Inside the creative world of Atlanta Bridget Johnson

Atlanta Bridget Johnson is a Nigerian actress best known for her roles in Nollywood films such as Reel Love and Ireke: Rise of the Maroons. She rose to fame for portraying Joy in the movie Man of God. Her exceptional talent has earned her widespread recognition, and she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.

Atlanta Bridget Johnson was born in Zimbabwe and spent her childhood in Oyo State, Nigeria.

and spent her childhood in Oyo State, Nigeria. She rose to fame in 2022 with her appearance in the Nollywood movie Man of God .

with her appearance in the Nollywood movie . Her parents come from diverse backgrounds; her father has both Nigerian-English heritage, while her mother is of Zimbabwean roots.

Full name Atlanta Bridget Johnson Gender Female Date of birth 21 August 1996 Age 29 years old (as of August 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Harare, Zimbabwe Current residence South Africa Nationality Nigerian Tribe Yoruba Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5′6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Siblings 2 School Act Cape Town Profession Actress

What is Bridget Johnson's background?

She was born on 21 August 1996 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Atlanta Bridget Johnson’s parents moved from Zimbabwe to Nigeria when she was young. She was raised alongside her two brothers in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

As per an Instagram post she shared on 17 December 2023, Atlanta Bridget Johnson’s father is deceased. The actress posted a picture of herself with her father when she was young, accompanied by a dove of peace and a red heart emoji.

As for her education, she studied in South Africa. Atlanta left her home, Nigeria, for South Africa for studies in 2008. The actress trained as an actress in a film acting academy called Act Cape Town.

The truth about Atlanta Bridget Johnson’s nationality

Due to her being born in Zimbabwe and being raised in Nigeria, many have wondered what her nationality is. The actress revealed in an interview with Channels Television that she is Nigerian. Atlanta Bridget Johnson's mother is Zimbabwean, and her father had Nigerian and English roots.

So nationality, I am Nigerian. My father was half-Nigerian and half-English, and my mom is from Zimbabwe.

Atlanta Bridget Johnson's acting journey

Atlanta was passionate about acting from an early age. In an interview with Nollywire, she revealed that as a kid, she was always active in the drama scene. She took a drama subject in high school and always had a passion for acting, but she never thought it would become her profession.

When I was a kid, I was always very active in the drama scene…when I was in high school, I was also a part of production. I took drama as one of my subjects…for me it has been a way of self-expression, and it has been sort of a thing that has allowed me to be myself… I never thought that I would become an actor or, you know, chase it professionally.

She started taking acting seriously when she was 18 years old. Atlanta decided to join the Act Cape Town filming academy for training.

When I was 17-18, those years did I started looking into it seriously, and from there was when I made the decision to go to the film acting academy that I went to in Cape Town, and that is where I trained for film. I’d say leading up to that was the formative years of me deciding that ‘okay, this is what I want to do.’

She started acting after completing her training in South Africa. The actress moved to Nigeria in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, and in 2022, she landed her first role in Man of God, a film that featured prominent actors like Prince Nelson, Olumide Oworu, and Mawuli Gavor.

Her role as Joy in the film gained her immense fame. In the aforementioned interview with Channels Television, she said that being cast in the Man of God film was such a great opportunity, given the fact that she was new in the industry.

That was huge for me…you know, coming in an industry as a new face, a new actor, and then you get cast in a big film that ended up on Netflix.

Her success in the film industry paved the way for her appearance as a video vixen in Mayorkun’s Certified Loner music video. In 2024, she played the role of Amaka in Afamefuna, released on Netflix on 29 March 2024. According to Nairametrics, the Nollywood film became the most-viewed Nigerian movie on Netflix that year.

According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in 9 films, as follows;

Reel Love

Bro Code

Ireke: Rise of the Maroons,

After 30

What About Us

Dust to Dreams

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

FAQs

What is Atlanta Johnson's real name? Her real name is Atlanta Bridget Johnson. Who is Atlanta Bridget Johnson’s husband? The actress has not revealed any information regarding her relationship status. What is Bridget Johnson’s state of origin? She hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. How old is Atlanta Bridget Johnson? She is 29 years old as of 2025. The actress was born on 21 What movie is Atlanta Bridget Johnson known for? She is famous for playing the role of Amaka in Afamefuna and Joy in the Man of God. What tribe is Atlanta Johnson from? She is Yoruba. What is Atlanta Bridget Johnson's state of Origin? Her state of origin is Oyo State, where she spent her childhood after her parents relocated from Zimbabwe. Is Atlanta Bridget Johnson on Instagram? The Nigerian actress has an Instagram account that boasts over 21 thousand followers.

Atlanta Bridget Johnson is a rising Nollywood actress who has captured the attention of many due to her exceptional acting talent on screen. She was born in Zimbabwe and trained in acting in South Africa. She started acting in 2022, portraying the role of Joy in The Man of God.

