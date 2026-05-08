A Nigerian man who paid for the 2026 UTME registration of some students has expressed his disappointment after seeing their performance

He shared the results of three candidates who scored below what he had expected after he sponsored their examination

The sponsor noted that he felt pained by the outcome because he had invested his resources to give the students an opportunity

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament the poor performance of three students he financially supported for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The benefactor, identified by his X handle @alt_tgbwears, revealed that despite his investment, the outcomes were far below expectations.

A young man who paid for the JAMB exam of 3 students shares disappointment. Photo credit: @alt_tgbwears/X

Source: TikTok

According to his post, the man did not only pay for their registration but also provided extra care to ensure the candidates were in good spirits. However, the scores displayed after the exams left him feeling regretful about the gesture.

Sponsor laments poor UTME scores

In a post shared on X on May 7, 2026, the man explained that he felt "stupid" after realising that none of the three candidates reached a score of 180. This is coming at a time when many Nigerians are monitoring the release of results by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The man further noted that he took the students out for a meal of Amala at a well-known spot, hoping for a positive celebration that never came.

While sharing his frustration on X, @alt_tgbwears said:

"I really carry these fools go chop Amala Skye after their exams I’ve never felt this stupid in my life.

All the 3 candidates wey I pay for their jamb, none score reach 180 Owo wogbo, awon omo school 2".

Reactions as man disappointed over JAMB results

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@kingjackson_eth said:

"Put them for site, make them work am back."

@joesteve__ said:

"The Amala should have come before. Na you make them fail."

@Techton6 said:

"Omo just encourage them to do better. I am sure at least they feel bad."

See the post on X below:

Mother challenges son after seeing JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mother got very emotional and challenged her son, who took part in the JAMB examination, after he told her about his 2026 UTME result.

Source: Legit.ng