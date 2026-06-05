Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has gone viral on social media after sharing a disturbing message

The popular general overseer also announced the drastic decision he took after reading the WhatsApp message

Massive reactions followed his post as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry attracted attention online following the circulation of a troubling message he received.

The development drew public interest after he revealed the action he subsequently took in response to what he read.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere shuts down his free schools in northern Nigeria. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere closes his Northern schools

The information appeared in a Facebook post released by Omega Power Ministry.

In that update, the general overseer revealed how a message landed in his WhatsApp inbox earlier.

The sender of the text expressed concern about events in Nasarawa State.

According to the person, children were being abducted and several schools shut earlier than scheduled.

The person claimed some individuals had taken up residence in a hotel near their community, and described that detail as a rumour that had spread locally.

As a result of those reports, pupils were sent home with instructions to return on Monday only if conditions were considered safe.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere shares the scary message he received on Whatsapp. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The message read:

"Good afternoon ma how is work? Please ma they are kidnapping children from Nasarawa state many schools have closed before time, Fulani people logged in the hotel round our society that is the rumors that we heard. Some of our Muslims parents came from marraba bearfooted to pick their children, they said that they kidnapped some children from their area, so we asked children to go home and resume back on Monday if the area is good. From opm free school ADO- NASARAWA state."

Reacting to this, Chinyere explained that the content left him deeply saddened. He stated that he took a step he had previously resisted after reading it.

The apostle stressed that the welfare of pupils enrolled in OPM free schools across the northern region mattered greatly to him.

He said he could not bear the thought of any of them being taken by bandits.

With evident distress, he announced that he, HRM King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, had ordered a temporary closure of all OPM free schools located in the northern part of Nigeria until security conditions improved.

He acknowledged the hardship the decision would cause but insisted that the lives of the children took priority.

He listed the affected schools as OPM free school Nasarawa one, OPM free schools Nasarawa two, OPM free schools Kano, OPM free schools Makurdi, and OPM free schools Jos.

Fortunately, he confirmed that teachers would continue to receive their salaries from OPM while the schools remained closed. He ended with a prayer for divine protection for the children.

In his words:

"JUST RECEIVED THIS MESSAGE. With sad heart I have decided to do what I never wanted to do after receiving this message. The life of Children that attends OPM free school in Northern part of Nigeria. There life are very important to me. I don’t know if I can handle it if any of them is kidnapped ( GOD FORBID) by this uselesss bandits. So with pains in my heart, I HRM KING APOSTLE CHIBUZOR GIFT CHINYERE is shutting down temporarily all OPM free schools in the northern part of Nigeria until the security situation improves. I know it is painful, but the life of this children are more important. OPM FREE SCHOOLS EFFECTED. 1. OPM free school, NASARAWA 1, 2. OPM free schools. NASARAWA 2, 3. OPM free schools, KANO, 4. OPM free schools, MAKURDI, 5. OPM free schools, JOS. Teachers salaries will continue to be paid by OPM until security situation improves. MAY GOD DELIVER OUR CHILDREN FROM THE BUSH IN Jesus name."

Reactions as OPM pastor closes northern free schools

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

George Lyte said:

"Amen, God bless you. Man of God. It's a painful decision but it is necessary. May God save our children in Jesus Christ name amen."

Samuel said:

"Best decision to be on a safe side. God bless you with more grace and wisdom."

Godwin added:

"Sometimes I feel like I should cry for this country sometimes I feel like I should course the government, yes God punish this administration to that last, sometimes I feel like praying for the country, but their children must have a test of all these too, even in foreign countries the ran to take them to, evil will befall them there."

See the post below:

OPM pastor speaks about adopted son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), made public a remarkable improvement that was noticed in his adopted son, Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor.

The cleric shared a video that was sent to him about Aboy buttoning his shirt himself, and this comes 50 days after the young man's marriage.

Source: Legit.ng