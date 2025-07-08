Twitter influencers in Nigeria, such as Aisha Yesufu, David Hundeyin, Rinu Oduala, and Fisayo Fosudo, are shaping conversations across politics, health, technology, and pop culture. These digital voices use their platforms to inform, inspire, and mobilise millions. They are driving real change online and offline.

Key takeaways

Top Twitter influencers in Nigeria drive national conversations on various matters, including entertainment , political issues, human rights , and governance challenges .

, , and . They empower youth engagement by encouraging young Nigerians to speak up, vote, and participate in civic life.

The influencers play a vital role in setting digital agendas, shaping viral conversations, and influencing policy and public discourse.

Top Twitter influencers in Nigeria: voices that shape conversations online

This list of top Twitter influencers in Nigeria is based on a combination of factors including follower count (as of July 2025), content impact, engagement levels, and relevance in national conversations. Rankings may change over time as new voices emerge and user engagement shifts.

Name Topics Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Pop culture, entertainment trends, fashion Dr. Chinonso Egemba Debunking health myths, health and wellness education Aisha Yesufu Social justice, government accountability, women’s empowerment, civic education Oby Ezekwesili Good governance, political reform, education, leadership JJ. Omojuwa Entrepreneurship, digital innovation, political commentary, social issues Toke Makinwa Lifestyle, fashion, beauty, relationships, personal growth Oseni Rufai Political accountability, economic, social and ethical issues in governance David Hundeyin Investigative journalism, press freedom, security issues and civil rights Pamilerin Adegoke Youth development, influencer campaigns, entertainment trends Rinu Oduala Human rights, mental well-being, gender equality Tolu Ogunlesi Government policies and communications, arts, literature, and culture Dr Joe Abah Leadership development, policy analysis, government performance Do2dtun Entertainment, social commentary, humour Aunty Ada Comedy skits, relationship advice, social commentary, Nigerian culture Morris Monye Governance and political analysis, civic education, digital engagement Mazi Ibe Politics, governance, social justice, national unity, current affairs DJ Switch Entertainment, social justice, anti-police brutality, human rights Bolarinwa Olajide Technology news, digital transformation, cybersecurity Elozonam Skits, humour, online content creation Chidi Odinkalu Legal education, human rights, the rule of law, the justice system Chidi Okereke Pop culture, social issues, urban life, everyday struggles Big Nenz Pop culture, trending topics, humour, gender discussions Collins Udoh Sports journalism Ayo Sogunro Legal reforms, human rights, social commentary, satire Fisayo Fosudo Technology reviews, financial literacy, storytelling

25. Fisayo Fosudo

Full name : Fisayo Fosudo

: Fisayo Fosudo X (Twitter) : @Fosudo

: @Fosudo Fan following : 100 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 100 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Technology reviews, financial literacy, storytelling

Fisayo Fosudo is a tech reviewer and visual storyteller. He shares in-depth reviews of smartphones, gadgets, and fintech products in Nigeria. His content is sleek, data-driven, and a trusted guide for digital consumers.

24. Ayo Sogunro

Full name : Ayo Sogunro

: Ayo Sogunro X (Twitter) : @ayosogunro

: @ayosogunro Fan following : 104 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 104 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Legal reforms, human rights, social commentary, satire

Ayo Sogunro is a writer, lawyer, and human rights advocate. His X content is centred on legal education, social justice, and philosophical insights. He often uses satire and logic to critique power and promote civic action.

23. Collins Udoh

Full name : Collins Udoh

: Collins Udoh X (Twitter) : @ColinUdoh

: @ColinUdoh Fan following : 122 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 122 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Sports journalism

Collins is a renowned sports journalist and analyst. He shares real-time football commentary, Nigerian sports updates, and behind-the-scenes insights. His X feed is a go-to source for football enthusiasts in Nigeria.

22. Big Nenz

Full name : Nenne Adaora Nwodo

: Nenne Adaora Nwodo X (Twitter) : @AdoraNwodo

: @AdoraNwodo Fan following : 131 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 131 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Pop culture, trending topics, humour, gender discussions

Big Nenz is a lifestyle influencer known for her relatable content and witty commentary. She tweets about relationships, pop culture, and everyday struggles with humour. Her posts resonate widely among Nigerian X users seeking entertainment and real talk.

21. Chidi Okereke

Full name : Chidi Okereke

: Chidi Okereke X (Twitter) : @Chydee

: @Chydee Fan following : 132 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 132 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Pop culture, social issues, urban life, everyday struggles

Chidi Okereke is a content strategist and cultural analyst. His tweets explore Nigerian social behaviours, media trends, and personal reflections. He is known for thoughtful takes and engaging storytelling on current issues.

