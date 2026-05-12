KWASU has discontinued the Top-Up/HND conversion programme following the NUC directive for the 2025/2026 academic session

HND students have criticised the decision and argued that it limits academic progression opportunities and raises concerns about fairness

Students also raised concerns over persistent HND discrimination and widening inequality in Nigeria’s education system

Some Higher National Diploma (HND) students of Kwara State Polytechnic have criticised the decision of Kwara State University to discontinue its Top-Up/HND Conversion programme, describing the policy as discriminatory against polytechnic graduates.

Students express frustration as KWASU discontinues HND conversion pathway for future admissions. Photo: KWASU

Source: Facebook

KWASU had announced on Monday, May 11, that the programme would be discontinued from the 2025/2026 academic session in compliance with directives from the National Universities Commission.

In a public statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, Dr Kikelomo W. Sallee, the university said the decision followed NUC regulations, which supervise university education in Nigeria.

“The NUC will also give directives on the status of students already enrolled on the programme in KWASU in due course,” the statement read.

HND students lament unequal education system treatment

However, some HND students who spoke with Legit.ng on Monday expressed frustration over the development. They argued that the Nigerian educational system continues to place university graduates above their counterparts from polytechnics and other tertiary institutions.

One of the students, Lawal Taofeeq, an HND student at Kwara Poly, said the discontinuation of the programme would further limit opportunities for polytechnic graduates seeking academic advancement.

“It is painful because many of us see the conversion programme as one of the few opportunities to bridge the gap created by the system,” he said.

“If A’Level students through JUPEB, IJMB and diploma programmes can gain direct entry into universities to obtain degrees, why is HND conversion suddenly treated like a crime?”

He argued that government policies over the years had continued to portray polytechnic education as inferior despite the technical contributions of graduates from such institutions.

“We are all students trying to build our future. But the way policies are designed in Nigeria makes it look like students outside the university system are less important,” he added.

KWASU stops top-up degree programme, leaving HND students worried about academic future. Photo: KwasU

Source: Facebook

HND students cite employer bias, shrinking academic opportunities

Another student, Mariam Bello, said the decision had triggered anxiety among HND holders who hoped to upgrade their qualifications through the programme.

“Most employers already discriminate against HND holders. That is why many people enrolled for conversion programmes in the first place,” she said.

“Instead of creating more opportunities for us, the authorities keep shutting doors. It feels unfair because we are also Nigerians and we have the right to be educated.”

She lamented that many students in polytechnics often face societal bias despite studying similar courses to university undergraduates.

“There is this mindset that university students are superior. Government policies indirectly encourage that mentality,” she said.

A National Diploma graduate, who identified himself simply as Shittu, said the development reflected a deeper problem in Nigeria’s educational structure.

“The country keeps talking about skills and technical education, yet polytechnic students are constantly sidelined. It discourages people from even considering polytechnic education,” he said.

According to him, conversion programmes became popular because they offered HND holders a pathway to compete fairly in the labour market, where degree certificates are often prioritised.

The debate over the disparity between Bachelor’s Degree and HND qualifications has remained a contentious issue in Nigeria for years, with stakeholders repeatedly calling for equal recognition of both certificates in employment and career progression.

NUC ends HND to BSc programs

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the National Universities Commission ordered the immediate discontinuation of all HND to BSc conversion and top-up degree programmes across Nigerian universities.

Universities, including Kwara State University and Al-Hikmah University, have confirmed compliance, announcing the suspension of their top-up admissions and directing all future undergraduate entry processes strictly through JAMB.

Source: Legit.ng