Jose Mourinho has spoken about his future at Benfica amid rumours linking him to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have initiated contact with the manager over a return after two consecutive trophyless seasons

The Special One managed Madrid from 2010 to 2013 and has a contract till 2027 at the Portuguese club

Jose Mourinho has spoken about his future at Benfica as reports of his return to Real Madrid next season gain momentum on social media.

Real Madrid are looking to appoint another manager after going two consecutive seasons trophyless, particularly having two managers this season.

Jose Mourinho speaks about his potential return to Real Madrid. Photo by Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Xabi Alonso started the season, but was dismissed in January. Alvaro Arbeloa took over as interim and did not do enough to secure the job permanently.

According to The Athletic, Florentino Perez’s preferred candidate for the job is Jose Mourinho as he seeks an experienced personality to manage the chaotic dressing room.

Mourinho is currently at Portuguese club Benfica, and has a contract until 2027, having signed a two-year contract when he joined last summer.

It is reported that he has a break clause in his contract worth €3 million, a figure which is believed would not be a problem if the manager accepts to return.

Jose Mourinho hints at Madrid return

Mourinho has spoken about his future after the reports linking him to Real Madrid intensified, with multiple media claiming first contacts have taken place.

The Special One had earlier claimed that he would sign a new contract in Lisbon on March 1, adding that if offered, he would sign without arguing.

“I want to stay, respect my contract with Benfica, and if they want to renew it for another two years, I'll sign it without arguing a single word,” he said as quoted by A Bola.

Benfica drew Braga 2-2 at the weekend, as Mourinho’s side dropped to third on the table, even though they have yet to lose a league match this season.

Mourinho was asked about his future, but refused to provide a direct answer, subtly hinting that he is in his final days at the Portuguese club.

“No,” he said on whether his earlier statement stands, as quoted by Goal. “Because March 1st is March 1st, and because the last week of the championship, the last two weeks of the championship, is not for thinking about the future, it's not for thinking about contracts.

Jose Mourinho during Benfica's 2-2 draw against Braga. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

“It's for thinking about the mission we had, which was to perform the miracle of finishing second, and when I say miracle, I think you understand what I mean by miracle…

“As I said a couple of weeks ago, there's a game against Estoril on Saturday, and I think that from Monday onwards I'll be able to answer that question, the question of my future as a coach and the future of Benfica.”

Mourinho will coach what will potentially be his final game in charge of Benfica against Estoril, and if his team avoids defeat, they will go the league season unbeaten.

Mourinho makes Osimhen demand

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho demanded that Real Madrid sign Victor Osimhen as part of his conditions to return to the club.

The Portuguese manager had long been an admirer of the Super Eagles forward because of similarities to his former striker Didier Drogba.

Source: Legit.ng