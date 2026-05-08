Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in a Champions League decider for next season at Anfield on Saturday

The lunchtime kickoff on Saturday will have notable players from both sides unavailable for the crucial match

Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah lead Liverpool’s absentees, while Robert Sanchez is out for Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in a crucial match that could decide the fate of both clubs in European competitions next season, and will do so without key players.

Defending champions Liverpool started the season strongly and looked set to retain their crown, but a mid-season slip has them fighting for a Champions League spot.

Levi Colwill and Filip Jorgensen set to start for Chelsea against Liverpool. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

2025 FIFA Club World Cup winner, Chelsea also were in a good position at the start of the season until Enzo Maresca’s resignation on New Year's Day.

His replacement, Liam Rosenior, started well but plunged and left the team after a run of five consecutive Premier League losses without scoring a goal.

Both teams are now battling for their European spot next season with three matches to go. For Liverpool, UCL is highly possible, but for Chelsea, at the current momentum, it appears over.

As noted by the Premier League, the world champions could finish as low as 16th place this season as the race for European places heats up in the English top flight.

Liverpool will move to within one point of securing Champions League football if they beat Chelsea, while the Blues need to win all remaining matches and hope other teams drop points.

Players who could miss Liverpool vs Chelsea

Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane provided the team news ahead of Liverpool clash, confirming the return of some players and those injured.

Captain Reece James is back in contention to start, while Levi Colwill, who returned as a second-half substitute against Nottingham Forest after his ACL injury layoff, could also start.

Debutant Jesse Derry, who suffered a head injury, is unavailable, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez misses out for the same reason, with Filip Jorgensen confirmed to be starting.

Wingers Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are doubts for the match after sustaining knocks during the 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Mohamed Salah watched Liverpool's loss to Manchester United from the stands due to injury. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

For Liverpool, Alexander Isak, who missed the 3-2 loss to Manchester United because of a groin injury, did not train with the team and is unlikely to return, alongside Mohamed Salah.

Alisson Becker is unavailable, and his backup, Giorgi Mamardashvili, is a doubt for the game, leaving the Reds short in the goalkeeping department.

Ibrahima Konate missed training on Wednesday for unexplained reasons, while Conor Bradley, Wataru Endō, Giovanni Leoni, and Hugo Ekitiké who suffered an achilles rupture, are long-term absentees.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League final ranking

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League final rankings as matchweek 36 kicks off on Saturday.

The supercomputer predicted that Liverpool will finish fourth, securing a Champions League spot, while Chelsea will finish 11th in a poor end to the season.

Source: Legit.ng