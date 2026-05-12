Nigerian singer Chike has unexpectedly found himself at the heart of swirling online speculation

Over the weekend, blogs accused the musician of being linked to a popular celebrity marriage crisis

Few hours after that, the Boo of Booless hitmaker stunned many with his social media actions

Nigeria Afropop star Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known by his first name Chike, has raised eyebrows online amid recent rumours around him.

Legit.ng reports that social media blogs over the weekend accused the musician of causing the separation of TV host Frank Edoho and his second wife.

Chike responds to netizens flooding his page amid recent reports. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the report, Frank, who was previously married to broadcaster Katherine Obiang, told his fans that he has been separated for the past two years.

“Over the past few days, I’ve received an outpouring of kind messages, prayers, concern, and goodwill regarding my separation and ongoing divorcе proceedings.

“I truly appreciate the empathy. While I understand that the public is only just becoming aware of this chapter, I have lived through it privately for quite some time now (almost 2 years) and have since made peace with it emotionally,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to him, life unfolds in different seasons, and sometimes, moving forward quietly is the most dignified path to take.

“I am well. Focused. At peace, and deeply grateful for the love, respect, and support so many of you continue to show me. Thank you kindly,” he added.

Chike breaks silence with surprising move

Frank’s confession ignited a frenzy online, leaving many to storm the singer’s social media pages for answers.

Legit.ng took a close look at Chike’s Instagram to notice that he had locked his comment section to prevent the negative talk on his page.

However, some curious netizens took to his X account to reprimand him over the viral rumours.

See one of the comments below:

Netizens attack Chike on X

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BLACKndGORGEOUS said:

"You are a dirty boy in a fine suit , i regret jamming your songs."

@KingFefelafe said:

"Men Dey Para for you ooo Make you no waka careless… Dem say you f*ck senior man wife. Na true?

@Officialchike

@bellwether1313 said:

"Is it true you had something to do with Frank Edoho's wife sexually?"

@234nigger said:

"Sha no chop the bride."

"@tonia_uzoeto said:

"If truly you are sleeping with other people's wives then be ready to marry a serial cheat o. I just pray it's a lie o Because I always see you as a gentle boy. It is well. Fame comes with a loooot of drama."

Online frenzy as Chike locks his comment section amid Frank Edoho's confession. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho on being broke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the famous TV personality Frank Edoho, of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show, shared on X a story of how he dealt with a real-life troll.

Frank said one day, after he had retired from hosting the WWTBAM game show in 2017, he was out shopping for a standing air conditioner at the Cash 'n' Carry store.

While in line to pay for what he bought, Frank said he heard a man say aloud that the WWTBAM game show was stopped because he did not have the money to pay Aroma, who won ₦10m on the show.

Source: Legit.ng