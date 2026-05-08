Elon Musk is on the brink of becoming the world’s first trillionaire, redefining global wealth dynamics

His Starlink project expands digital access in Africa, symbolising the continent's growing technological relevance

Tesla's $5 billion investment in Morocco signals a new era for Africa's manufacturing and clean energy sectors

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Elon Musk is moving closer to what many once considered impossible — becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

With Forbes estimating his net worth at about $839 billion, the South African-born entrepreneur now sits far ahead of global rivals such as Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Page.

Elon Musk stands on the cusp of history as he nears trillionaire status in a new ranking. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

His extraordinary rise has been powered by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, private space exploration, satellite internet, and digital communications.

Through companies like Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, Starlink, and X, Musk has built one of the most powerful business empires in modern history.

For Africa, however, Musk’s wealth carries a deeper meaning. His rise is seen not only as a personal financial milestone but also as a symbol of Africa’s growing relevance in the global technology economy.

Africa’s strategic place in Musk’s empire

While much of Musk’s empire was built abroad, his African roots continue to shape conversations around innovation and opportunity on the continent.

His most visible investment across Africa today is Starlink, which has rapidly expanded broadband access to underserved communities.

The company first entered Nigeria in January 2023 before spreading operations to Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, Ghana, and Botswana.

Most recently, Starlink pledged a massive $113 million investment to strengthen broadband infrastructure across the Southern African Development Community region.

This expansion signals a shift in how Africa is viewed globally — not merely as a source of raw materials, but as a critical frontier for digital infrastructure and next-generation connectivity.

South Africa’s policy clashes with Musk

Musk’s ambitions in South Africa initially faced resistance due to the country’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) law.

The policy requires telecom license holders to maintain at least 30% ownership by Black South Africans or other historically disadvantaged groups.

Musk publicly criticised the rule on X, writing that “Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa because I’m not black,” sparking intense debate.

Months later, Communications Minister Solly Malatsi proposed adjustments allowing companies to use Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes instead of mandatory ownership transfers.

The episode highlighted the delicate balance African governments face between attracting foreign investment and correcting long-standing economic inequalities.

Tesla’s $5 billion Morocco bet

Tesla has also deepened Musk’s footprint in Africa with one of the continent’s most ambitious industrial projects.

The company plans to establish its first African manufacturing facility in Kenitra, Morocco, with a reported $5 billion investment.

The factory is expected to produce up to 400,000 vehicles annually and create about 25,000 jobs.

Musk reportedly cited Morocco’s political stability and the strategic value of the Tanger Med logistics hub as major reasons behind the decision.

Tesla also opened Africa’s first official dealership in Morocco in February 2026, allowing customers to directly purchase Model 3 and Model Y vehicles without relying on costly third-party imports, according to a report by Business Insider Africa.

Analysts say the move could significantly strengthen Africa’s role in battery production, automotive exports, and clean-energy infrastructure.

Dangote, Rabiu still lead Africa’s wealth rankings

While Musk dominates global billionaire conversations, Africa’s own wealth list remains firmly led by Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu.

Their fortunes continue to define the continent’s traditional wealth structure, built largely on cement, sugar, energy, and industrial manufacturing.

But Musk represents a new kind of fortune — one built on algorithms, satellites, electric mobility, and artificial intelligence.

For younger Africans, especially within growing tech hubs in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Rwanda, and South Africa, his journey reflects both inspiration and contradiction: proof that world-changing innovation can emerge from African roots, but also a reminder that many founders still scale globally to achieve that success.

Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu lead Africa's billionaire chat with new earnings. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Whether Musk reaches the trillion-dollar mark or not, his influence has already changed the global conversation around wealth, power, and Africa’s place in the industries shaping the future.

Abdulsamad Rabiu overtakes Johann Rupert

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian billionaire and BUA Group Chairman, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has overtaken South African luxury goods magnate Johann Rupert to become Africa’s second-richest man, strengthening Nigeria’s dominance at the top of the continent’s wealth rankings.

Rabiu, who had consistently ranked as Nigeria’s second-richest man behind Aliko Dangote, has now moved up significantly on the global billionaire ladder following a massive $8.88 billion increase in his net worth this year.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Rabiu’s fortune now stands at $19.0 billion, placing him as Africa’s second-richest individual and the continent’s best-performing billionaire so far in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng