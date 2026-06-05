Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has arrived in Lisbon after missing Nigeria’s friendly against Poland

Genk defender Christian Akpan has also joined the Super Eagles camp following his maiden call-up to the national team

Samuel Chukwueze is expected to arrive soon as Nigeria prepare for a high-profile clash with Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal

The Super Eagles have received a significant boost ahead of their international friendly against Portugal, with Alex Iwobi and Christian Akpan linking up with the squad in Lisbon.

Nigeria are continuing preparations for next week's showdown against the Portuguese national team, a fixture that will provide another major test for Eric Chelle and his evolving squad.

Alex Iwobi has arrived in the Super Eagles camp in Lisbon as preparations intensify for Nigeria’s international friendly against Portugal. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

The arrival of Iwobi adds experience and quality to the midfield, while Akpan's inclusion offers another opportunity for one of Nigeria's emerging talents to stake a claim at senior international level.

With more players expected to join the camp in the coming days, the Super Eagles are gradually approaching full strength ahead of the encounter in Leiria.

Iwobi returns to strengthen Nigeria’s midfield

One of the biggest positives for Nigeria is the arrival of Alex Iwobi.

The Fulham midfielder, who made seven goal contributions in 29 Premier League appearances last season, per Transfermarkt, was unavailable for the recent friendly against Poland but has now linked up with his teammates in Portugal.

Iwobi remains one of the most experienced players in the current squad and is expected to play a key role against a Portugal side packed with world-class players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Vitinha, and Joao Neves.

His presence provides Eric Chelle with additional creativity, composure, and leadership in midfield as the Super Eagles continue to fine-tune their preparations.

The former Arsenal star has become one of Nigeria's most reliable performers in recent years and his return gives the coaching staff more tactical flexibility heading into the game.

For a squad that has seen several new faces introduced during this international window, having experienced players like Iwobi available is a major advantage.

Christian Akpan gets big opportunity

Another arrival generating interest is KRC Genk defender Christian Akpan.

The young defender, who started nine matches for Genk last season, per Fotmob, earned his first-ever Super Eagles call-up following the withdrawal of some invited players and now has a chance to impress on the international stage.

While Akpan remains relatively unknown to many Nigerian football fans, his performances in Belgium have caught the attention of the national team selectors.

The upcoming match against Portugal could provide the perfect platform for him to showcase his abilities.

Chelle has repeatedly stated his desire to expand Nigeria's player pool and create competition across every position.

A strong showing in training could put Akpan in contention for his senior debut for Nigeria.

Chukwueze expected as Portugal test looms

The Super Eagles are also expecting another boost with Samuel Chukwueze set to join camp.

Samuel Chukwueze is expected to join his Super Eagles teammates in camp on Friday after attending his mother's burial. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The winger missed the Unity Cup tournament and the recent friendly against Poland following the passing and burial of his mother.

His expected arrival will further strengthen Nigeria's attacking options ahead of the clash.

Meanwhile, striker Rafiu Durosinmi has been granted permission to leave camp temporarily due to urgent personal matters.

19 players travelled from Poland to Portugal after the draw in Warsaw, and the squad is steadily taking shape ahead of what promises to be one of Nigeria's toughest tests under Chelle.

The match holds special importance for Portugal, as it serves as their final fixture before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ndidi delivers verdict after Poland draw

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has delivered a frank assessment of Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Poland, insisting the team controlled much of the game despite failing to secure victory in Warsaw.

Nigeria, who were without superstars like Iwobi and Osimhen, led twice in an entertaining international friendly at the PGE Narodowy Stadium on Wednesday, June 3, but were forced to settle for a draw after conceding a late equaliser.

Source: Legit.ng