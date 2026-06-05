Political analyst Tunde Simon criticises South-East actors for undermining Peter Obi's movement ahead of the 2027 elections

The exclusion of Uchenna Harris Okonkwo raises concerns over loyalty and integrity within the South-East political elite

Simon warns that betrayal and exclusion threaten the future of political reform in the South-East

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A political analyst, Tunde Simon, said actions taken by some political stakeholders in the South-East have created the impression of a deliberate effort to weaken the 2027 NDC presidential candidate, Peter Peter Obi’s stronghold.

Simon said some influential political actors within the South-East appeared more interested in protecting personal interests than strengthening Obi’s movement.

He said history will judge those who openly opposed and those quietly working against the movement from within.

He said the politicians have refused to consolidate on the gains made by Peter Obi and his supporters ahead of the 2027 election.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, June 5, 2026.

“One of the most troubling developments was the sidelining of Hon. Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, son of the late Senator Annie Okonkwo, a respected political figure and long-time friend and ally of Peter Obi. To many observers, this was not merely an internal political decision; it was perceived as an attempt to dismantle a strategic pillar of support within both Peter Obi’s political and business networks.

“Supporters argue that individuals such as Tony Nwoye and other key South East stakeholders, such as Sen. Ben Obi, Prof. Osita Ogbu, Prof. Udenta Udenta, Sam Egwu, amongst others, played significant roles in political manoeuvres that ultimately worked against the interests of the Obi movement. Whether motivated by personal ambition or political calculations, the outcome has left many questioning the sincerity of those who publicly profess loyalty while allegedly pursuing a different agenda behind closed doors.”

Simon argued that the replacement of Uchenna Okonkwo with Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed’s aide on the NDC platform has generated considerable controversy among party supporters.

According to Simon, critics described the decision as a departure from the values of integrity and competence representation that the movement stood for.

He said the decision has weakened the principles that attracted millions of Nigerians to the cause of political reform.

The political analyst said the situation is more painful because it originates from individuals within the broader South-East political establishment.

He lamented that these political stakeholders should have been protecting and strengthening the collective aspirations of the region.

“The lesson from this episode is clear: no movement can succeed when loyalty is rewarded with exclusion and sacrifice is met with betrayal.”

For many supporters, the events surrounding Uchenna Okonkwo’s exclusion are not simply about one individual or one political ticket. They

Simon said to Obi’s supporters that the events surrounding Uchenna Okonkwo’s exclusion symbolize a larger struggle over the future of a movement.

He said they question whether those entrusted with leadership are truly committed to the ideals they publicly proclaim.

How vote for Peter Obi is advantage for Tinubu

Recall that Kenneth Okonkwo claimed that voting for NDC's Peter Obi is a vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Okonkwo highlighted the ruling APC's advantage due to defections from the Labour Party to the ruling party.

The shifting political sentiment from Obi's 2023 campaign to the APC creates a challenging landscape for the opposition, Okonkwo stated.

"What Obi should learn from Tinubu"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, knocked Obi for failing to be a courageous politician.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers State, in an interview on Monday, June 1, explained that leadership is all about confronting and fixing the existing problem.

The minister's outburst was a reaction to Obi's political trajectory from APGA to PDP, Labour Party, ADC, and now to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng