Former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed his 40-year battle with diabetes during the 'Lagos to the World' launch

He advocated for an active lifestyle, a disciplined diet, and regular medical check-ups for managing diabetes

Obasanjo introduced the 'DREMS' approach to health: Diet, Rest, Exercise, and Medical care

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuota, Ogun State - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said he has lived with diabetes for more than 40 years of his life.

Obasanjo said he has been managing diabetes through an active lifestyle, disciplined diet, regular exercise, and adequate rest.

He also mentioned routine medical check-ups and strict adherence to prescribed medications.

As reported by Daily Trust, Obasanjo stated this while speaking at the launch of the “Lagos to the World” expedition on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

“I have a disease that is not curable yet, and that’s diabetes.

“I have been diagnosed diabetic more than 40 years ago. I still manage it.”

How Obasanjo is managing diabetes

Speaking on how he has been managing the sickness, he said:

“But what do I do? I play squash three times a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, if I’m around. I watch what I eat.

“Diet can be exciting, can be pleasurable. But if you eat badly, then the consequence can also be bad for you. And then rest.”

The former Nigerian president summarised his approach to healthy living with what he called “DREMS.”

“So diet, rest, and exercise are very, very important. And then there’s what I call DREMS. D — Diet, R — Rest, E — Exercise, and M — Medical,”

Obasanjo urged older Nigerians to take routine health checks seriously.

He emphasised the importance of regular medical screening and early diagnosis.

He argued that adequate rest is just as important as proper nutrition and exercise.

Is it safe to fast with diabetes?

Recall that medical experts advised that fasting during Ramadan is possible for some diabetic patients, depending on blood sugar control.

Doctors, however, warned that patients with poorly controlled diabetes or serious complications should not fast.

Health professionals also urged diabetic patients to monitor glucose levels closely and consult doctors before commencing fasting.

Read more stories on Olusegun Obasanjo:

How Obasanjo rejected Murtala Muhammed’s authority

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yakubu Gowon revealed how Obasanjo initially refused to serve under Murtala Muhammed during the civil war in his autobiography.

The former head of state said he acted as Obasanjo’s “informal guardian angel” after the future president once helped him financially in the United Kingdom.

Gowon also alleged that Ojukwu pawned Biafra’s mineral wealth to the Rothschild banking family in exchange for foreign-backed support during the war.

Source: Legit.ng