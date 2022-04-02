Brunella Oscar’s biography: who is Williams Uchemba’s wife?

Who is Brunella Oscar? She is an assistant physician currently working at Hull York Medical School. She is also known as the wife of Nigerian actor, entrepreneur, realtor and executive producer Williams Uchemba.

Williams Uchemba's wife in a traditional wedding attire. Photo: @Brunella Oscar

Source: Facebook

Brunella hails from Idemili South, Anambra, Nigeria. She spent most of her time studying in the UK and was not known to the public until she started dating Williams Uchemba.

Profile summary

Full name : Brunella Chinelo Oscar Nwaolisa

: Brunella Chinelo Oscar Nwaolisa Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 20 April 1992

: 20 April 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Idemili South, Anambra, Nigeria

: Idemili South, Anambra, Nigeria Current residence : England, United Kingdom

: England, United Kingdom Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : Igbo

: Igbo Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’9”

: 5’9” Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 158

: 158 Weight in kilograms : 72

: 72 Body measurements in inches : 40-32-42

: 40-32-42 Body measurements in centimetres : 102-81-107

: 102-81-107 Shoe size : 5 (UK)

: 5 (UK) Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Williams Uchemba

: Williams Uchemba Children : 1

: 1 School : Scuola Media Giancarlo Siani

: Scuola Media Giancarlo Siani College : Cowley Language College, Anglia Ruskin University, Hull York Medical School

: Cowley Language College, Anglia Ruskin University, Hull York Medical School Profession : Assistant physician, philanthropist

: Assistant physician, philanthropist Net worth: $100 thousand

Brunella Oscar’s biography

She was born on 20 April 1992. Who are Brunella Oscar’s parents? She was born to Mr and Mrs Oscar Nwaolisa. Brunella Oscar’s father is a pastor at a church in Manchester, London, known as Eternal Life Christian Chapel.

She attended Scuola Media Giancarlo Siani, and Cowley Language College in the UK. Brunella graduated from Anglia Ruskin University with a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science. She advanced her studies in the medical field at Hull York Medical School and obtained a master’s degree in 2018.

Who are Brunella Oscar’s siblings?

She has three siblings, a brother and two sisters. Her brother is called Junior, and one of Brunella Oscar’s sisters is called Christina.

How old is Williams Uchemba’s wife?

Brunella Oscar’s age is 30 years as of April 2022.

The physician strikes a pose for a photo. Photo: @Brunella Oscar

Source: Facebook

Is Brunella Oscar Nigerian?

Yes, she is a Nigerian national. The health practitioner was born in the country, but she currently resides in England, where she practices her profession.

What is Brunella Oscar’s occupation?

She is an assistant physician at Hull York Medical School. Before she got employed at the institution, Brunella studied and graduated from the school with a master’s degree. She is also a philanthropist and has helped improve the social welfare of the less privileged people in Nigeria through the Williams Uchemba Foundation.

What is Brunella Oscar’s net worth?

Her exact net worth is unknown, but The City Celeb alleges that it is approximately $100 thousand.

Who is Brunella Oscar’s husband?

Her husband is called Williams Uchemba, an actor, writer, philanthropist, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. He is best recognized for featuring in more than 90 Nollywood movies, including Sugar Rush, The World of Riches, and Beyond Belief.

How did Brunella Oscar and Williams Uchemba meet?

Brunella met her husband on Facebook in November 2016. She came across one of Uchemba’s motivational speech videos on the platform, and she felt a connection with him. Later, she sent him a direct message on Facebook but was unsure if he would respond. Surprisingly, Brunella received a reply from him, and they began communicating and dating.

The duo got engaged in October 2020, and a month later, they tied the knot at a traditional wedding attended by friends and relatives.

The couple strike a pose during their wedding event. Photo: @Brunella Oscar

Source: Facebook

Does Brunella Oscar have children?

Williams Uchemba and his wife have a daughter named Chikamara Isabella Uchembah. She was born in February 2022 in London, England.

How tall is Brunella Oscar?

The wife of the celebrity entertainer is 5 feet and 9 inches (175 cm) tall, and she weighs approximately 158 pounds (72 kg). Her measurements are 40-32-42 inches (102-81-107 cm).

Brunella Oscar’s fast facts

She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Oscar is the second-born child in a family of four children.

Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

She told her friend about marrying Williams Uchemba before she even got in touch with him.

Their wedding ceremony was held in her home town in Anambra.

Brunella's husband served at her father's church.

Brunella Oscar is an assistant physician at Hull York Medical School. However, she came to the limelight due to her marriage to the prominent Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba.

Source: Legit.ng