Jim Iyke's best movies: 10 iconic films for the Nollywood actor

James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popular as Jim Iyke, is a successful Nigerian actor known for his outstanding performance in various films. He began acting in 2001 and has featured in over 150 films. Besides acting, he also produces his movies with the help of the Untamed Productions company he founded in 2007. What are some of the best Jim Iyke's movies that have made him an icon in the Nollywood scene?

Jim Iyke has won several awards for his immense contribution to the Nollywood industry. For instance, in 2010, the actor won the Best Actor of the Year and Se*iest Man in Nigeria at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Best of Jim Iyke movies

Also often known as Nollywood's Bad Boy, Iyke has worked with many popular actors, such as Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Ay Makun, and Ramsey Nouah, to make great films. Here is Jim Iyke’s movie list you may find interesting. This list is not arranged in no particular order.

1. Passport

Passport is one of the latest Jim Iyke movies released in 2022. It is a comedic film featuring other famous actors such as Zubby Michael, Linda Ikoko, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jide Kosoko, and Adedimeji Lateef. The film was written by Abosi Ogba and directed by Dimeji Ajibola.

The story revolves around two main characters, Oscar (played by Jim Iyke) and Kopiko (played by Mercy Johnson Okojie). Oscar has lost his passport and cannot travel, while Kopiko is trying to become the leader of her community. When Oscar's bag, containing his passport, is stolen by street thugs, he turns to Kopiko for help in getting it back.

2. The Set Up

The Set Up is one of the latest Jim Iyke movies on Netflix, released in 2019. It is a crime thriller film directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and written by Chinaza Onuzo. The main cast members include Jim Iyke, Sunny Ajaero, Dakore Akande, and Uzor Arukwe.

The film is about two young ladies – Chike and Grace. It kicks off when Chike tries to pay back the money she used to free her friend, Grace, from being trapped to join sexual slavery. The two get targeted by their boss, Madame, but she claims to introduce the young ladies to a new and promising world- the world of con. Somewhere along the way, Chike and Grace realise that Madame is conning them.

3. Bad Comments

The Nigerian film was among the latest Jim Iyke movies released on 27 August 2021. The film director is Moses Inwang, and the writers are Moses Inwang (story) and Anthony Kehinde Joseph (screenplay). It stars Jim Iyke, Osas Ighodaro, Yemi Blaq, Ini Edo, and Sharon Ooja.

Bad comments is a fast-paced fusion of drama and thriller, with a blend of momentary comedic reliefs. It is about an established actor who gets his reputation tarnished after an edited video's release. This leads to excessive cyberbullying by online trolls. He successfully gets help from a hacker, his bodyguard and his assistant to track down the trolls and gives them a taste of their own medicine.

4. Merry Men 2

This is a Nigerian crime action-comedy film that was released in 2019. It was directed by Toka McBaror and written by Ayo Makun. The film stars Abbey Chile Abuede, Damilola Adegbite, and Lilian Afegbai.

Merry Men 2 is about four rich men (the Merry Men) who seduce powerful women, get contracts from the political elite, steal from the rich and give to the poor. The Merry Men face their biggest challenge when antagonising a notorious and corrupt politician who plans to demolish a village to build a shopping mall. They have to do something and save the poor from being exploited.

5. American Driver

The Nigerian comedic film is one of Jim Iyke’s movies on Netflix, released in 2017. The film's director was Moses Inwang; the writers were Bode Ojo (story), Moses Inwang (story), and Patrick Nnamani. The main cast members include Evan King, Jim Iyke, and Anita Chris Nwaezeapu.

The film is about a white young guy (Jack Curry) who, after searching for a job for a while, takes a driving job with an event planning company. Jack mainly picks celebrities arriving for the annual GIAMA Awards. While doing his job, he tries to become friends with Jim Iyke, a celebrity who wants to be left alone.

6. Last Flight to Abuja

Last Flight to Abuja is one of Jim Iyke’s movies you can find on Netflix, released in 2012. It is a Nigerian disaster thriller film written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Obi Emelonye. The film stars Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Jim Iyke. It was classified as the ‘Best film by an African based abroad’ at the 2013 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

The film is about a disparate group of people on a malfunctioning Nigerian passenger flight. The plane leaves on time, and everything goes well until disaster strikes. Trying to regain control of the flight, flashbacks reveal the reasons why each passenger took the flight and now they have to face their destiny.

7. And Then There Was You

The 2013 Nollywood film was written and directed by Leila Djansi. It stars Trilby Glover, Scarlett Estevez, and Garcelle Beauvais.

The film revolves around a character named Natalie who resorts to picking up the pieces of her life after her husband leaves her for the family he has outside. Natalie falls in love with Darrell, but he has secrets. What happens when Natalie founds out what Darrell has been trying to hide all along?

8. Cultural Clash

Cultural Clash is a 2019 drama-thriller film written by Johnny Blayz and Blessy Jackson and directed by Toka McBaror. The main cast members include Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Tairat Baoku, Jim Iyke, Yemi Blaq, Germaine Brooks, and Dawlish Carmauta.

The film is about a Nigerian family with traditional values that moves to the ghetto from their Roswell Mansion to survive hard times. The story explores how parental disapproval and racial discrimination can negatively affect young relationships. The film blends the romance of high school scenarios with a thrilling family conflict, intense racism and the spell-bounding action of the chase of the drug Lord and his gang.

9. Cold Feet

Cold Feet is one of the best of Jim Iyke’s movies released in 2020. It is a drama film directed by Moses Inwang and written by Temitope Bolade(screenplay), Diche Enunwa (screenplay), and Chinneylove Eze. The movie starsAdebayo, Padita Agu, Jim Iyke, Joselyn Dumas and Segun Arinze.

It is about Omoye (Joselyn Dumas), a woman on vacation with her husband, Rt Col. Mayowa (Jim Iyke). The vacation turns out a disaster after Omoye runs into her love interest, Tare, who happens to be on vacation with his girlfriend (Beverly Naya). Their meeting rekindles a flame of romance, and Tare obsessively tries to reignite the spark, causing a lot of trouble for the two couples.

10. Between Kings and Queens

The 2010 Nollywood film was written and directed by Joy Dickson. The main cast members in the film are Andrea Awalefo, Jim Iyke, Art Bararra, and Angela Bennett.

Between Kings and Queens is the story of an African prince who seeks to escape his royal duties by fleeing to America. Torn between new love and free will, his immigrant experience in the land of liberty quickly unravels as he finds himself running for his life.

Jim Iyke’s movies always have great storylines that many people can relate to. He has a huge fan base and is influential in the Nigerian film industry. These top 10 best iconic films from the Nollywood actor are worth watching with your loved ones any day.

