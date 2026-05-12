Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video from his political screening exercise at the APC secretariat

The socialite, who sent a message to his fans and supporters, calling for prayer, also shared his plans

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest made headlines some weeks ago after he declared his political ambition

Popular Nigerian businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has taken a strong move as he prepares to contest in the 2027 general elections under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, Cubana Chiefpriest, a member of City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group, took to his official Instagram page to share a video from his political screening exercise at the secretariat of the APC.

Cubana Chiefpriest screened at APC Secretariat ahead of 2027 general elections. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The video showed the celebrity barman participating in an official screening session alongside party officials.

"Our party APC just got me screened," he wrote as he asked his fans and supporters to wish him luck in his political ambition.

"If I make it to the 11th assembly I will not fail you guys, I was born & raised on the streets of aba, I’m a full blown street boy WHO knows what every home boy needs to survive cuz I’m a true definition of from nothing to something. I have the experience, exposure, education & connections. You guys have watched me here over the years I have not failed, I keep aiming & going higher. I will not just represent my good people of Orlu/Orsu/Oru east federal constituency, I will be representing my beloved south east & our glorious Naija at large," he wrote.

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promises to fans and supporters after screening at APC secretariat. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The socialite also called for prayers from his supporters as he added,

"Pray for me fam, na god dey give power."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in April 2026, Cubana Chiefpriest announced his plans to represent the Orsu, Orlu, and Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the APC.

The video Cubana Chiefpriest shared from his screening is below:

Reactions as APC screens Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

wisdom_official1 commented:

"Who wan drag am with you ? Goodluck CP."

opeyemi_gold94 said:

"Omo so those haters no dey bombard his CS again like before.. They Don tire but he keep going.. New things learnt, Congratulations biggest."

chichichigolo commented:

"You haven't stated what you intend to do in that house of representative. What's the problem you hope to tackle through representation?"

chibuike_nwagbuo wrote:

"Wetin you know sey you wan go do for there …. Wetin Desmond Elliot don do since him enter Lagos house of assembly… we can’t allow the worst of us rule us … I know you will win cause it’s obvious elections don’t hold in orsu/ Oru east … so enjoy your selection."

anthonyabakporo commented:

"You will fail everyone. You've been a selfish person so far. No sane person associate with APC, that's another proof you shall fail."

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri

Legit.ng previously reported that Chiefpriest shared videos of a road he constructed in his hometown.

The socialite disclosed that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

He also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng