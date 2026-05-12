Are Amaya and Bryan still together? The two have officially split, with Amaya confirming she is now in a new relationship. The Love Island USA Season 7 winners appeared to be a perfect match after capturing viewers' hearts and taking home the grand prize. Their romance was short-lived, ending in August 2025, just one month after leaving the villa.

Amaya Espinal at the LaQuan Smith fashion show (L) and Bryan Arenales attend Madden Bowl (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 7 after winning the public vote in July 2025.

Season 7 after winning the public vote in July 2025. The couple initially seemed solid during the season finale, splitting the $100,000 prize and planning to meet each other's families.

and planning to meet each other's families. Amaya officially confirmed their split on 27 August 2025 , revealing that the relationship ended just one month after leaving the villa.

, revealing that the relationship ended just one month after leaving the villa. Amaya is currently in a relationship, though she hasn't disclosed her partner's identity.

Profile summary

Full name Amaya Elizabeth Espinal Bryan Arenales Gender Female Male Date of birth 9 November 1999 28 November 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2026) 29 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Sagittarius Place of birth Bronx, New York, USA Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity Dominican and German Latino Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'3" 5'11" Height in centimetres 160 180 Weight in pounds 120 175 Weight in kilograms 54 79 Hair colour Dark brown Black Eye colour Grey Brown Relationship status In a relationship Single University Long Island University Brooklyn Salem State University Profession Cardiac Registered Nurse, Reality Star Financial Accountant, Reality Star Instagram @amayaelizabeth_ @brizzzworks TikTok @amayaelizabeth_ @brizzzworks

Are Amaya and Bryan from Love Island still together?

The former Love Island contestants are no longer together. Their relationship ended in August 2025, just one month after leaving the villa. Amaya confirmed the split in an Instagram statement, explaining that their relationship lacked alignment. As reported by The Mirror, she said:

My Papayas —Bryan and I are no longer together. After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here and I truly wish him the best.

Trust issues and public attention reportedly contributed to the breakup. Bryan was seen making club appearances, and videos surfaced of him partying with other women, leading to cheating rumours he denied.

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal posing outside the villa. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Amaya and Bryan's relationship joruney

Amaya Espinal is a cardiac registered nurse and reality TV personality from the Bronx, New York, United States. She met Bryan Arenales, a financial accountant from Boston, Massachusetts, during the Casa Amor twist of Love Island USA Season 7. Here is their complete dating timeline.

July 2025: A historic win on Love Island USA

Bryan and Amaya Espinal made history as the first Latino couple to win Love Island USA Season 7 on 13 July 2025. After forming a connection later in the season and bonding over their shared heritage, they won over viewers and claimed the $100,000 grand prize. During the finale, Amaya expressed her joy, stating in her final speech:

I feel like a Dominican Cinderella who has finally found her perfect glass slipper.

Amaya Espinal attends Bryan Arenales at the What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show. Photo: Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

August 2025: Post-villa strain leads to rumours

The couple's transition back to reality was quickly marked by tension, as Bryan began making high-profile club appearances. Viral videos fueled cheating rumours, and Amaya later said their lifestyles were no longer aligned. In a 2026 interview with Elite Daily discussing the strain, she stated:

We were already bumping heads because he wanted to be Chris Brown at the clubs. I'm just very happy that I'm now in a relationship with somebody whose priority is our relationship and his business, not the clubs.

25 August 2025: The pair attends the season reunion

The couple appeared together at the reunion to address rumours surrounding Bryan's nightclub behaviour. Bryan admitted to flirting and buying drinks but insisted he remained faithful. At the time, the reality TV personality Amaya defended him in front of the audience in the same interview with Elite Daily, saying:

He's being honest. He never physically cheated on me. But that's not the only reason why relationships don't work out. When you feel disrespected — like someone is not appreciating your worth — then that's every reason to leave.

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal pose for a picture before a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox. Photo: Brian Fluharty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

27 August 2025: Bryan ends the relationship via text

Just two days after the reunion aired, the couple officially split. Amaya later revealed on social media and in episodes of Beyond the Villa that Bryan ended the relationship through a lengthy text message, which she described as cowardly behaviour. In an April 2026 interview with Elite Daily, Amaya said:

It was very clear that he was breaking up with me over a text message. We were already bumping heads because he wanted to be Chris Brown at the clubs.

February 2026: Amaya goes public with a new partner

By February 2026, Amaya confirmed she had moved on with a partner she had known before the show. She has chosen to keep his identity private, emphasising the importance of maintaining the relationship out of public view. Speaking to E! News at a red-carpet event, she explained:

What makes our relationship so special is the fact that he's not in the spotlight... having something quiet and safe is something that I really find special.

April 2026: Amaya and Bryan reunite on Beyond the Villa

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales pose together backstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The former couple reunited during the Season 2 premiere of Beyond the Villa. Bryan acknowledged responsibility for how things ended, while Amaya expressed that she had moved on and found peace. Speaking directly to her, Bryan said:

I wanna apologize about that to your face. I could have done things 100% better. I can say that to your face as a man.

FAQs

Who is Amaya from Love Island? She is a reality TV star, content creator, registered nurse, and recording artist. How long were Amaya and Bryan together? Amaya and Bryan were together for about one month after leaving the villa. When did Amaya and Bryan break up? The pair officially broke up on 27 August 2025. Are Amaya and Bryan back together? The two are not back together. Did Amaya and Bryan split the money? Amaya and Bryan split the $100,000 grand prize. Who is Amaya dating now? The reality TV star is currently in a relationship, though she has chosen to keep her partner's identity private. How old is Amaya from Love Island? She is 26 years old as of May 2026. Is Bryan in a romantic relationship now? As of May 2026, there is no public information confirming that Bryan Arenales is in a new romantic relationship.

Amaya and Bryan officially split shortly after being crowned winners of Love Island USA Season 7. Bryan's actions after leaving the villa, along with rumours surrounding his behaviour during the reunion, reportedly contributed to the end of their relationship. Amaya is now in a new relationship.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng