The UK confirmed that the Standard Visitor route allowed eligible travellers to visit for tourism, business, study and other approved short-term activities

Authorities stated that visitors were generally permitted to stay for up to six months, subject to meeting immigration and eligibility requirements

Applicants who required a visa were instructed to apply online before travel and pay a £135 fee for visits lasting up to six months

Travellers planning a short stay in the United Kingdom have been advised to understand the rules governing the country's Standard Visitor route before making travel arrangements.

According to an enlightening content posted by the UK government, the visa category allows eligible visitors to enter the UK for a range of temporary purposes, including tourism, business activities, short-term study and medical treatment.

Travellers arriving at a UK airport must meet visitor eligibility requirements. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In most cases, successful applicants can remain in the country for up to six months, although certain situations may permit longer stays.

Who can apply for a UK visitor visa?

The Standard Visitor route is designed for people travelling to the UK for legitimate short-term activities. These include holidays, family visits, business meetings, interviews, approved academic activities and selected cultural or professional engagements.

Visitors may also use the route for short educational programmes, examinations, school exchange activities and volunteer work with registered charities for limited periods.

Individuals travelling through the UK on their way to another destination can also make use of the visitor category, depending on their circumstances.

However, the visa comes with restrictions. Holders are not permitted to take up employment with a UK company or operate as self-employed workers unless their activity falls under specific approved exceptions. Access to public funds is also prohibited.

Authorities further caution that the route should not be used as a means of residing in the UK through repeated or extended visits.

Prospective visitors can apply online for a Standard Visitor visa before travelling to the UK. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What are the eligibility requirements?

Applicants must possess a valid passport or recognised travel document covering the duration of their stay in the UK.

They are also expected to demonstrate that they intend to leave the country at the end of their visit and have sufficient financial resources to support themselves during their trip. Evidence may also be required to show the ability to pay for onward or return travel arrangements.

Additional conditions may apply to those travelling for study purposes, medical treatment, academic activities or certain professional engagements.

Immigration rules can also differ for travellers arriving from territories such as Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Do all travellers need a visa?

Whether a traveller requires a visa depends largely on nationality.

Some visitors must obtain a Standard Visitor visa before departure, while others may qualify for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which allows eligible travellers to visit the UK for up to six months without securing a visa. Certain nationalities may be permitted to enter without either requirement.

Even where a visa is not mandatory, travellers must still satisfy border officials that they meet visitor eligibility conditions and are undertaking permitted activities during their stay.

How much does the UK visitor visa cost?

Applicants who require a Standard Visitor visa must submit their applications online before travelling.

The current application fee is £135 for visits lasting up to six months. Prospective travellers can begin the process as early as three months before their intended departure date.

Frequent visitors may also explore long-term visitor visa options. Those whose sole purpose is to pass through the UK en route to another country can apply for a Visitor in Transit visa, which carries a lower fee of £74.50.

Immigration advisers recommend checking visa requirements and entry conditions well ahead of travel to avoid delays and ensure compliance with UK immigration rules.

UK announces new visa changes for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has announced that from February 25, 2026, visitors to the United Kingdom who require a visa will no longer receive physical visa documents, as the country moves fully to electronic visas.

UKVI disclosed the development in a post on X on Friday, February 13, stating that affected travellers including Nigerians will instead be issued an electronic visa (eVisa), which must be accessed through a UKVI account before departure.

Source: Legit.ng