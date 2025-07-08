Top 25 Twitter influencers in Nigeria: Profiling the most influential voices among the Twitter elite
Twitter influencers in Nigeria, such as Aisha Yesufu, David Hundeyin, Rinu Oduala, and Fisayo Fosudo, are shaping conversations across politics, health, technology, and pop culture. These digital voices use their platforms to inform, inspire, and mobilise millions. They are driving real change online and offline.
Key takeaways
- Top Twitter influencers in Nigeria drive national conversations on various matters, including entertainment, political issues, human rights, and governance challenges.
- They empower youth engagement by encouraging young Nigerians to speak up, vote, and participate in civic life.
- The influencers play a vital role in setting digital agendas, shaping viral conversations, and influencing policy and public discourse.
Top Twitter influencers in Nigeria: voices that shape conversations online
This list of top Twitter influencers in Nigeria is based on a combination of factors including follower count (as of July 2025), content impact, engagement levels, and relevance in national conversations. Rankings may change over time as new voices emerge and user engagement shifts.
|Name
|Topics
|Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
|Pop culture, entertainment trends, fashion
|Dr. Chinonso Egemba
|Debunking health myths, health and wellness education
|Aisha Yesufu
|Social justice, government accountability, women’s empowerment, civic education
|Oby Ezekwesili
|Good governance, political reform, education, leadership
|JJ. Omojuwa
|Entrepreneurship, digital innovation, political commentary, social issues
|Toke Makinwa
|Lifestyle, fashion, beauty, relationships, personal growth
|Oseni Rufai
|Political accountability, economic, social and ethical issues in governance
|David Hundeyin
|Investigative journalism, press freedom, security issues and civil rights
|Pamilerin Adegoke
|Youth development, influencer campaigns, entertainment trends
|Rinu Oduala
|Human rights, mental well-being, gender equality
|Tolu Ogunlesi
|Government policies and communications, arts, literature, and culture
|Dr Joe Abah
|Leadership development, policy analysis, government performance
|Do2dtun
|Entertainment, social commentary, humour
|Aunty Ada
|Comedy skits, relationship advice, social commentary, Nigerian culture
|Morris Monye
|Governance and political analysis, civic education, digital engagement
|Mazi Ibe
|Politics, governance, social justice, national unity, current affairs
|DJ Switch
|Entertainment, social justice, anti-police brutality, human rights
|Bolarinwa Olajide
|Technology news, digital transformation, cybersecurity
|Elozonam
|Skits, humour, online content creation
|Chidi Odinkalu
|Legal education, human rights, the rule of law, the justice system
|Chidi Okereke
|Pop culture, social issues, urban life, everyday struggles
|Big Nenz
|Pop culture, trending topics, humour, gender discussions
|Collins Udoh
|Sports journalism
|Ayo Sogunro
|Legal reforms, human rights, social commentary, satire
|Fisayo Fosudo
|Technology reviews, financial literacy, storytelling
25. Fisayo Fosudo
- Full name: Fisayo Fosudo
- X (Twitter): @Fosudo
- Fan following: 100 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Technology reviews, financial literacy, storytelling
Fisayo Fosudo is a tech reviewer and visual storyteller. He shares in-depth reviews of smartphones, gadgets, and fintech products in Nigeria. His content is sleek, data-driven, and a trusted guide for digital consumers.
24. Ayo Sogunro
- Full name: Ayo Sogunro
- X (Twitter): @ayosogunro
- Fan following: 104 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Legal reforms, human rights, social commentary, satire
Ayo Sogunro is a writer, lawyer, and human rights advocate. His X content is centred on legal education, social justice, and philosophical insights. He often uses satire and logic to critique power and promote civic action.
23. Collins Udoh
- Full name: Collins Udoh
- X (Twitter): @ColinUdoh
- Fan following: 122 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Sports journalism
Collins is a renowned sports journalist and analyst. He shares real-time football commentary, Nigerian sports updates, and behind-the-scenes insights. His X feed is a go-to source for football enthusiasts in Nigeria.
22. Big Nenz
- Full name: Nenne Adaora Nwodo
- X (Twitter): @AdoraNwodo
- Fan following: 131 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Pop culture, trending topics, humour, gender discussions
Big Nenz is a lifestyle influencer known for her relatable content and witty commentary. She tweets about relationships, pop culture, and everyday struggles with humour. Her posts resonate widely among Nigerian X users seeking entertainment and real talk.