20. Chidi Odinkalu

Full name : Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

: Chidi Anselm Odinkalu X (Twitter) : @ChidiOdinkalu

: @ChidiOdinkalu Fan following : 146 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 146 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Legal education, human rights, the rule of law and the justice system

Chidi Odinkalu is a human rights lawyer and former chairman of Nigeria’s Human Rights Commission. He tweets legal analysis, social justice perspectives, and civic awareness content. His opinions often shape public debates on legal and constitutional matters.

19. Elozonam

Full name : Elozonam Ogbolu

: Elozonam Ogbolu X (Twitter) : @Elozonam1

: @Elozonam1 Fan following : 262 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 262 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Skits, humour, online content creation

Elozonam is a former Big Brother Naija housemate, content creator, and actor. He uses X to share skits, project updates, and humorous takes on everyday life. His engaging content connects well with young audiences.

18. Bolarinwa Olajide

Full name : Bolarinwa Olajide

: Bolarinwa Olajide X (Twitter) : @iambolar

: @iambolar Fan following : 300 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 300 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Technology news, digital transformation, cybersecurity

Bolarinwa is a tech expert and journalist with a strong online presence. He tweets about technology trends, Nigerian innovations, and policy issues. His content educates and informs followers on tech developments.

17. DJ Switch

Full name : Obianuju Catherine Udeh

: Obianuju Catherine Udeh X (Twitter) : @dj_switchaholic

: @dj_switchaholic Fan following : 310 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 310 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Entertainment, social justice, anti-police brutality, human rights

DJ Switch is an award-winning disc jockey and activist. She gained global attention during the #EndSARS protests for live-streaming events at Lekki Toll Gate. Her X presence is bold, vocal, and focused on justice and accountability.

16. Mazi Ibe

Full name : Mazi Ibe

: Mazi Ibe X (Twitter) : @maziibe_

: @maziibe_ Fan following : 398 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 398 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Politics, governance, social justice, national unity, current affairs

Mazi Ibe is a cultural commentator and social critic. He tweets about politics, Igbo heritage, and national issues with clarity and wit. His opinions often spark vibrant debates on Nigerian identity and governance.

15. Morris Monye

Full name : Morris Monye

: Morris Monye X (Twitter) : @Morris_Monye

: @Morris_Monye Fan following : 434 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 434 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Governance and political analysis, civic education, digital engagement

Morris Monye is a tech entrepreneur and political commentator. His X feed covers politics, governance, and digital innovation. He actively engages with trending topics and advocates for youth involvement in leadership.

14. Aunty Ada

Full name : Aunty Ada

: Aunty Ada X (Twitter) : @Auntyadaa

: @Auntyadaa Fan following : 433 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 433 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Comedy skits, relationship advice, social commentary, Nigerian culture

Aunty Ada is a relatable online personality known for her humorous and cultural content. Her tweets feature Igbo expressions, skits, and social advice. She blends comedy and culture to entertain and educate her followers.

13. Do2dtun

Full name : Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode

: Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode X (Twitter) : @iamDo2dtun

: @iamDo2dtun Fan following : 438 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 438 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Entertainment, social commentary, humour

Do2dtun, also known as the Energy Gad, is a top radio host and hype man. He shares entertainment content, music promotions, and energetic takes on trending topics. His X feed reflects his vibrant media personality.

12. Dr Joe Abah

Full name : Dr Joe Abah

: Dr Joe Abah X (Twitter) : @DrJoeAbah

: @DrJoeAbah Fan following : 719 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 719 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Leadership development, policy analysis, government performance

Dr Joe Abah is a governance expert and former director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms. He tweets about leadership, civil service reform, and public policy with wit and authority. His thread-style posts often break down complex topics for everyday readers.

11. Tolu Ogunlesi

Full name : Tolu Ogunlesi

: Tolu Ogunlesi X (Twitter) : @toluogunlesi

: @toluogunlesi Fan following : 831 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 831 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Government policies and communications, arts, literature, and culture

Tolu Ogunlesi is a journalist and government communications strategist. His tweets often highlight government initiatives, infrastructure projects, and national policy developments. He blends media skills with a keen focus on public sector narratives.

10. Rinu Oduala

Full name : Rinu Oduala

: Rinu Oduala X (Twitter) : @SavvyRinu

: @SavvyRinu Fan following : 844 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 844 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Human rights, mental well-being, gender equality

Rinu Oduala is a social justice advocate and one of the prominent faces of the #EndSARS movement. Her X feed is focused on activism, youth rights, and political reforms. She uses her platform to challenge the status quo and empower Nigerian youth.

9. Pamilerin Adegoke

Full name : Pamilerin Adegoke

: Pamilerin Adegoke X (Twitter) : @UnclePamilerin

: @UnclePamilerin Fan following : 875 thousand (as of July 2025)

: 875 thousand (as of July 2025) Topics: Youth development, influencer campaigns, entertainment trends

Pamilerin, known as Uncle Pamilerin, is a digital strategist and pop culture influencer. He tweets about lifestyle, music, brand campaigns, and youth trends. His engaging style and humour make him a favourite among younger Nigerians.

