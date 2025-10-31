The legacy of Margaret Brownson Usen truly speaks for itself

Margaret Brownson Usen is a Nigerian businesswoman, philanthropist, and former First Lady. She has built an outstanding legacy for pioneering women’s empowerment and social reform in Nigeria. Margaret initiated programmes that supported children’s education, family courts, and women’s small businesses, leaving a measurable community impact.

Margaret Brownson Usen posing confidently in a patterned outfit(L). The businesswoman posing together with her husband (R). Photo: @obong_ekpe on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Margaret Brownson Usen served as First Lady of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014 .

from . Margaret has two children: Gabriella Nwamaka Frances Obi and Gregory Peter Oseloka Obi .

. Gabriella Obi married Chukwuma Okeke-Ojiudu, a businessman, in April 2022 .

a businessman, in . Her son, Gregory Obi, graduated from the University of Bristol and works in film production.

Profile summary

Full name Margaret Brownson Usen Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1974 Age 51 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria Current residence Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Marital status Married Partner Peter Gregory Oseloka Obi Children 2 Profession Businesswoman, philanthropist, human-rights advocate

Margaret Brownson Usen’s bio

Margaret Brownson Usen, widely recognised as Margaret Obi, hails from Calabar, the capital of Cross River State. The Nigerian philanthropist rarely discusses her upbringing, and little is publicly known about her family or early life.

Margaret Brownson Usen is 51 years old as of October 2025. She was born on 9 September 1974, making her a Virgo.

Top-5 facts about Margaret Brownson Usen. Photo: @Obong_Ekpe on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Championing women’s rights and social change in Anambra

Margaret Obi is a successful businesswoman, a prominent philanthropist, and a human-rights advocate. She served as First Lady of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014 during her husband's two terms as governor, and used that role to promote women's and children's welfare.

Margaret Obi championed women’s empowerment and social programmes across the state. She helped establish family courts under the Ministry of Women’s Affairs to protect women’s inheritance rights.

The human-rights advocate also encouraged her husband’s administration to appoint more women through the National Gender Affirmative Action campaign and led HIV/AIDS and youth outreach projects.

Margaret Brownson Usen posing confidently in a patterned scarf with a dark blazer (L). The philanthropist posing indoors in a maroon dress (R). Photo: @Obong_Ekpe on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

During the 2023 election campaign, she spoke publicly at women’s rallies and urged Nigerians to take action. As she told a town-hall meeting in Abuja:

The time for complaining is over. God has presented us with a unique opportunity, and we must do our part as women, mothers of the nation, to truly birth the Nigeria we want to see.

In January 2025, Margaret Obi distributed ₦30 million to 300 women in Agulu, Anambra State, to support their small businesses. She continues her charity work with a focus on women’s empowerment and economic independence.

Inside Margaret and Peter Obi’s enduring marriage

Margaret Usen married Peter Gregory Oseloka Obi, popularly known as Peter Obi, in 1992 when she was 18 years old. Her husband later became Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014 and, in 2023, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The couple has two children: a daughter, Gabriella Nwamaka Frances Obi, and a son, Gregory Peter Oseloka Obi. Their son earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and pursued a career in film production.

Peter Obi has often spoken publicly about his commitment to his wife. In a 2024 interview on The Honest Bunch YouTube podcast, he stated that, regardless of circumstances, he would never divorce Margaret:

No matter what my wife does today, I will never stop being married to her, and I will never separate from her; even if she were to take a gun to shoot me, I will never leave her. As long as I am alive, I won’t marry another woman. She is my wife.

FAQs

Who is Margaret Obi? She is a Nigerian businesswoman, philanthropist, and former First Lady of Anambra State. Who is Peter Obi's wife? The Nigerian politician’s wife is Margaret Brownson Usen, known for her advocacy for women’s and children’s welfare. What is Margaret Brownson Usen’s age? She is 51 years old as of 2025, having been born on 9 September 1974. How many children does Margaret Brownson Usen have? She has two children, Gabriella Nwamaka Frances Obi and Gregory Peter Oseloka Obi. Who married Peter Obi’s daughter, Gabriella? Peter Obi’s daughter, Gabriella Nwamaka Frances Obi, married businessman Chukwuma Okeke-Ojiudu in April 2022. What does Peter Obi’s son do? Peter Obi’s son, Gregory Peter Oseloka Obi, is a film producer and graduate of the University of Bristol.

Margaret Brownson Usen has built a reputation as a committed philanthropist and businesswoman. Her work in social advocacy, education, and empowerment programmes has left a lasting impact across the region.

