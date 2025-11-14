Pietra Dawn Cherniak is an American former model and actress, best known as the fourth wife of actor Billy Bob Thornton. Cherniak and Thornton were married from 1993 to 1997 and had two sons together. In recent years, she has kept a low profile, reportedly working in real estate and living in Malibu.

Pietra Dawn Cherniak on 2 May 2006 in Los Angeles, California (L). Pietra Dawn Cherniak in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Michael Buckner, Vince Bucci (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Pietra Dawn Cherniak was born and raised in Santa Monica, California .

. She gained recognition as a Playboy model before stepping away from the spotlight.

before stepping away from the spotlight. Pietra Dawn Cherniak was married to Billy Bob Thornton from February 1993 to April 1997 .

from . During their marriage, she and Thornton had two sons, William and Harry James Thornton.

Profile summary

Full name Pietra Dawn Cherniak Gender Female Date of birth 9 February 1970 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American/Ukrainian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton Children Harry James Thornton, William Thornton Profession Former model, actress, real estate agent

Pietra Dawn Cherniak's biography

The former American model was born on 9 February 1970 in Santa Monica, California, United States, making her 55 years old as of 2025. She currently resides in Malibu, California, United States.

The Malibu-based real estate agent has maintained a low public profile, and details about her family background and educational history are not widely known.

Five fast facts about Pietra Dawn Cherniak. Photo: Mike Fanous (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Pietra Dawn Cherniak do?

Pietra Dawn Cherniak began her career as a model, gaining attention in the 1990s for her work in magazines and fashion shoots. She is best known for her appearance in Playboy, which helped her gain recognition in the entertainment industry.

Besides her modelling career, Pietra also explored acting, appearing in a few minor roles during her career. She reportedly worked in film production, specifically on the animatronics team for films like Men in Black and Planet of the Apes; however, it is not definitively confirmed whether this is the same person.

She currently works as a realtor in the Malibu and greater Los Angeles area. Her social media profile identifies her as a Malibu Realtor.

Pietra Dawn Cherniak with Billy Bob Thornton at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on 23 January 1997. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Pietra Dawn Cherniak's relationship with Billy Bob Thornton

Pietra and Billy Bob Thornton reportedly met in early 1992. At the time, Billy Bob Thornton was an up-and-coming actor and writer in Hollywood, while Pietra was a young model working in Los Angeles. The couple tied the knot on 18 February 1993.

During her marriage to Thornton, she attended several public events and award ceremonies with him, including the 1997 Academy Awards, where he won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sling Blade.

Billy Bob Thornton with Pietra Dawn Cherniak at the 69th annual Academy Awards. Photo: Steve Starr

Source: Getty Images

The marriage ended in 1997 with a contentious divorce. Cherniak filed for divorce in April 1997, citing irreconcilable differences. She also requested a restraining order, accusing Thornton of spousal abuse, sometimes in front of their children. According to People, Pietra said in court papers:

Over the past year, at least once or twice per month, [Thornton] has hit me, pushed me, punched me, bit me or otherwise physically attacked me, sometimes in front of the children,

Billy Thornton and his representatives denied the domestic abuse allegations, with Thornton stating:

Our marriage was not perfect, but I never exhibited the behavior she’s accusing me of. Our concerns right now should be about our sons, who will suffer the most as a result of her advisers’ conduct.

After their divorce, Pietra largely stayed away from the public eye, and Thornton began a relationship with famous actress Laura Dern in 1997. They became engaged, but their relationship ended abruptly in 1999.

He then married Angelina Jolie in 2000 before divorcing her in 2003. Billy later began a relationship with makeup artist Connie Angland, with whom he has a daughter; they married in 2014 and remain together.

Who are Pietra Dawn Cherniak’s children?

Pietra, William, Harry, Billy Bob Thornton, Connie Angland, Bella, Virginia, and John David (L-R) at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on October 7, 2004. Photo: Vince Bucci (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pietra and Billy had two sons together: William Langston Thornton, born on 27 June 1993, and Harry James Thornton, born on 19 June 1994. Harry is a luxury real estate agent and runs the Beverly Hills-based agency, Thornton Group. In 2022, he appeared in the E! reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

William has also worked alongside his father in numerous projects, including in the film Bad Santa 2 as his assistant in 2016. Thornton and Cherniak are also grandparents. Their son, Harry, shares two daughters, Mia and Nikita, with his fiancée, Magi Monet.

FAQs

Who is Pietra Dawn Cherniak? Pietra Dawn Cherniak is an American former model and actress best known for her appearance in Playboy and for being the fourth wife of actor Billy Bob Thornton. Where is Pietra Dawn Cherniak from? She is from Santa Monica, California, United States. What is Pietra Dawn Cherniak’s age? The former model is 55 years old as of 2025. She was born on 9 February 1970. What is Pietra Dawn Cherniak’s ethnicity? Pietra Dawn Cherniak’s ethnicity is not publicly confirmed, though reports suggest she is of mixed heritage. How long were Pietra Dawn Cherniak and Billy Bob Thornton together? Pietra Dawn Cherniak and Billy Bob Thornton were married for about four years, from 1993 to 1997. Does Pietra Dawn Cherniak have children? She has two sons with Billy Bob Thornton, William Thornton and Harry Thornton. Who is Pietra Dawn Cherniak married to now? As of now, Pietra Dawn Cherniak is not married. She is presumed single. How many ex-wives does Billy Bob Thornton have? The popular Hollywood actor has been married six times to Melissa Lee Gatlin, Toni Lawrence, Cynda Williams, Pietra Dawn Cherniak, Angelina Jolie, and Connie Angland. Where does Pietra Dawn Cherniak live now? Pietra currently resides in Malibu, California.

Pietra Dawn Cherniak gained public attention as Billy Bob Thornton’s fourth wife before his highly publicised marriage to Angelina Jolie. They were together as a married couple from 1993 to 1997. The marriage ended with Cherniak accusing Thornton of spousal abuse, which he denied.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Miles McFly. Miles Canton, popularly known as Miles McFly, is the fiancé of social media personality and podcast host Brooke Schofield. He is best known for the Back to the Future movies. The couple announced their engagement in mid-2025 during a trip to Mexico.

He is reportedly the son of Hollywood film producer Neil Canton, who worked on the Back to the Future trilogy, and Marie Jacqueline Spicer. While his fiancée is in the public eye, McFly avoids the limelight. Explore more details about him in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng