Remembering Anne De Zogheb, the model who captured Paul Anka's heart

Anne de Zogheb was an ​​Egyptian-American fashion m‌odel, and​ art collector. She is also widely known for marrying Canadian-American actor, singer, and songwriter Paul Anka. The two were married for nearly four decades before parting ways, and shared five children.

Anne de Zogheb and Paul Anka dated for a year before getting married on 16 February 1963 , at Orly Airport in⁠ Paris.​

, at Orly Airport in⁠ Paris.​ They divorced on 2 October 2000 , after 37 years of marriage.

, after 37 years of marriage. Anne de Zogheb passed away on 29 March 2017 .

. She was the mother of five daughters: Alexandra, Amanda, Alicia, Anthea, and Amelia.

Profile summary

Real name Anne Alison de Zogheb Gender Female Date of birth 2 October 1942 Date of death 29 March 2017 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Alexandria, Egypt Nationality Egyptian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Charles de Zogheb Marital status (at death) Divorced Ex-spouse Paul Albert Anka Children 5 Profession Fashion model, art collector

Anne de Zogheb's biography

The art collector, Anne Alison de Zogheb, was born on 2 Oc‍tob‍er 1942, in Alexandria, Egypt, with her twin sister. She was an Egyptian-American of mixed ethnicity.

Her father, Charles de Zogheb, was a Lebanese diplomat‍, and her mother was English.

Anne de Zogheb passed away in Hollywood, California, on 29 March 2017, at the age of 74. The cause of her​ de⁠ath has not been made public.

What is Anne de Zogheb's educational background?

According to an interview published by W Magazine on 24 December 2014, Anne was placed in a convent school when her family moved to England. She did not attend university, as by the time she graduated, there was no money left for her to pursue higher education. Zogheb said:

I was sent to a finishing school instead, which to me was a disaster. Manners and all that. My parents had moved to Paris, and I called them and said, 'I can't stand this place. I'm not staying.'

What is Anne de Zogheb known for?

Anne began her modelling career in Paris in the 1950s after the Paris Match Magazine discovered her. She later relocated to New York in 1959 under the guidance of modelling agent Eileen Ford, who became her manager. While there, Anne was featured on the covers of prominent publications, including Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

The top fashionista also worked with designers such as Balenciaga, Ch‌anel, and Dior. Anne ended her modelling career in 1968 to concentrate on her family.

As an art collector, Anne de Zogheb was known for her contemporary art pieces. She started with works by minimalist artists such as S‍o​l LeWitt, Robert Raus⁠che⁠nberg, and Mark di Suvero. Later, Zogheb expanded to include large canvases by established painters like Christopher Wool and Albert Oehlen.

A look at Anne de Zogheb and Paul Anka's love story

Anne de Zogheb and Paul Anka met in 1960 in San Juan, Puerto‍ Rico. At the time, Anne was on a modelling assignment while Paul was filming The Longest Day. The two got married three years later on 16 February 1963 at Orly Airport in Paris.

Anne de Zogheb and Paul Anka had five daughters together. After close to four decades of marriage, Paul Anka filed for divorce on 26 June 1994. The divorce was finalised amicably on 10 October 2000. In an article published on 27 April 2022 by The Globe and Mail, Paul stated:

It's the hardest thing you do. It was my choice, not hers. We talk every day. I love this woman. Still do. It's just something I have to do for myself.

Although Anne did not remarry, Paul got married twice. He married Swedish-American model and actress Anna Aberg Anka in 2008, and they had a son named Ethan, but they divorced in 2010. Paul later married American actress Lisa Pemberton in 2016 and divorced in 2020.

Meet Anne de Zogheb's daughters

The fashion model had five daughters with her Canadian-American singer and actor, Paul Anka. Here is a look at each one of them.

Alexandra Anka

Alexandra Anka is the firstborn daughter of Anne de Zogheb and Paul Anka. Although she is not as famous as her parents, she worked as a production assistant on the 1989 film Troop Beverly Hills. Alexandra is a lawyer by profession and currently lives in Geneva, Switzerland.

Amanda Anka

Amanda Anka is the second daughter of Anne de Zogheb and Paul Anka. She was born on 10 December 1968.

Amanda is an American actress and film producer. She is best known for her roles in films and TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bones, and The Fosters.

Amanda is married to actor and film director Jason Bateman. The couple lives in Malibu, California, and has two children.

Alicia Anka

Alicia Anka is the third-born daughter of Anne and Paul Anka. She was born in 1971 in London but grew up in California. Alicia is a certified life coach, educator, and yoga instructor in California. She is the founder of Balance Yoga.

Anthea Anka

Anthea Anka is the fourth daughter of Anne and Paul. She is an accomplished screenwriter, blogger, and vocalist. Anthea wrote the 2017 movie Battle Creek, starring Alison Eastwood. According to People, she wrote a blog post following her mother's death in 2017, which read in part:

She loved us girls fiercely and raised five strong, assertive, curious, vibrant women who will proudly carry a part of her within us forever. She will simply be missed beyond words.

Anthea is married and a mother to one son. Together with her family, she resides in North London, England, United Kingdom.

Amelia Anka

Amelia Anka is the youngest daughter of Anne and Paul Anka. Unlike her famous parents and siblings, she stays out of the spotlight. Amelia is a mother of two, and she lives in Los Angeles, California.

FAQs

Anne de Zogheb was a model and art collector, best known as the first wife of Paul Anka. The two were married for nearly four decades and had five daughters. Th‍o‌u‍gh they⁠ div‌orc‍ed in 2001, Anne's​ legac​y of gra​ce and eleg​ance‍ endures beyond her⁠ passing in 2017.

