VDM has shared his opinion about former President Goodluck Jonathan’s possible ambition to become president in 2027

In his video, he shared a poster of Jonathan allegedly preparing for the 2027 election while advising Nigerians on what to do

He stated that he would not tell them who to vote for, but urged them to take what he said seriously

Ratel president, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has shared his opinion about the 2027 election in Nigeria.

A few days ago, a video of some people visiting former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan had trended online. They asked him to contest in the election, saying Nigerians need him at a critical time.

VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@goodluckjonathan

Source: Instagram

In his video, VDM shared a poster of Jonathan and raised concerns about the politician. According to him, Jonathan is allegedly working for President Tinubu. He claimed that Jonathan is being sponsored by the president and urged Nigerians not to take his new political ambition seriously.

VDM shares more on Goodluck Jonathan

Sharing more, VDM noted that President Tinubu is allegedly trying to divide votes since he has strong contenders against him.

He added that if Jonathan contests, he could weaken the chances of others winning against President Tinubu.

The Ratel president also claimed that Nyesom Wike is controlling the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party, adding that Wike is “Tinubu’s boy” and would not be loyal to Jonathan.

He further alleged that other PDP members from different zones are also answering to Tinubu, mentioning Tompolo and Asari Dokubo, claiming they are aligned with the APC.

VDM also noted that Tompolo was once a target under the Tinubu-led administration.

VDM speaks about PDP and Abubakar Atiku. Photo credit@verydarkbackman

Source: Instagram

VDM makes more allegations about Tinubu

The controversial activist further suggested that Goodluck Jonathan should consider teaming up with Peter Obi or ask Obi to step down so he could take over after a first term.

According to him, such a move could strengthen the opposition against Tinubu in the coming election.

VDM advises Atiku on presidential ambition

VDM also advised Atiku Abubakar, claiming that many in the North no longer support him. He said the politician lacks strong backing in the coming election, describing him as a “prodigal son” in the region.

He further advised Atiku to team up with Peter Obi if he wants to win, stating that Obi has strong popularity but would need a solid northern base to succeed. He closed the comment section of his video so that people would not drag him.

Here is the Instagram video below:

VDM flaunts mystery fair lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared some stunning photos with a fair-complexioned lady on his Instagram page. The two were standing in a compromising position while looking at each other. However, the activist didn't show the lady's face.

In the caption, he told followers not to worry about her identity, but simply know that "it was sweet". The post left many fans heartbroken, with several tagging Jojo of Lele in the comments. She later reacted to their remarks.

Source: Legit.ng