21. Chidi Okereke
- Full name: Chidi Okereke
- X (Twitter): @Chydee
- Fan following: 132 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Pop culture, social issues, urban life, everyday struggles
Chidi Okereke is a content strategist and cultural analyst. His tweets explore Nigerian social behaviours, media trends, and personal reflections. He is known for thoughtful takes and engaging storytelling on current issues.
20. Chidi Odinkalu
- Full name: Chidi Anselm Odinkalu
- X (Twitter): @ChidiOdinkalu
- Fan following: 146 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Legal education, human rights, the rule of law and the justice system
Chidi Odinkalu is a human rights lawyer and former chairman of Nigeria’s Human Rights Commission. He tweets legal analysis, social justice perspectives, and civic awareness content. His opinions often shape public debates on legal and constitutional matters.
19. Elozonam
- Full name: Elozonam Ogbolu
- X (Twitter): @Elozonam1
- Fan following: 262 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Skits, humour, online content creation
Elozonam is a former Big Brother Naija housemate, content creator, and actor. He uses X to share skits, project updates, and humorous takes on everyday life. His engaging content connects well with young audiences.
18. Bolarinwa Olajide
- Full name: Bolarinwa Olajide
- X (Twitter): @iambolar
- Fan following: 300 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Technology news, digital transformation, cybersecurity
Bolarinwa is a tech expert and journalist with a strong online presence. He tweets about technology trends, Nigerian innovations, and policy issues. His content educates and informs followers on tech developments.
17. DJ Switch
- Full name: Obianuju Catherine Udeh
- X (Twitter): @dj_switchaholic
- Fan following: 310 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Entertainment, social justice, anti-police brutality, human rights
DJ Switch is an award-winning disc jockey and activist. She gained global attention during the #EndSARS protests for live-streaming events at Lekki Toll Gate. Her X presence is bold, vocal, and focused on justice and accountability.
16. Mazi Ibe
- Full name: Mazi Ibe
- X (Twitter): @maziibe_
- Fan following: 398 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Politics, governance, social justice, national unity, current affairs
Mazi Ibe is a cultural commentator and social critic. He tweets about politics, Igbo heritage, and national issues with clarity and wit. His opinions often spark vibrant debates on Nigerian identity and governance.
15. Morris Monye
- Full name: Morris Monye
- X (Twitter): @Morris_Monye
- Fan following: 434 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Governance and political analysis, civic education, digital engagement
Morris Monye is a tech entrepreneur and political commentator. His X feed covers politics, governance, and digital innovation. He actively engages with trending topics and advocates for youth involvement in leadership.
14. Aunty Ada
- Full name: Aunty Ada
- X (Twitter): @Auntyadaa
- Fan following: 433 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Comedy skits, relationship advice, social commentary, Nigerian culture
Aunty Ada is a relatable online personality known for her humorous and cultural content. Her tweets feature Igbo expressions, skits, and social advice. She blends comedy and culture to entertain and educate her followers.
13. Do2dtun
- Full name: Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode
- X (Twitter): @iamDo2dtun
- Fan following: 438 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Entertainment, social commentary, humour
Do2dtun, also known as the Energy Gad, is a top radio host and hype man. He shares entertainment content, music promotions, and energetic takes on trending topics. His X feed reflects his vibrant media personality.
12. Dr Joe Abah
- Full name: Dr Joe Abah
- X (Twitter): @DrJoeAbah
- Fan following: 719 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Leadership development, policy analysis, government performance
Dr Joe Abah is a governance expert and former director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms. He tweets about leadership, civil service reform, and public policy with wit and authority. His thread-style posts often break down complex topics for everyday readers.
11. Tolu Ogunlesi
- Full name: Tolu Ogunlesi
- X (Twitter): @toluogunlesi
- Fan following: 831 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Government policies and communications, arts, literature, and culture
Tolu Ogunlesi is a journalist and government communications strategist. His tweets often highlight government initiatives, infrastructure projects, and national policy developments. He blends media skills with a keen focus on public sector narratives.
10. Rinu Oduala
- Full name: Rinu Oduala
- X (Twitter): @SavvyRinu
- Fan following: 844 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Human rights, mental well-being, gender equality
Rinu Oduala is a social justice advocate and one of the prominent faces of the #EndSARS movement. Her X feed is focused on activism, youth rights, and political reforms. She uses her platform to challenge the status quo and empower Nigerian youth.
