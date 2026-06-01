President Bola Tinubu has been told to resign immediately over growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent abduction in Oyo

APM chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, condemned the government's inaction following the incident, emphasising the need for accountability

Ajadi also called for a stronger collaboration and decentralisation in security operations to combat rising violence and crime

Olufemi Ajadi, the Oyo Central senatorial candidate for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the 2027 general elections, has called on President Bola Tinubu to resign from piloting the affairs of the country with immediate effect, citing the growing insecurity.

Ajadi made the call while speaking on the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, insisting that the Tinubu-led Federal Government must take full responsibility for the protection of citizens.

APM chieftain asks Tinubu to resign immediately Photo Credit: @officlaABAT, @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

In his reactions to the growing wave of kidnappings and violent crimes across the southwest region, Ajadi said the continued insecurity in several parts of the country raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of the nation's security structure and leadership.

Ajadi explains why Tinubu should resign

According to him, no government can claim success when citizens live in fear of abduction, attacks, banditry, and other violent crimes. "Any president who cannot secure his citizens is not worth being president," Ajadi declared.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 31, the APM chieftain further called on President Tinubu to take responsibility for the worsening security situation, arguing that Nigerians deserve a government capable of guaranteeing the safety of lives and property.

His statement reads in part:

"Resign honourably now, Mr President. The money gathered through the removal of fuel subsidy has not been effectively used to curb insecurity."

Oyo kidnapping: Ajadi condemns attack on school

He expressed concern over the recent abduction incident in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso, describing it as another painful reminder of the security challenges confronting ordinary Nigerians despite repeated assurances from the Federal Government.

He argued that the incident also validates concerns previously raised by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State regarding the limitations faced by state governors in combating insecurity.

Referencing Makinde's remarks, Ajadi noted that the governor had publicly explained that although governors are often described as chief security officers of their states, they do not possess direct operational control over the military and other critical security agencies.

Ajadi recalled Makinde's position that governors can only request military intervention through the Federal Government and do not have constitutional authority to command security formations independently.

Oyo attacks: Ajadi defends Makinde's statement

According to him, Makinde's statement exposes a major weakness in Nigeria's security architecture, where state governments are held accountable by citizens for security failures despite lacking direct control over key security institutions.

He maintained that the increasing cases of kidnapping across the Southwest demonstrate the urgent need for the Federal Government to strengthen security operations, improve intelligence gathering, and provide greater support to states battling criminal activities.

Ajadi also stressed that the sacrifices being made by local security outfits and state authorities would produce greater results if there were stronger collaboration among security agencies, faster emergency response systems, and greater decentralisation of security operations.

Olufemi Ajadi condemns kidnapping of schoolchildren in Oyo Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi meets PDP G-22 stakeholders in Oyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that a leading gubernatorial aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Olufemi Ajadi, on Sunday intensified his consultations with key grassroots powerbrokers as he hosted members of the influential Forum of Immediate Past Party Chairmen, popularly known as G-22, at his residence.

Addressing the forum, Ajadi described the gathering as a significant moment in his political journey, acknowledging the strategic relevance of the group within the PDP’s structure across the state.

Source: Legit.ng