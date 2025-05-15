Who is Francia Raisa's husband? Has she ever been married or engaged?

I've been dating my whole life. I've never been married, engaged or anything. I definitely learned what I need versus what I want from a partner, which is a huge difference, and what I need versus what people want from me as a partner.

Who is Francia Raisa's husband? The actress has no husband and has never been married. Furthermore, she refuted claims that she was once engaged. She has been in a few high-profile relationships which have put her in the spotlight. Below is a closer look into her relationship history.

Who is Francia Raisa's husband?

The Hollywood actress has no husband and has never been married or engaged. In 2013, rumours had it she was engaged to actor Hosea Chanchez, but she set the record straight during an April 2020 interview with KTVB7, saying that she has never been married, engaged or anything.

In the same interview, she said she was single but was considering a relationship and even wanted to join a dating app. Although the actress has not found a partner as of this writing, she expressed her readiness to date and probably get married during an interview with Extra in February 2024. The How I Met Your Father actress said:

I've been more focused on myself, but lately, I decided this year I'm ready for a partner, so... we'll see. I'm not messing around. I'm literally telling guys when I meet them, ‘I'm 35. I'm not wasting my time. If I'm wasting my time, tell me, and I'm not having sex with you right away, so you better wait.’ I'm very, very open.

Francia Raisa's dating history

As she said, Francia has been dating all her life, but only a few of her relationships are publicly known. She has been romantically linked to some notable figures in the American entertainment industry. Have a closer look at who she has reportedly been in a relationship with.

1. Shane Sparks (2006–2009)

Francia Raisa began dating Shane Sparks in 2006, a year after her acting debut. Shane Sparks is an American choreographer best recognised for his role in So You Think You Can Dance. Their relationship was public, as they shared their pictures on social media and even attended red-carpet events hand in hand.

However, after approximately three years of dating, they parted ways in 2009. Even though they did not disclose the reason for their breakup, it is alleged that the relationship ended due to a sexual assault offence Shane Sparks committed, leading to his arrest on 18 December 2009.

2. Romeo Miller (2010–2012)

Romeo Miller, a renowned rapper, singer, actor and television personality, was rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Francia Raisa between 2010 and 2012 after the two were spotted attending numerous events together. It is unknown whether the two were truly romantically involved, as neither of them has come out to deny or confirm the claims.

3. Christian Adkins (2017–2019)

In December 2017, Francia Raisa surprised everyone when she shared a picture of her and Christian Adkins on Instagram. By then, most people did not know about their relationship, which had reportedly begun two months earlier. The two met through their mutual friend, actress Yara Shahidi.

Christian Adkins is a Los Angeles-based cinematographer. Their relationship lasted approximately two years, calling it quits in 2019 for unknown reasons.

4. Hosea Chanchez (2009–2013)

The actress’ relationship with Hosea Chanchez is probably the most popular. She had an on-again, off-again relationship with The Game actor starting in April 2009. In 2013, rumours emerged that the two were engaged, claims that Francia Raisa dismissed in an interview in April 2020.

Does Francia Raisa have a boyfriend now?

Francia Raisa has been private with her love life, leaving many wondering whether she is dating or not. The Grown-ish actress is seemingly not in a romantic relationship at the moment. However, she has revealed her willingness to date again and is ready to commit to a serious relationship.

FAQs

Who is Francia Raisa? She is an American actress recognised for starring in over 40 films and TV series, notably Grown-ish, How I Met Your Father, and Life-Size 2. She is also known for donating a kidney to actress Selena Gomez. Has Francia Raisa ever been engaged? No. She has never been engaged, despite rumours that she was engaged to Hosea Chanchez in 2013. Has Francia Raisa ever been married? While she has been in multiple relationships, none of them led to marriage. Who has Francia Raisa dated in the past? The actress has been romantically linked to Shane Sparks, Romeo Miller, Christian Adkins, and Hosea Chanchez. Why did Francia Raisa and Chris Adkins break up? The exact reasons for parting ways were not made public, but they reportedly broke up in 2019 after dating for nearly two years. Is Francia Raisa currently in a relationship? As of May 2025, she is single. She has expressed in interviews that she is open to finding a meaningful relationship, but is not in one at the moment. Does Francia Raisa have a kid? The actress, who is in her mid-30s, does not have a child.

Francia Raisa’s husband is unmarried and has never been engaged. While she has had notable relationships in the past, she is currently single and focused on personal growth. However, she has expressed her desire to be in a meaningful relationship and is ready to start a new chapter with a serious partner.