9. Pamilerin Adegoke
- Full name: Pamilerin Adegoke
- X (Twitter): @UnclePamilerin
- Fan following: 875 thousand (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Youth development, influencer campaigns, entertainment trends
Pamilerin, known as Uncle Pamilerin, is a digital strategist and pop culture influencer. He tweets about lifestyle, music, brand campaigns, and youth trends. His engaging style and humour make him a favourite among younger Nigerians.
8. David Hundeyin
- Full name: David Hundeyin
- X (Twitter): @DavidHundeyin
- Fan following: 1.1 million (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Investigative journalism, press freedom, security issues and civil rights
David Hundeyin is an investigative journalist known for his deep dives into controversial topics. His Twitter content is fearless, often uncovering hidden truths and systemic corruption. He is a powerful voice for transparency and press freedom.
7. Oseni Rufai
- Full name: Oseni Rufai
- X (Twitter): @ruffydfire
- Fan following: 1.1 million (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Political accountability, economic, social and ethical issues in governance
Oseni Rufai is a journalist and co-host of Arise News’ The Morning Show. On X, he dissects political issues, shares thought-provoking commentary, and promotes civic responsibility. His tweets are informative and provoke critical thinking.
6. Toke Makinwa
- Full name: Toke Makinwa
- X (Twitter): @tokstarr
- Fan following: 1.2 million (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Lifestyle, fashion, beauty, relationships, personal growth
Toke is a media entrepreneur, author, and fashion icon. She tweets about lifestyle, empowerment, and relationships with wit and confidence. Her tweets often spark discussions on modern Nigerian womanhood.
5. JJ. Omojuwa
- Full name: Japheth Joshua Omojuwa
- X (Twitter): @Omojuwa
- Fan following: 1.2 million (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Entrepreneurship, digital innovation, political commentary, social issues
JJ. Omojuwa is a political commentator and media entrepreneur. His content ranges from political analysis to youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. He tweets with sharp insight and often engages in high-level policy discourse.
4. Oby Ezekwesili
- Full name: Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesili
- X (Twitter): @obyezeks
- Fan following: 1.4 million (as of July 2025)
- Topics: Good governance, political reform, education, leadership
Oby Ezekwesili is a respected economist, former minister of education, and public policy expert. She shares insights on governance, economic reforms, and global development issues. Her tweets reflect intellectual depth and a commitment to national progress.
3. Aisha Yesufu
- Full name: Aisha Somtochukwu Yesufu
- X (Twitter): @AishaYesufu
- Fan following: 2.1 million (as of June 2025)
- Topics: Social justice, government accountability, women’s empowerment, civic education
Aisha Yesufu is a fearless activist and co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement. Her X feed is packed with bold political commentary and calls for accountability. She consistently advocates for good governance and human rights in Nigeria.
2. Dr. Chinonso Egemba
- Full name: Chinonso Fidelis Egemba
- X (Twitter): @aproko_doctor
- Fan following: 2.4 million (as of June 2025)
- Topics: Debunking health myths, health and wellness education
Popularly known as Aproko Doctor, he is a medical doctor and health educator. He tweets health tips, debunks medical myths, and promotes wellness in relatable terms. His content makes health education accessible to Nigerians.
1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
- Full name: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
- X (Twitter): @Ebuka
- Fan following: 3.1 million (as of June 2025)
- Topics: Pop culture, entertainment trends, fashion
Ebuka is a popular media personality known for hosting Big Brother Naija. On X, he shares stylish photos, media takes, and sharp social commentary. His tweets often trend, influencing pop culture conversations.
Who are the top influencers on Twitter?
Some of the biggest Twitter influencers in Nigeria include online personalities such as Aisha Yesufu, Rinu Oduala, and Oby Ezekwesili, who shape conversations in politics, entertainment, and activism.
How much do influencers charge per post in Nigeria?
According to Pulse Nigeria, nano influencers (less than 15K followers) earn ₦40,000, micro influencers (100K–500K followers) earn ₦150,000, macro influencers earn ₦700,000, and mega influencers earn ₦2,000,000.
How much do Twitter influencers make in Nigeria?
As reported by Entrepreneurs, Nigerian influencers on Twitter (X) do not have the same earnings. Their earnings vary based on multiple factors such as follower count, engagement rates, and the type of content they create.
Top Twitter influencers in Nigeria play a vital role in shaping public opinion and sparking national conversations. From activism to entertainment, their voices reach millions across the country. Their influence continues to grow as more Nigerians turn to social media for news, trends, and advocacy.
