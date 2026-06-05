Grenada unveiled plans to introduce visa-free entry for Nigerians, creating easier access for investors, entrepreneurs and professionals

Discussions progressed on establishing direct air links between Nigeria and Grenada, a move expected to improve trade, tourism and business

The Caribbean nation promoted investment opportunities in tourism, healthcare, agriculture, fintech, renewable energy and real estate

Grenada is seeking to attract Nigerian investors, entrepreneurs and professionals through a new initiative that includes visa-free travel, proposed direct flight connections and expanded business partnerships across key sectors of the economy.

The Caribbean nation says the move forms part of a broader effort to strengthen commercial relations with Africa and position itself as a gateway for businesses looking to expand beyond their traditional markets, Punch reports.

Grenada is positioning itself as a preferred destination for Nigerian investors. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How will visa-free access benefit Nigerians?

Speaking in Lagos after a recent visit to Grenada, the country's Honorary Consul in Nigeria, Bidemi Sonoiki, said the island nation was opening new opportunities for Nigerians interested in trade, investment, education and tourism.

“Today, Grenada presents a compelling opportunity for Nigerian investors and entrepreneurs looking to access new markets beyond Africa.

“We are witnessing the emergence of a strategic economic corridor between Africa and the Caribbean, one that offers immense opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, education and business growth,” Sonoiki said.

According to him as reported by Guardian, visa-free access for Nigerians is expected to commence in July. The policy is designed to make travel easier for investors, business owners and professionals exploring opportunities in the Caribbean country.

“Visa-free access removes a significant barrier to engagement. It enables Nigerian investors, business owners and professionals to explore opportunities in Grenada more easily and creates a stronger foundation for commercial cooperation,” he said.

Grenada is seeking to attract African investors. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What investment opportunities are available?

Sonoiki identified several sectors where Grenada is seeking greater Nigerian participation. These include tourism, healthcare, agriculture, agro-processing, logistics, education, financial technology, renewable energy and real estate.

He said the opportunities are not limited to large corporations, noting that small businesses, start-ups and skilled professionals could also benefit from the growing relationship between both countries.

“We want Nigerian investors to see Grenada not simply as a Caribbean destination, but as a strategic business platform.

“The opportunities span tourism, real estate, healthcare, agriculture, education, fintech, logistics and renewable energy.

“For businesses seeking growth beyond traditional markets, Grenada offers access, stability and significant long-term potential,” he said.

When could direct flights begin?

The honorary consul disclosed that discussions are ongoing to establish direct air links between Nigeria and the Caribbean within six months.

“Connectivity is one of the most important enablers of economic growth. Establishing direct links between Nigeria and the Caribbean would unlock enormous opportunities for trade, investment and tourism while positioning Grenada as a strategic gateway for African businesses seeking access to Caribbean markets.”

Sonoiki noted that relations between Nigeria and Grenada have expanded steadily since the establishment of the Grenadian Honorary Consulate in Lagos in 2022. He added that growing cooperation has already led to stronger diplomatic engagement and the creation of the Nigeria-Grenada Chamber of Commerce.

He expressed optimism about future ties between both countries.

“The future of Nigeria-Grenada relations is exceptionally promising.

“Our goal is to create a framework that enables businesses, investors and entrepreneurs from both countries to build meaningful partnerships, drive innovation and generate sustainable prosperity. The opportunities are real, and the time to engage is now,” he said.

Ghana scraps visa requirement for Nigerians

Earlier, Ghana announced visa-free entry for all African passport holders, becoming one of the latest countries on the continent to relax border restrictions in a move to improve regional mobility and economic integration.

The Ghana Immigration Service disclosed the development through an official social media post.

Source: Legit.ng