourchi is a multifaceted entrepreneur, fashion and beauty expert, interior designer, and social media influencer. She began her career as an interior designer, working on large-scale residential projects in the Middle East and the U.S.

She then expanded into business by co-founding Mandana Beverly Hills in 2023, alongside her longtime friend and business partner, Alma Aryaie. The brand mainly sells products such as Sway Hairbrushes and Magnolia Blanc hair perfumes. Mandana is also the founder and owner of Maharico, a company that specialises in innovative hair products.

In a Holr Magazine interview, Mandana Bolourchi shared her plans for the beauty industry and how her hair care line came to be. She stated:

I knew I wanted to do something in the beauty industry because hair and makeup are something I do all the time and I know how it needs to be marketed. Especially with hair, the market lacks some things we really need. So I thought, why not start making the things we’re lacking?

Mandana reportedly has real estate holdings in the Middle East and the United States. She also appeared as a luxury real estate expert on the first season of Netflix's reality show Buying Beverly Hills.

With a significant social media following, Mandana has built a strong career as a fashion and lifestyle influencer, collaborating with numerous high-end fashion brands. She has worked with high-profile brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and been featured in publications like Harper's Bazaar, The New York Guardian, and Versace.

Beyond her glamorous lifestyle, Mandana Bolourchi is a dedicated philanthropist, actively involved in charitable initiatives. She is a junior board member of the LA Mission, an organisation providing support to individuals experiencing homelessness. She told Holr Magazine:

since a young age, I wanted to educate the women of my country. I’ve seen so many being abused because they didn’t have the power of leaving these relationships. So, I founded a foundation with my father to help people in different areas.

She has used her platform as an influencer to speak out on human rights issues, such as the Iranian protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mandana has attended and supported major charity events, such as one that raised over $18 million for Baby2Baby.

What is Mandana Bolourchi’s net worth?

According to The Cinemaholic and The Sun, the Los Angeles-based fashion influencer has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her wealth is primarily derived from her work as an entrepreneur, fashion model, investor, and social media influencer. She also earns from real estate investments.

Is Mandana Bolourchi in a relationship?

Mandana Bolourchi is currently in a relationship and is engaged to Patrick Beverley, an American NBA player who last played for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Ligat HaAl and the EuroCup. The two reportedly began dating in 2021 after connecting on Instagram.

Their relationship has been public, with Mandana often appearing courtside and supporting his career through multiple team changes, including his journey overseas.

In July 2025, Beverley proposed to Bolourchi while on holiday in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Beverley made the big announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of his proposal.

Mandana and Beverley’s relationship has drawn public attention, including backlash following their engagement. Beverley revealed on his podcast that his fiancée’s family found his playing career in Israel stressful, forcing him to reconsider his future there. According to The Times of India, Beverley said on The Pat Bev Podcast:

A lot of people don't understand that I have a fiancée who's from Iran,Me being here is causing a lot of added stress from both families. I ain't gonna say she hit me with an ultimatum, but I got some decisions to make.

FAQs

What is Mandana Bolourchi known for? She is widely known for being a global fashion and social media influencer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and as the fiancée of the former basketball player Patrick Beverley. Where is Mandana Bolourchi from? The fashion influencer was born in Tehran, Iran. What is Mandana Bolourchi's age? She was born on 30 March 1994, which makes her 31 years old as of 2025. Who are Mandana Bolourchi’s parents? Her mother is named Mitra Bolourchi. Her father's name remains unknown, but he is a businessman. What is Mandana Bolourchi’s ethnicity? The Iranian-born entrepreneur is of mixed ethnicity and is Iranian-American. What is Mandana Bolourchi’s religion? Mandana is reportedly a Christian. Who is Mandana on, Buying Beverly Hills? On the Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills, Mandana appears as a client looking to buy a luxurious property. Who does Mandana date? She is in a relationship with NBA player Patrick Beverley. How tall is Mandana Bolourchi? The Iranian-born fashion icon stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall.

From bold fashion choices to meaningful collaborations, Mandana Bolourchi stands out as a defining voice in luxury culture. Her journey continues to inspire those who value beauty with intention.

