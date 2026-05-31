Access Holdings still heads the list among Nigerian banks by total assets, followed by UBA and Zenith Bank

There has been a rise in Nigerian banks' total assets, aided by gains in foreign exchange revaluation

CBN maintains that Nigeria’s banking sector remains stable and well-capitalised despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Access Holdings Plc has retained its position as Nigeria's biggest bank by total assets in Q1 2026, solidifying its leadership in the financial services sector following its expansion across the African continent.

Data released from banks' financial statements and NGX filings indicated a sustained increase in total assets for the top 10 listed banks, showing overall growth in the balance sheets of these financial institutions.

Nigeria’s top banks record strong asset growth in Q1 2026 rankings. Photo: Bloomberg

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Total assets include all resources of a bank, such as the bank's lending to its customers, holdings in cash, investments and other financial holdings, etc.

The ranking of Nigeria's top commercial banks based on total assets is as follows:

Access Holdings – N53.43 trillion

With total assets valued at N53.43 trillion, Access Holdings Plc, led by Group MD/CEO Roosevelt Ogbonna, maintained its top position.

The bank has been able to hold on to its top position in Nigeria’s banking sector through its widespread retail network, strong corporate banking relationship and expansive reach across Africa.

United Bank for Africa – N33.13 trillion

United Bank for Africa Plc, ranked second with N33.13 trillion, led by Group MD/CEO Oliver Alawuba. Its pan-African business is still one of the main drivers of its total asset growth, as several of its businesses in other parts of Africa contribute significantly to the group's overall balance sheet.

Zenith Bank – N32.01 trillion

Zenith Bank, under the leadership of CEO Adaora Umeoji, came third in the ranking with assets valued at N32.01 trillion. The bank is among the most efficient financial institutions in the country due to its good corporate banking relationship and a disciplined risk management approach.

It has also built a reputation for profitability and robust shareholder returns.

FirstHoldCo – N26.87 trillion

Fourth on the list is FirstHoldCo Plc, led by Olusegun Alebiosu, with N26.87 trillion as its total assets.

GTCO – N18.75 trillion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) came fifth with assets worth N18.75 trillion, led by Segun Agbaje.

It has performed excellently and recorded growth over the past decade through its digital platforms, retail market dominance and efficient operational cost management system.

GTCO has succeeded in making its mark as a technology-driven financial services group.

Fidelity Bank – N11.35 trillion

Fidelity Bank, with Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as its Group MD/CEO, recorded total assets of N11.35 trillion, with growth in its corporate, retail, and SME banking portfolios.

It has recovered investor confidence after several years, recording improved profitability and stronger balance sheet fundamentals.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings – N9.70 trillion

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, with Wole Adeniyi as Group CEO, posted assets worth N9.70 trillion.

Its outstanding performance in the wealth management and pension administration markets is among the biggest contributors to its assets, coupled with its strong presence in corporate banking.

Its diverse financial service delivery system is what keeps its profits stable.

FCMB Group – N7.54 trillion

FCMB Group, led by Ladi Balogun, has total assets of N7.54 trillion (as at December 2025). Growth in retail banking, SMEs and digital financial service delivery has helped increase its total assets, and it continues to expand across all its sub-business sectors, which include banking and investment banking.

Access, UBA, Zenith lead Nigeria’s trillion-naira banking league. Photo: Bloomberg

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Wema Bank – N5.23 trillion

Wema Bank recorded N5.23 trillion in assets. Moruf Oseni is the Group MD/CEO of the bank, which has strengthened its position in retail banking as a result of its ALAT digital platform, which continues to attract younger customers.

Sterling Bank – N4.07 trillion

Sterling Bank, led by Abubakar Suleiman, comes tenth on the list, with N4.07 trillion as its total assets.

CBN names 28 banks that cannot open branches outside Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a breakdown of Nigerian banks by licence class obtained from the CBN shows that at least 28 banks in the country are currently not authorised to operate internationally.

Under CBN’s regulatory framework, banks with international authorisation are permitted to operate beyond Nigeria’s borders and engage in cross‑border banking activities.

Source: Legit.ng