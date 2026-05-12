Stakeholders have demanded stronger measures to combat vote buying and violence before Ekiti's June 20 governorship election

70% of Ekiti residents prioritise security, with 57% fearing election-related violence, according to a recent survey by PAACA

Experts urge better enforcement of electoral laws and increased voter education to bolster democratic participation

Ekiti - Stakeholders in Nigeria’s electoral process on Monday, May 11, called for stronger measures to curb vote buying and electoral violence ahead of the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti state, warning that both threats could undermine the credibility of the poll.

The concerns were raised during a policy dialogue organised by the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) and interpreteAfrica in Ado Ekiti, attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Orientation Agency (NOA), security agencies, civil society groups, traditional rulers, religious leaders and the media.

Ekiti Governorship Election: Stakeholders Seek Tougher Action Against Vote Buying, Violence

Source: UGC

Participants said the success of the election would depend not only on preparations by electoral authorities but also on the ability of institutions to prevent voter inducement and ensure a peaceful environment before, during and after the vote.

Ekiti 2026: Security remains top concern

Executive director of PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said findings from a recent public opinion survey showed that security remained the top concern for residents of the state.

According to him, about 70% of respondents identified security as their priority issue, while 57% expressed fears over election-related violence, concerns he said could discourage voter turnout if not addressed.

Nwagwu also noted a growing gap in voter participation between older and younger citizens, saying many young people remained less engaged in the electoral process despite being active online.

He called for sustained voter education and urged political actors to focus on issue-based campaigns centred on security, jobs and infrastructure.

INEC pledges stricter enforcement of electoral laws

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti state, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, said the electoral commission was intensifying efforts to tackle electoral offences and ensure compliance with the Electoral Act.

He identified vote buying, multiple voting, political violence, misinformation and destruction of electoral materials as major threats to credible elections.

“The credibility of any election depends not only on efficient administration but also on strict adherence to the rule of law by all stakeholders,” Omoseyindemi said.

He added that the commission was expanding voter education campaigns across local government areas and strengthening collaboration with security agencies to improve intelligence gathering and enforcement against electoral offences.

According to him, INEC is also increasing the deployment of technology to improve transparency in voter accreditation and result management, while engaging political parties on peaceful campaigns and compliance with campaign finance regulations.

Experts warn weak prosecutions fuel electoral offences

Delivering the keynote address, Shola Omotola, a professor at Federal University Oye Ekiti, said electoral offences continued to threaten Nigeria’s democracy because of weak consequence management and poor enforcement.

Speaking on electoral offences and peaceful elections, Omotola said breaches of electoral rules undermine participation, competition and legitimacy, while eroding public trust in democratic institutions.

He said weak institutional capacity, corruption, poor prosecution rates and limited convictions had allowed electoral offences to persist for decades.

Omotola stressed that prosecuting electoral offenders required stronger coordination among the Office of the Attorney-General, the police, INEC, the judiciary, political parties, anti-corruption agencies, civil society groups and the media.

Also speaking at the event, Ibiyinka Ogunlade said peaceful elections were essential for democratic development and greater youth participation.

She urged civil society organisations to intensify voter education and election monitoring, while calling on young people to reject violence and political manipulation.

The Ekiti state coordinator of the NOA, Akomolede Fumilayo Oluwakemi, said the agency had increased public sensitisation campaigns ahead of the poll and appealed to residents to participate peacefully.

Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers, Adejimi Adu Alagbado, said traditional rulers would continue sensitising residents, especially in rural communities, on the need to reject violence and participate in the election.

Ekiti Governorship Election: Stakeholders Seek Tougher Action Against Vote Buying, Violence

Source: UGC

Ekiti 2026: INEC partners with traditional rulers

In a related development, INE said it has enlisted the support of traditional rulers in Ekiti state to ensure peace before, during and after the June 20, 2026, governorship election.

The REC, Dr Omoseyindemi, stated during a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti that the traditional institution has a vital role to play in promoting peace and unity.

He explained that the voices of monarchs carried weight in their communities and across the state.

Source: Legit.ng