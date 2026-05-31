A Nigerian woman has gone viral after she hosted a grand surprise outdoor birthday party for her "intentional" husband

The celebrant became emotional and wept inside his car upon arriving at the beautifully decorated venue

Social media users reacted to the viral clip by praising the woman for her intentionality

An intentional Nigerian wife has gone viral on social media after organising a grand surprise outdoor birthday party for her husband.

The emotional moment, which was posted by TikTok creator @contentbydinah, captured the man breaking down in tears upon realising what his wife had done.

A Nigerian woman celebrates her husband's birthday in grand style. Photo credit: @contentbydinah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wife surprises husband with birthday party

The video showed the venue transformed into a blue-and-white paradise with a lavish buffet of local delicacies, a live saxophone player, and a custom-themed cake.

The husband, Adewale, became overwhelmed with emotion and wept inside his car when he drove into the venue and saw the setup.

When he stepped out of the vehicle, he was welcomed with cheers, hugs, a live band, and a traditional Yoruba praise singer who chanted heartfelt prayers. The celebrant was also presented with a massive, beautifully framed portrait as guests sprayed him with cash.

Speaking on her husband's character, the wife said:

"My husband is a very sweet person—kind and forgiving. I pray God grants you long life, in good health, and more money and prosperity. I love you so much, Adewale".

Reactions trail emotional birthday video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Mimi's page said:

"Rest with your intentional. Money is the beginning and end."

Anike_ wealth said:

"He doesn’t know how to act in the presence of his wife. 🥰🥰"

Chef Ayomitideeeeeee said:

"He’s so respectful. 😍 He made sure to greet everyone there."

Watch the lovely video shared on TikTok below:

Lady takes bold step after celebrating her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went the extra mile to identify those who wished her a happy birthday when she was celebrating.

Source: Legit.ng