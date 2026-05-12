Are Amaya and Bryan from Love Island still together? Here's what actually happened
Are Amaya and Bryan still together? The two have officially split, with Amaya confirming she is now in a new relationship. The Love Island USA Season 7 winners appeared to be a perfect match after capturing viewers' hearts and taking home the grand prize. Their romance was short-lived, ending in August 2025, just one month after leaving the villa.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Are Amaya and Bryan from Love Island still together?
- Exploring Amaya and Bryan's relationship joruney
- July 2025: A historic win on Love Island USA
- August 2025: Post-villa strain leads to rumours
- 25 August 2025: The pair attends the season reunion
- 27 August 2025: Bryan ends the relationship via text
- February 2026: Amaya goes public with a new partner
- April 2026: Amaya and Bryan reunite on Beyond the Villa
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 7 after winning the public vote in July 2025.
- The couple initially seemed solid during the season finale, splitting the $100,000 prize and planning to meet each other's families.
- Amaya officially confirmed their split on 27 August 2025, revealing that the relationship ended just one month after leaving the villa.
- Amaya is currently in a relationship, though she hasn't disclosed her partner's identity.
Profile summary
Full name
Amaya Elizabeth Espinal
Bryan Arenales
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
9 November 1999
28 November 1996
Age
26 years old (as of 2026)
29 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Bronx, New York, USA
Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Current residence
New York City, New York, USA
Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Dominican and German
Latino
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'3"
5'11"
Height in centimetres
160
180
Weight in pounds
120
175
Weight in kilograms
54
79
Hair colour
Dark brown
Black
Eye colour
Grey
Brown
Relationship status
In a relationship
Single
University
Long Island University Brooklyn
Salem State University
Profession
Cardiac Registered Nurse, Reality Star
Financial Accountant, Reality Star
TikTok
Are Amaya and Bryan from Love Island still together?
The former Love Island contestants are no longer together. Their relationship ended in August 2025, just one month after leaving the villa. Amaya confirmed the split in an Instagram statement, explaining that their relationship lacked alignment. As reported by The Mirror, she said:
My Papayas —Bryan and I are no longer together. After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here and I truly wish him the best.
Trust issues and public attention reportedly contributed to the breakup. Bryan was seen making club appearances, and videos surfaced of him partying with other women, leading to cheating rumours he denied.
Exploring Amaya and Bryan's relationship joruney
Amaya Espinal is a cardiac registered nurse and reality TV personality from the Bronx, New York, United States. She met Bryan Arenales, a financial accountant from Boston, Massachusetts, during the Casa Amor twist of Love Island USA Season 7. Here is their complete dating timeline.
July 2025: A historic win on Love Island USA
Bryan and Amaya Espinal made history as the first Latino couple to win Love Island USA Season 7 on 13 July 2025. After forming a connection later in the season and bonding over their shared heritage, they won over viewers and claimed the $100,000 grand prize. During the finale, Amaya expressed her joy, stating in her final speech:
I feel like a Dominican Cinderella who has finally found her perfect glass slipper.
August 2025: Post-villa strain leads to rumours
The couple's transition back to reality was quickly marked by tension, as Bryan began making high-profile club appearances. Viral videos fueled cheating rumours, and Amaya later said their lifestyles were no longer aligned. In a 2026 interview with Elite Daily discussing the strain, she stated:
We were already bumping heads because he wanted to be Chris Brown at the clubs. I'm just very happy that I'm now in a relationship with somebody whose priority is our relationship and his business, not the clubs.
25 August 2025: The pair attends the season reunion
The couple appeared together at the reunion to address rumours surrounding Bryan's nightclub behaviour. Bryan admitted to flirting and buying drinks but insisted he remained faithful. At the time, the reality TV personality Amaya defended him in front of the audience in the same interview with Elite Daily, saying:
He's being honest. He never physically cheated on me. But that's not the only reason why relationships don't work out. When you feel disrespected — like someone is not appreciating your worth — then that's every reason to leave.
27 August 2025: Bryan ends the relationship via text
Just two days after the reunion aired, the couple officially split. Amaya later revealed on social media and in episodes of Beyond the Villa that Bryan ended the relationship through a lengthy text message, which she described as cowardly behaviour. In an April 2026 interview with Elite Daily, Amaya said:
It was very clear that he was breaking up with me over a text message. We were already bumping heads because he wanted to be Chris Brown at the clubs.
February 2026: Amaya goes public with a new partner
By February 2026, Amaya confirmed she had moved on with a partner she had known before the show. She has chosen to keep his identity private, emphasising the importance of maintaining the relationship out of public view. Speaking to E! News at a red-carpet event, she explained:
What makes our relationship so special is the fact that he's not in the spotlight... having something quiet and safe is something that I really find special.
April 2026: Amaya and Bryan reunite on Beyond the Villa
The former couple reunited during the Season 2 premiere of Beyond the Villa. Bryan acknowledged responsibility for how things ended, while Amaya expressed that she had moved on and found peace. Speaking directly to her, Bryan said:
I wanna apologize about that to your face. I could have done things 100% better. I can say that to your face as a man.
FAQs
- Who is Amaya from Love Island? She is a reality TV star, content creator, registered nurse, and recording artist.
- How long were Amaya and Bryan together? Amaya and Bryan were together for about one month after leaving the villa.
- When did Amaya and Bryan break up? The pair officially broke up on 27 August 2025.
- Are Amaya and Bryan back together? The two are not back together.
- Did Amaya and Bryan split the money? Amaya and Bryan split the $100,000 grand prize.
- Who is Amaya dating now? The reality TV star is currently in a relationship, though she has chosen to keep her partner's identity private.
- How old is Amaya from Love Island? She is 26 years old as of May 2026.
- Is Bryan in a romantic relationship now? As of May 2026, there is no public information confirming that Bryan Arenales is in a new romantic relationship.
Amaya from Love Island won the show as a cardian nurse from the Bronx who went viral as Amaya Papaya
Amaya and Bryan officially split shortly after being crowned winners of Love Island USA Season 7. Bryan's actions after leaving the villa, along with rumours surrounding his behaviour during the reunion, reportedly contributed to the end of their relationship. Amaya is now in a new relationship.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.