The story of Martha Ehinome and the making of a modern actress
Martha Ehinome is a Nigerian actress, cinematographer, graphic designer, content creator, and YouTuber. Known for her creativity and passion for storytelling, Martha continues to contribute to the evolution of Nollywood and redefine the role of the modern Nigerian actress.
- Martha Ehinome was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.
- She studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan, majoring in speech and acting.
- Martha developed an interest in acting at the age of 12.
Martha Ehinome's biography
The Nigerian actress was born on 4 July 1996 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. However, her family roots trace back to Edo State. Martha is the sixth child on her father's side and the fifth on her mother's side, placing her as the second-to-last in the family.
Martha’s parents have been supportive of her career, although her father was initially reluctant about her studying theatre arts. The actress revealed this during an interview with Dupe Ayinla-Olasunkanmi in 2019 when asked about her parents’ reactions to her acting.
I recall I was in secondary school, probably before I got to SS 1 class, I told my parents that I wanted to be an actor, and my mum was taken aback for a few seconds. She said she has a cousin who read theatre arts but was doing something else. She said it doesn't really matter as long as it's what I wanted to do.
Martha added:
My dad said no, but they weren't really violent or aggressive about it. But I remember the day I wanted to shut the door behind my dad, he still told me to choose another course. I later followed him to buy my UME form, when I was asked the course I wanted, I still insisted it was theatre arts.
What is Martha Ehinome's educational background?
Martha attended Bodija International College and later joined Command Day Secondary School. After completing high school, she enrolled in the University of Ibadan to pursue a degree in theatre arts, where she majored in speech and acting.
What does Martha Ehinome do?
Martha is a Nollywood actress, graphic designer, cinematographer, content creator, and YouTuber. She began her career performing in theatre and stage productions, particularly during her university years.
The actress made her film debut in 2018, starring as Rita in Wo.Men Are Scum. Her breakthrough came in 2023 with a lead role as Tuminiou “Tumi” Kuti in the TV series Wura. According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her TV and film roles.
Year
Film/TV show
Role
2025
Midnight in Shangisha
Trinity
2025
My Father's Shadow
Ngozi
2024
Man Friend
Mimido
2023
The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi
Amanda
2022
Just Friends
Sammy
2021
The Pretty Ones Are the Loneliest
Reina
2021
Dwindle
Ajoke Kasum
2020
Dear Bayo
Ebipade
2018
The Herbert Macaulay Affair
Caroline Pratt
Beyond acting, Martha is an active social media sensation. On Instagram, she shares lifestyle pictures and short film videos, amassing over 114,000 followers as of this writing. She also has a TikTok account with more than 154,000 followers at the time of writing.
Additionally, the actress has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 37,000 subscribers, created in September 2018. She uses the platform to share vlogs, skincare routines, lifestyle videos, and other entertaining content.
FAQs
- Who is Martha Ehinome? She is a Nollywood actress, graphic designer, digital content creator, cinematographer, and YouTuber.
- What is Martha Ehinome's age? The actress is 29 years old as of 2025.
- Where does Martha Ehinome come from? She hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.
- Which college did Martha Ehinome go to? Martha studied theatre arts at the University of Ibadan.
- What is Martha Ehinome's nationality? She is a Nigerian citizen.
- Why is Martha Ehinome famous? Martha is best known for her role as Tumi in the Showmax original series Wura.
Martha Ehinome is a Nigerian actress, graphic designer, cinematographer, and digital content creator. She stands out in Nollywood's new generation of storytellers, celebrated for her creativity, depth, and authentic expression.
