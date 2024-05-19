Cheech Marin's net worth, age, children, what is he doing now?

Cheech Marin is an American comedian, actor, writer, producer, musician, and Chicano art collector. He is widely recognised for his work as part of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong alongside Tommy Chong. As an eminent entertainer, many have wondered how much his net worth could be. What is Cheech Marin's net worth?

Cheech Marin during the AOL BUILD Series (L) and attends "The Latin Explosion: A New America" New York premiere (R) Photo: Donna Ward, Noam Galai (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cheech Marin is an avid collector of Chicano art, and as a result, he owns a Chicano art museum, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture and Industry. Cheech and Tommy Chong have released best-selling comedy albums such as Cheech and Chong and Big Bambu. Due to his success in entertainment, Cheech Marin's net worth is impressive.

Profile summary

Full name Richard Anthony Marin Nickname Cheech Gender Male Date of birth 13 July 1946 Age 77 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth South Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Oscar Marin Mother Elsa Meza Marital status Married Wife Natasha Rubin Children 3 High School Bishop Alemany High School University California State University, Northridge Profession Comedian, actor, writer, producer, Chicano art collector Net worth $30 million Instagram @cheechmarin TikTok @cheechandchong X (Twitter)

Cheech Marin's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Hot New Hip Hop, the stand-up comedian's net worth is alleged to be $30 million. While he might have multiple sources of income, a significant portion of his net worth is attributed to his entertainment career earnings. He has been in the entertainment industry for over five decades.

Where is Cheech Marin's home?

He owns a home in Malibu, California, United States. In the 1990s, he bought a few houses with his ex-wife, Patti Heid. At the time of their divorce, the two had four properties in Malibu, and during their divorce settlement, Patti acquired two of them. In 2012, the comedian sold one of his beachfront Malibu homes for $5.34 million.

Cheech owns an art-filled home in the Pacific Palisades, located 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and in a 64,420-square foot. The museum has a collection of over 500 works of Chicano art. While speaking about his dream of owning an art home, he revealed:

I have dreamed of many years of finding a home for the hundreds of pieces of art that I have spent much of my life collecting, protecting and showing, when possible, at major museums around the world.

Cheech Marin's background

The actor was born Richard Anthony Marin to his parents, Elsa Meza and Oscar Marin, in South Los Angeles, California, United States. Elsa Meza was a secretary, while his dad was a police officer with the LAPD. He is an American national of Mexican-American descent.

Top-5 facts about Cheech Marin. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He attended Bishop Alemany High School. After completing his secondary education, he joined San Fernando Valley State College, currently called California State University, Northridge, to pursue an English degree. However, he dropped out of school when he relocated to Vancouver, British Columbia, to avoid the Vietnam draft.

What is Cheech Marin's age? The actor is 77 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 13 July 1946, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

He is an actor, director, musician, author, Chicano art collector, and comedian. In the late 1960s, the actor moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, where he met comedian Tommy Chong. The two began working together as an improv comedy troupe.

After some time, they started working as a stand-up comedy duo, Cheech and Chong. They released their debut comedy album, Cheech and Chong, in 1971. Their best-selling comedy album, Big Bambu, was released the following year, earning them a Grammy Award. They also released other albums such as Los Cochinos and Cheech & Chong's Wedding Album.

Cheech Marin's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, here are some of the films and shows he has been featured in:

Year Movies/TV shows Role 1985 Echo Park Syd 1989 Ghostbusters II Doc Supervisor 1991 Great Performances El Cosmico 1992–1993 The Golden Palace Chuy Castillos 1994 A Million to Juan Shell Shock 1999 Luminarias Jesus 2002 George Lopez Lalo 2007 Uncle P Juan 2010 Machete Padre 2012 Rob Fernando 2016 Dark Harvest Ricardo 2018–2019 Lodge 49 El Confidente 2022 Shotgun Wedding Robert Rivera 2023 Champions Julio 2023–2024 Lopez vs. Lopez Carlos

He has also worked as a voice actor in several series and video games such as Cars on the Road, Bubble Guppies, Coco, Americano, Disney Infinity, and The Simpsons. He has also written and produced films and TV shows such as Nice Dreams, Still Smokin', The Cheech Show, Just for Laughs, and The Perfect Game.

Cheech is also a Chicano art collector. He developed a passion for visual art at 10 when he was given an art task in an AP class. He stated:

I studied a bunch of art books. Every Saturday, I would go to the library and look at art books. That's how I learned about Western art. Then I went to museums and saw paintings in person. You have to see them in person.

What is Cheech Marin doing now?

Marin still works as an actor. In 2024, he was featured in the TV series Lopez vs. Lopez and currently has an incoming film, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, as Gil. He is also working as a Chicano art collector.

Who is Cheech Marin's wife?

Actor Cheech Marin and wife Natasha Rubin attended the launch of the California Arts Council Create a State campaign to sell one million license plates. Photo: Frank Trapper

Source: Getty Images

The actor has been married thrice. His current wife is Natasha Rubin, a Russian-born classical pianist. Cheech and Natasha tied the knot on 8 August 2009, and a wedding was held at their Malibu home.

The actor was first married to Darlene Morley, with whom they share a son called Joey Marin. The two were married from 1 November 1975 to 1984.

After his first wife divorced him, Cheech married Patti Heid on 1 April 1986. However, the two divorced in 2009. Cheech and Patti share two daughters, Jasmine and Carmen Marin.

Cheech Marin's height and weight

The stand-up comedian is approximately 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

What is Cheech Marin's IQ?

Cheech is a college genius and has a high IQ. In an interview with TheWrap, Chong talked about his friend Cheech IQ. He said:

The misconception of Cheech is that he was that Low Rider. No, in real life, he's a college genius! High IQ, winner of 'Celebrity Jeopardy'. He's a world-renowned art collector. So Cheech borders on genius.

FAQs

What is Cheech Marin known for? He is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer known for his work with Tommy Chong in the comedy duo Cheech & Chong. How old is Cheech Marin? He is 77 years old as of May 2024. What is Cheech Marin's ethnicity? He is of Mexican-American descent. How long has Cheech been married to his wife? The American producer has been married to Natasha Rubin since 8 August 2009, making their marriage 14 years as of May 2024. Who are Cheech Marin's children? His kids are Joey, Jasmine and Carmen Marin. Who is Cheech Marin's daughter? He has two daughters: Jasmine and Carmen Marin. Where does Cheech Marin live? He currently lives in his home in Malibu, California, USA.

Cheech Marin's net worth reflects his success in the entertainment industry over the past five decades. His dedication to comedy, acting, and Chicano art collecting has earned him fame and money. Cheech is in his third marriage with pianist Natasha Rubin.

