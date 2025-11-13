The story of Martha Ehinome and the making of a modern actress

Martha Ehinome is a Nigerian actress, cinematographer, graphic designer, content creator, and YouTuber. Known for her creativity and passion for storytelling, Martha continues to contribute to the evolution of Nollywood and redefine the role of the modern Nigerian actress.

Martha Ehinome was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria .

. She studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan , majoring in speech and acting.

at the , majoring in speech and acting. Martha developed an interest in acting at the age of 12.

Profile summary

Full name Martha Ehinome Orhiere Gender Female Date of birth 4 July 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Bodija International College, Command Day Secondary School University University of Ibadan Profession Actress, graphic designer, content creator, cinematographer Instagram @marthaehinome

Martha Ehinome's biography

The Nigerian actress was born on 4 July 1996 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. However, her family roots trace back to Edo State. Martha is the sixth child on her father's side and the fifth on her mother's side, placing her as the second-to-last in the family.

Martha’s parents have been supportive of her career, although her father was initially reluctant about her studying theatre arts. The actress revealed this during an interview with Dupe Ayinla-Olasunkanmi in 2019 when asked about her parents’ reactions to her acting.

I recall I was in secondary school, probably before I got to SS 1 class, I told my parents that I wanted to be an actor, and my mum was taken aback for a few seconds. She said she has a cousin who read theatre arts but was doing something else. She said it doesn't really matter as long as it's what I wanted to do.

Martha added:

My dad said no, but they weren't really violent or aggressive about it. But I remember the day I wanted to shut the door behind my dad, he still told me to choose another course. I later followed him to buy my UME form, when I was asked the course I wanted, I still insisted it was theatre arts.

What is Martha Ehinome's educational background?

Martha attended Bodija International College and later joined Command Day Secondary School. After completing high school, she enrolled in the University of Ibadan to pursue a degree in theatre arts, where she majored in speech and acting.

What does Martha Ehinome do?

Martha is a Nollywood actress, graphic designer, cinematographer, content creator, and YouTuber. She began her career performing in theatre and stage productions, particularly during her university years.

The actress made her film debut in 2018, starring as Rita in Wo.Men Are Scum. Her breakthrough came in 2023 with a lead role as Tuminiou “Tumi” Kuti in the TV series Wura. According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her TV and film roles.

Year Film/TV show Role 2025 Midnight in Shangisha Trinity 2025 My Father's Shadow Ngozi 2024 Man Friend Mimido 2023 The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi Amanda 2022 Just Friends Sammy 2021 The Pretty Ones Are the Loneliest Reina 2021 Dwindle Ajoke Kasum 2020 Dear Bayo Ebipade 2018 The Herbert Macaulay Affair Caroline Pratt

Beyond acting, Martha is an active social media sensation. On Instagram, she shares lifestyle pictures and short film videos, amassing over 114,000 followers as of this writing. She also has a TikTok account with more than 154,000 followers at the time of writing.

Additionally, the actress has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 37,000 subscribers, created in September 2018. She uses the platform to share vlogs, skincare routines, lifestyle videos, and other entertaining content.

FAQs

Who is Martha Ehinome? She is a Nollywood actress, graphic designer, digital content creator, cinematographer, and YouTuber. What is Martha Ehinome's age? The actress is 29 years old as of 2025. Where does Martha Ehinome come from? She hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. Which college did Martha Ehinome go to? Martha studied theatre arts at the University of Ibadan. What is Martha Ehinome's nationality? She is a Nigerian citizen. Why is Martha Ehinome famous? Martha is best known for her role as Tumi in the Showmax original series Wura.

Martha Ehinome is a Nigerian actress, graphic designer, cinematographer, and digital content creator. She stands out in Nollywood's new generation of storytellers, celebrated for her creativity, depth, and authentic expression.

