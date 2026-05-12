A young man who had predicted that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain would both play in the UEFA Champions League final has gone viral

The individual had shared his prediction about the Champions League match and mentioned the team that might win

The young man shared his prediction about the UCL final just days before the match, which is scheduled to take place on 30 May 2026

A young man who correctly predicted that Arsenal and PSG would make it to the UEFA Champions League final has shared the dream he had about who would emerge as the winner during the UCL game.

Before now, several individuals have spoken about the important game and the team that is likely to take home the trophy.

UEFA Champions League: Man who foresaw final clash now reveals dream winner. Image of Hakimi for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/dme_363, Tribuna, Getty Images/Catherine Steenkeste

Source: Twitter

Arsenal vs PSG: Man shares UCL prediction

While many people continue to wait patiently for match day, an individual, @dme_363, took to his social media page to speak.

Weeks before Arsenal qualified for the final match in the UEFA Champions League, he made a post specifically on March 15, 2026, where he spoke about his dream.

@dme_363 mentioned in the old post that he saw in his dream that Arsenal and PSG would both make it to the final.

This was also before the match between Bayern Munich and PSG.

Arsenal vs PSG: Man goes viral after predicting Champions League final teams and winner. Photo Source: Twitter/dme_363

Source: Twitter

Also, in the same post where he spoke about the dream he had that Arsenal and PSG would play in the final, he mentioned that he also saw in his dream that a team won, and he mentioned the name of the team.

Man mentions team likely to win UCL

His statement:

"I had a dream. I saw PSG vs Arsenal in the Champions League final, and PSG won!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady sparked reactions online after claiming she had a dream about the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

According to her, she saw Arsenal losing the final to PSG in the dream, a statement that quickly caught the attention of football fans on social media.

Many people reacted in the comment section, with some agreeing with her prediction while others prayed against it ahead of the highly anticipated match.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that an artificial intelligence platform identified Arsenal as the likely winner of the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain after a social media user asked it to predict the outcome of the match.

According to the AI, Arsenal’s structure, experience, and determination could give the club a slight advantage over PSG despite the French side’s strong attacking quality.

Arsenal vs PSG: Man speaks about UCL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man sparked reactions online after claiming he had a dream about the outcome of the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

According to him, PSG scored the opening goal in a dream before Arsenal equalised, while the match later ended after PSG allegedly conceded an own goal.

Source: Legit.ng