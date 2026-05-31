A Nigerian student who was denied university admission two times shared how she achieved her goals despite the setback

The young lady shared 4 things she achieved in her life after she found out she was denied admission to the university the second time

Her story of writing JAMB examination twice, shared on LinkedIn has sparked applause and admiration

A Nigerian lady, Olukayode Oluwaponmile, has inspired many on social media after sharing her journey of academic resilience following multiple university admission denials.

After failing to secure admission twice through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), she refused to give up on her dreams.

A Nigerian student has shared her journey after she was denied admission multiple times. Photo credit: Olukayode Oluwaponmile/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Nigerian student faces admission setback from JAMB

The young student took to her LinkedIn page to narrate how her early academic journey felt delayed. According to her, the university admission did not come even after her second JAMB attempt, which caused her pain and made others doubt her path.

Instead of quitting, Oluwaponmile chose an alternative route by enrolling at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, where she successfully earned her Ordinary National Diploma (OND). Rather than continuing with a Higher National Diploma (HND), she decided to start afresh from the 100 level at Ekiti State University (EKSU).

Lady achieves 4 major goals

While some people questioned her decision to start over, the final-year student used the time to build herself. Below are the four achievements she had after being denied admission:

She became a Chartered Accountant She is building FashionXpert from scratch She started learning Data Analysis She kept becoming a better version of herself

In her LinkedIn post, Oluwaponmile stated:

"She had one dream — to become all she desired and never settle for less. After her second JAMB, University admission still didn’t come. It hurt. The journey felt delayed, and many doubted her path. But she didn’t quit.

She went to The Polytechnic Ibadan, earned her OND, and instead of stopping at HND, she started again from 100 level at EKSU.

People questioned the decision, but she kept going."

She added that her setbacks were not the end but part of her journey, encouraging others to keep building.

Man who wanted UI goes to OOU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young man opened up about how he wrote UTME four times before finally gaining admission into Olabisi Onabanjo University instead of the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng