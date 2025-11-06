The measured ascent of Tope Olowoniyan to Nollywood stardom

Tope Olowoniyan is a talented Nigerian actress, television host, and entrepreneur known for her captivating performances on screen. She is known for her roles in several Nollywood films, including Hey You!, Dead Tide, GuynMan, and Something Like Gold. Beyond acting, she is the host of The Father’s Path show on her YouTube channel.

Tope Olowoniyan’s mother is Layo Oluwakoseunti , and she has four siblings: Titilayo, Victoria, Funmi, and Segun . She is the youngest.

, and she has four siblings: . She is the youngest. She gained fame as a television presenter on Linda Ikeji TV and ventured into acting, in which she currently thrives with over 50 acting credits .

. The actress was once involved in a serious relationship that resulted in engagement, but they ended their relationship before marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Temitope Elizabeth Olowoniyan Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1992 Age 34 years old (as of November 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos. Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Layo Oluwakoseunti Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School Demonstration Secondary School College Ahmadu Bello University Profession Actress, TV host, entrepreneur, producer Instagram @topeolowoniyan

Tope Olowoniyan’s background explored

Temitope Elizabeth Olowoniyan, popularly known as Tope Olowoniyan, is a talented Nollywood actress from Zaria, Kaduna State. She was raised by her mother, Layo Oluwakoseunti, who single-handedly cared for her and her four older siblings: Titilayo, Victoria, Funmi, and Segun, after their father left the family.

In an interview with The Punch, she said about her upbringing in the northern part of Nigeria:

Many people don’t know that I was born and raised in Zaria, Kaduna State. I am fluent in Hausa, and that was actually the first language I learnt. My Yoruba only improved when I moved to Lagos. However, Hausa comes naturally to me.

Tope attended Demonstration Secondary School for her secondary education and later earned a bachelor of arts degree in English language and literature from Ahmadu Bello University between 2009 and 2014.

In 2015, she completed a diploma in television presenting at TV Training Academy and later honed her acting skills at Multichoice Talent Factory in 2020.

What is Tope Olowoniyan's profession?

Professionally, Tope Olowoniyan is an actress, television presenter, and executive producer. According to her LinkedIn profile, her professional journey started in 2016 as a television presenter at Linda Ikeji TV, where she hosted two shows, The Interview and Verified, until her departure in 2018.

In 2019, she joined TVC Communications on contract as a television presenter and worked until 2025. Besides being a television presenter, she is an executive producer and owns Bayla Productions. Some of the company’s known works include Love Notes with Tope, The Father’s Path, Lights, Camera, It’s My Turn, and My Favorite Christmas Memory.

Tope Olowoniyan is also the owner of Jewelsby Tee, a luxury jewellery store in Ikate, Lagos State.

Her acting journey began in 2016 with her debut in Blind to See. Tope is currently a top actress in Nollywood, having been featured in over 50 films and TV series. Below is Tope Olowoniyan’s filmography:

Film/TV series Period Role Moji 2025 Sarah The Party 2025 Onyinyechi Queen Ibe Everything Light Touches 2025 Morenike Dead Tide 2025 Bakare Owambe Thieves 2025 Hadiza Move Like a Boss 2024 Sandra L.I.F.E 2024 Kevwe Hard Knock 2023 Tolani Be My Valentine 2023 Tana Ridicule 2023 Aisha Exit Plan 2023 Jessica Weather for Two 2022 Adesuwa Thompson True Colors 2022 Diane The King of Boys 2021 Aisha Banjo Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story 2020 Beatrice Assistant Madams 2020 Lucy Man Hunt 2022 Amina Love, Pain, & Marriage 2022 Diane The Set Up 2 2022 Rashidat The Order of Things 2022 Sophia Third Avenue 2022 Pamela Judas 2022 Amanda Charge and Bail 2021 Ijeoma Porbeni 2021 Porbeni Dwindle 2021 Todun True Caller 2021 Rose Undercover 2020 Thelma GuynMan 2017 Mawumi Surprise Wedding 2017 Chika

Does Tope Olowoniyan have a husband?

The television presenter is not married and has never previously tied the knot. Moreover, she keeps her love life private, and it is unknown whether she is currently in a relationship.

However, in an interview on Freaky Table Season 3, Episode 5, she revealed that she was once in a serious relationship in 2020 and even got engaged, but the couple broke up before getting married.

What happened to Tope Olowoniyan?

In 2023, Nigerian actress Tope Olowoniyan drew widespread attention after showcasing her impressive body transformation, a result of her renewed commitment to fitness. She reportedly lost a noticeable amount of weight and shared on Instagram that she feels healthier, stronger, and more confident than ever.

In the aforementioned interview with The Punch, Tope expressed her joy over her new look and humorously mentioned that she now feels ready to take on roles as a female action star. The actress said:

I look forward to playing a female action star, an antagonist to be precise. I would like to play the female version of the main character in a film like ‘Gangs of Lagos’. Since I started taking my fitness regime seriously, I have been transformed into a very strong woman, and I push my limits. I know that I have the strength, and I would love to showcase that strength. I would love to explore more physical roles.

FAQs

What is Tope Olowoniyan’s age? The Nigerian media personality was born on 22 December 1992, making her 34 years old as of November 2025. Where does Tope Olowoniyan come from? Her hometown is Zaria, Kaduna State, but she currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. Who are Tope Olowoniyan’s family members? The actress’ father is unknown, and her mother is Layo Oluwakoseunti. Her four siblings are Titilayo, Victoria, Funmi, and Segun. Did Tope Olowoniyan go to college? She attended Ahmadu Bello University, where she graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature. How long has Tope Olowoniyan been acting? She kicked off her acting career in 2016 and has been in the industry for approximately nine years as of this writing. Is Tope Olowoniyan married? The Dead Tide actress is neither married nor dating anyone. She rarely talks about her relationships. How did Tope Olowoniyan get famous? She rose to fame as an actress and media personality. Currently, she also thrives in business as the owner of Jewelsby Tee, a jewellery store. Is Temitope Olowoniyan on social media? The actress enjoys a significant following on various platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. Does Tope Olowoniyan have a child? She does not have any publicly known children.

Tope Olowoniyan continues to shine as one of Nigeria’s most promising actresses. Her dedication to her craft and natural charisma have earned her admiration from fans and colleagues alike. With each new role, she proves her versatility and strengthens her place in Nollywood’s vibrant landscape.

