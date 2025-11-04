The beautiful love story of Amber Laign and her life outside fame

Amber Laign is an American massage therapist, wellness expert, and entrepreneur known for her holistic health practice. She gained widespread attention as the long-time partner and now wife of Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts. Together, the couple has inspired many with their enduring love story and advocacy for LGBTQ+ visibility.

Robin Roberts (L) and Amber Laign (R) attend "Call Me Izzy" Broadway opening night at Studio 54 in New York City. Photo: Valerie Terranova (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Amber Laign and Robin Roberts exchanged marriage vows on 8 September 2023 .

. The couple has been through multiple health challenges, including both being diagnosed with breast cancer .

. Despite being a married couple, they reportedly live separately, with Amber Laign residing in Connecticut and Robin Roberts living in New York.

Profile summary

Full name Amber Laign Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 1974 Age 51 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth California, United States Current residence Farmington, Connecticut, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Robin Roberts School Clayton Valley High School College Swedish Institute of Health Sciences Profession Massage therapist, businesswoman

Amber Laign’s biography

Amber Laign was born in California, United States, but she spent most of her childhood in Lebanon, New Jersey, where she attended Round Valley Middle School. Her family later relocated to California, where she completed her high school education at Clayton Valley High School, graduating in 1992.

Between 2008 and 2009, Amber pursued physical therapy studies at the Swedish Institute of Health Science. Although little is known about her family background, it is known that her father passed away in January 2020.

Five facts about Amber Laign. Photo: Desiree Navarro/GettyImages (modified by author)

Amber Laign holds American nationality and belongs to the white ethnicity. She currently resides in Farmington, Connecticut, United States.

What is Amber Laign's age?

American broadcaster Robin Roberts’ spouse is 51 years old as of 2025. She was born on 6 September 1974, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Amber Laign do for a living?

Although Amber Laign is widely recognised for her long-term relationship with Robin Roberts, she has also established a successful career as a massage therapist, wellness expert, and entrepreneur. She has been dedicated to health and well-being for several years, making her a respected figure in the wellness industry.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Amber began her professional journey as a sales representative at Berger and Stevens, where she worked for nearly a decade from 2001 to 2010. The company is a fashion brand that deals with evening wear, separates, sportswear, and accessories.

Amber Laign and Robin Roberts are seen on the set of "Good Morning America" in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

After completing her studies at the Swedish Institute of Health Sciences, Amber became a licensed massage therapist in Brooklyn, New York. Between 2010 and 2020, she offered massage services but specialised in deep tissue, Swedish, myofascial release, and trigger point therapies.

In 2017, she co-founded Plant Juice Oils, which produces CBD products and essential oils supporting women’s health.

Was Amber Laign ever married?

Amber Laign and Robin Roberts met through mutual friends in 2005. Their relationship started quietly and grew over time based on shared values and mutual respect. While Robin was already a well-known television anchor, Amber preferred to stay out of the spotlight, keeping much of their personal life private in the early years.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at Mercury Ballroom at the New York Hilton in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

In December 2013, Robin publicly acknowledged her relationship with Amber when she came out as gay in a Facebook post. The announcement confirmed what many close to them already knew — that they had been together for several years. Since then, the two have openly shared parts of their life while maintaining a strong sense of privacy.

Amber and Robin have supported each other through major health challenges. Robin was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2012, with Amber standing by her throughout. In 2022, Robin returned the same support when Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After nearly 18 years together, Amber Laign and Robin Roberts got married on 8 September 2023 in a small ceremony attended by family and friends.

FAQs

What is Amber Laign's date of birth? She was born on 6 September 1974, making her 51 years old as of 2025. When did Amber Laign and Robin Roberts meet? Amber reportedly met the American broadcaster in July 2005 on a blind date organised by mutual friends. When was Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding date? They exchanged marriage vows on 8 September 2023 in Connecticut, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. Are Robin Roberts and Amber Laign still together? Two are still together. They have known each other since 2005 and have been married since September 2023. Do Amber Laign and Robin Roberts have children? The two do not have any publicly known children. However, they have a pet dog named Lukas. Where do Amber Laign and Robin Roberts live? They reportedly live separately, with Robin residing in an apartment in New York, while Amber lives in Connecticut. Is Amber Laign sick? She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, but according to her partner, she is currently doing fine. What is Amber Laign’s job? Robin Roberts’ partner is a massage therapist and co-founder of Plant Juice Oils. What is Amber Laign’s height and weight? The wellness expert stands at approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Amber Laign is a skilled wellness expert and entrepreneur who has built a successful career in health and therapy. Beyond her professional achievements, she is known for her long-term relationship with television journalist Robin Roberts. Together, they have been through multiple health challenges.

