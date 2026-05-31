Arsenal's failure to win the UEFA Champions League trophy against French club PSG has continued to make waves on social media

While rivals taunt supporters of the North London club, many of Arsenal's fans, including billionaire son Raheem Okoya, have expressed their disappointment

A viral video capturing Raheem's emotional reaction to Arsenal's defeat in the UCL has stirred reactions as well as speculations

Billionaire Razak Okoya's son, Raheem, is once again at the centre of public discussion following his emotional reaction to Premier League champion Arsenal's defeat to French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint- Germain in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Legit.ng reported that PSG retained their Champions League trophy after beating Arsenal via penalty kicks. This made the French club the first team to win the Champions League back-to-back in its new format.

Raheem Okoya seen getting emotional in viral video after Arsenal's loss to PSG. Credit: subomiokoya

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the defeat, a video that surfaced on social media after the match showed Raheem, who is an Arsenal fan, getting emotional by a poolside while watching the North London club lose to PSG on a large outdoor TV screen.

Unlike Raheem, Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba, took to social media to celebrate Arsenal's loss to PSG.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a video showed the moment billionaire Razak Okoya corrected his son Raheem during Eid prayers at their Lagos mansion.

Mixed reactions trail billionaire Okoya's son Raheem's response to Arsenal's UCL defeat. Credit: subomiokoya

Source: Instagram

The video of billionaire Okoya's son Raheem reacting to Arsenal's defeat to PSG is below:

What people said about Okoya's son's reaction

The video stirred funny reactions from Nigerian netizens, with many speculating that Raheem Okoya might have lost a bet, which was why he was emotional over Arsenal's defeat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:

iambelloxin commented:

"No be ordinary cry he don lose better money."

surplussmart commented:

"If this is the only problem they have, then most Nigerians wish they could only cry this kind of cry.,"

CosmoNigeria commented:

"Football is wicked. You can be 1 goal away from history and still end the night explaining yourself."

VenturesFitness commented:

"E go cry finish then use Azul comfort himself. Na premium tears be that one."

PrinceOksMusic said:

"All these rubbish.. People wey never dey emotional since dem kidnap those kids for Oyo state."

gabsonojo1 said:

"Money fit buy mansion, cars and private jet, but e no fit buy Champions League trophy for Arsenal.."

Flexylord_ commented:

"Rich men children too deh emotional, that's why every small thing I go just deh cry, I'm so emotional."

Abiodunm4 said

"Crying because arsenal lost the game, did he Crying when the Oyo teacher was killed?"

Why Okoya's son was criticised

Legit.ng reported that Raheem Okoya became the centre of online backlash after participating in congregational Eid al-Adha prayers at the family’s residence in Lagos.

According to reactions online, critics focused on Raheem Okoya’s posture during prostration.

Some commenters questioned whether the posture was proper during the congregational Eid prayer.

Source: Legit.ng