8. David Hundeyin

Full name : David Hundeyin

: David Hundeyin X (Twitter) : @DavidHundeyin

: @DavidHundeyin Fan following : 1.1 million (as of July 2025)

: 1.1 million (as of July 2025) Topics: Investigative journalism, press freedom, security issues and civil rights

David Hundeyin is an investigative journalist known for his deep dives into controversial topics. His Twitter content is fearless, often uncovering hidden truths and systemic corruption. He is a powerful voice for transparency and press freedom.

7. Oseni Rufai

Full name : Oseni Rufai

: Oseni Rufai X (Twitter) : @ruffydfire

: @ruffydfire Fan following : 1.1 million (as of July 2025)

: 1.1 million (as of July 2025) Topics: Political accountability, economic, social and ethical issues in governance

Oseni Rufai is a journalist and co-host of Arise News’ The Morning Show. On X, he dissects political issues, shares thought-provoking commentary, and promotes civic responsibility. His tweets are informative and provoke critical thinking.

6. Toke Makinwa

Full name : Toke Makinwa

: Toke Makinwa X (Twitter) : @tokstarr

: @tokstarr Fan following : 1.2 million (as of July 2025)

: 1.2 million (as of July 2025) Topics: Lifestyle, fashion, beauty, relationships, personal growth

Toke is a media entrepreneur, author, and fashion icon. She tweets about lifestyle, empowerment, and relationships with wit and confidence. Her tweets often spark discussions on modern Nigerian womanhood.

5. JJ. Omojuwa

Full name : Japheth Joshua Omojuwa

: Japheth Joshua Omojuwa X (Twitter) : @Omojuwa

: @Omojuwa Fan following : 1.2 million (as of July 2025)

: 1.2 million (as of July 2025) Topics: Entrepreneurship, digital innovation, political commentary, social issues

JJ. Omojuwa is a political commentator and media entrepreneur. His content ranges from political analysis to youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. He tweets with sharp insight and often engages in high-level policy discourse.

4. Oby Ezekwesili

Full name : Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesili

: Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesili X (Twitter) : @obyezeks

: @obyezeks Fan following : 1.4 million (as of July 2025)

: 1.4 million (as of July 2025) Topics: Good governance, political reform, education, leadership

Oby Ezekwesili is a respected economist, former minister of education, and public policy expert. She shares insights on governance, economic reforms, and global development issues. Her tweets reflect intellectual depth and a commitment to national progress.

3. Aisha Yesufu

Full name : Aisha Somtochukwu Yesufu

: Aisha Somtochukwu Yesufu X (Twitter) : @AishaYesufu

: @AishaYesufu Fan following : 2.1 million (as of June 2025)

: 2.1 million (as of June 2025) Topics: Social justice, government accountability, women’s empowerment, civic education

Aisha Yesufu is a fearless activist and co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement. Her X feed is packed with bold political commentary and calls for accountability. She consistently advocates for good governance and human rights in Nigeria.

2. Dr. Chinonso Egemba

Full name : Chinonso Fidelis Egemba

: Chinonso Fidelis Egemba X (Twitter) : @aproko_doctor

: @aproko_doctor Fan following : 2.4 million (as of June 2025)

: 2.4 million (as of June 2025) Topics: Debunking health myths, health and wellness education

Popularly known as Aproko Doctor, he is a medical doctor and health educator. He tweets health tips, debunks medical myths, and promotes wellness in relatable terms. His content makes health education accessible to Nigerians.

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Full name : Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu X (Twitter) : @Ebuka

: @Ebuka Fan following : 3.1 million (as of June 2025)

: 3.1 million (as of June 2025) Topics: Pop culture, entertainment trends, fashion

Ebuka is a popular media personality known for hosting Big Brother Naija. On X, he shares stylish photos, media takes, and sharp social commentary. His tweets often trend, influencing pop culture conversations.

Who are the top influencers on Twitter?

Some of the biggest Twitter influencers in Nigeria include online personalities such as Aisha Yesufu, Rinu Oduala, and Oby Ezekwesili, who shape conversations in politics, entertainment, and activism.

How much do influencers charge per post in Nigeria?

According to Pulse Nigeria, nano influencers (less than 15K followers) earn ₦40,000, micro influencers (100K–500K followers) earn ₦150,000, macro influencers earn ₦700,000, and mega influencers earn ₦2,000,000.

How much do Twitter influencers make in Nigeria?

As reported by Entrepreneurs, Nigerian influencers on Twitter (X) do not have the same earnings. Their earnings vary based on multiple factors such as follower count, engagement rates, and the type of content they create.

Top Twitter influencers in Nigeria play a vital role in shaping public opinion and sparking national conversations. From activism to entertainment, their voices reach millions across the country. Their influence continues to grow as more Nigerians turn to social media for news, trends, and advocacy.

